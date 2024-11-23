Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 24 November 2024, Sunday.

Aries: Be mindful of your eating habits and maintain a healthy weight. If you own overseas property, consider selling it today, as it could yield significant profits. Your hard work, combined with the unwavering support of your family, paves the way for success and happiness. Spend quality time with your partner to deepen your understanding of each other. You might feel nostalgic and inclined to revisit activities you loved during your childhood. Today, you'll truly appreciate the joy of having a supportive life partner. Engaging in hobbies like music, dancing, or gardening can bring you a sense of contentment. Remedy: For better health, place a container of milk near your bedside at night. In the morning, pour the milk at the base of the nearest tree.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.

Taurus: Your dedicated efforts, combined with timely support from family, will lead to the results you desire. However, continue working hard to maintain this positive momentum. Financial gains are likely tonight, as money you previously lent may be repaid promptly. Avoid dismissing your partner’s opinions, as it could test their patience. Be cautious—your romantic partner may use flattery to express their emotional dependence on you. You will take on responsibilities and make promises to those who rely on you. Today, your marriage will feel especially fulfilling and reach a peak of happiness. Spending time with your children will once again remind you of how quickly time slips away in their company. Remedy: To enhance family happiness, prepare a dessert using milk, rice, and sugar. Consume it after moonrise, under the moonlight.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3.15 pm.

Gemini: Engage in a sport to stay active and youthful—it’s a key to lasting vitality. Make thoughtful financial decisions and prioritize supporting your children’s needs. Nostalgia will bring joy as you reminisce about past happy moments. You will take on responsibilities and offer guidance to those who depend on you. An old friend may visit, reviving cherished memories, especially those shared with your life partner. Love is the greatest feeling, so express words that strengthen your partner’s confidence in you and deepen your bond. Remedy: Offer blue flowers while worshiping Goddess Saraswati to bring harmony and positivity to your family life.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.

Cancer: Smile—it’s the best remedy for any challenge. If you're married, pay extra attention to your children’s health today, as they may face some issues that could lead to unexpected medical expenses. You might feel disappointed if they prioritize outdoor activities over focusing on their career plans. Your sincere and selfless love is likely to be appreciated and rewarded. Take some time for yourself by retreating to a quiet, peaceful place, away from the usual hustle. You'll rediscover the joy of being in love with your spouse today. Indulge in playing a sport you excel at to refresh your mind and body. Remedy: Wear a silver bangle to enhance your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.

Leo: Your playful, childlike spirit will shine through, putting you in a cheerful mood. Businesspersons may receive financial support through a close friend today, helping to resolve several challenges. Your friends will readily offer their help if needed. You may find it hard to pass the time without your beloved. Your communication skills and work ethic will stand out and leave a positive impression. However, a lighthearted conversation could take an unexpected turn, bringing up an old issue and leading to an argument. If someone approaches you for a discussion when you're not in the mood, respond calmly and explain your feelings. Remedy: Show respect to scholars and judges as a gesture of gratitude for the wisdom they share.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.

Virgo: Today, you’ll be brimming with energy, accomplishing tasks in half the time it usually takes. You'll realize the importance of controlling extravagant spending as it helps you manage your finances better. Don’t overlook your social life—take a break from your busy routine to attend a family gathering or party. This will not only ease your stress but also help you overcome any hesitation. Rekindle precious memories by planning a picnic with your beloved. Avoid making impulsive decisions to prevent future regrets. You’ll find yourself reminiscing about the romantic moments of the past with your spouse, bringing a renewed sense of joy to your relationship. However, despite being surrounded by people, you may still feel a sense of loneliness. Remedy: Add black sesame seeds and mustard grains to your bathwater to enhance harmony and happiness in your family life.

Lucky Colour: Avoid Red.

Auspicious Time: 6.30 pm to 7.30 pm.

