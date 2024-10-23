Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 24 October 2