Libra: Avoid wasting time on unrealistic dreams; instead, channel your energy into meaningful pursuits. Today, you’ll realize the value of investing, as an old investment may yield profitable returns. Show your appreciation to relatives who supported you during tough times—small gestures of gratitude can uplift their spirits and strengthen your bonds. Gratitude adds beauty to life, while ingratitude detracts from it. A sudden romantic spark might catch you by surprise. Although you’ll want to spend quality time with your family in the evening, a disagreement with someone close could dampen your mood. By the end of the day, you’ll come to appreciate your marriage as more beautiful than ever. If discussions about your marriage arise at home, you might find them unwelcome. Remedy: Recite the Aditya Hridaya Stotra to overcome frustration and agitation, fostering inner peace.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7.45 pm.

Scorpio: Today, you’ll have plenty of time to focus on improving your health and appearance. Avoid entertaining requests for business credit, as it may lead to complications. Don’t let family tensions distract you—challenging times often come with valuable life lessons. Instead of dwelling on self-pity, use the moment to reflect and grow. Bring excitement to your love life by planning a trip to a scenic picnic spot. People born under your zodiac sign are fascinating—they thrive in the company of friends yet equally cherish solitude. Today, you’ll find a perfect balance and carve out some much-needed “me time.” Your spouse will bring a playful touch to the day, reminding you of the mischievous moments of your youth. After a long week, treat yourself to something special—you deserve it! The experience may be even more enjoyable if you invite your friends to join in. Remedy: Feed a white rabbit to improve your financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Sagittarius: Maintain a balanced diet and incorporate exercise into your routine to stay fit. If you've been waiting for a debtor to repay you, today might be your lucky day—they could unexpectedly return the money. A short trip to visit relatives will offer you a welcome break and moments of relaxation from your busy schedule. Love will surround you today, making it a wonderfully romantic day with your partner. Use your free time to enjoy a game or activity you like, but remain cautious, as there’s a slight chance of an accident—stay alert. Your partner might transport you to a magical realm of love and passion. Additionally, a family member may confide in you about a romantic issue. Be a patient listener and offer thoughtful advice. Remedy: Pour milk on a Banyan tree and apply a tilak of its wet soil on your forehead to invite health and positivity into your life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.

Capricorn: Stay patient—your persistent efforts, combined with practical thinking and understanding, will ensure your success. Financially, things will improve as you recover delayed payments. Remember to prioritize your family responsibilities. Today, you’ll feel deeply connected to your partner, a clear sign that love is in the air! Attending seminars or exhibitions will offer valuable knowledge and help you build new connections. You’ll also experience the joy of being with your soulmate, reaffirming that your spouse is truly the one for you. Avoid wasting your valuable time on unproductive activities, and make the most of your day. Remedy: Add black sesame seeds and mustard grains to your bathwater to foster happiness and harmony in your family life.

Lucky Colour: Off-white.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Aquarius: Engaging in creative work will help you feel relaxed and at ease. A sudden influx of funds will cover your bills and immediate expenses, relieving financial pressure. You’ll have the energy today to organize a big party and bring everyone together. Sharing sweet treats like candyfloss and toffees with your beloved will be a delightful gesture. Someone from your past may reach out, adding a memorable touch to your day. Your spouse will make a special effort to bring you happiness today. Remember, you are the best person to find solutions to your problems—while others can offer advice, the responsibility to resolve issues lies with you. Remedy: Mix jaggery or sugar into wheat dough balls and offer them to cows to relieve fatigue and restore energy.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 9.30 am to 11 am.

Pisces: You may feel emotionally vulnerable today, so it's best to avoid situations that could lead to emotional pain. A creditor might approach you for loan repayment, and while you'll manage to pay them, it could cause financial strain. To prevent future difficulties, it’s advisable to avoid borrowing money. Your friends will lift your spirits with plans for an exciting evening. Help someone envision their success in love, offering encouragement and support. Be mindful to interpret situations correctly, as overthinking could waste your time. A lack of support from your partner during tough times might lead to disappointment. From a health perspective, running can be a great activity—it's free and highly effective. Remedy: To maintain a balanced and healthy life, donate green fabric and bangles to kinnars (eunuchs). They are ruled by Mercury, and showing kindness to this marginalized group can help alleviate the negative effects of Mercury.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.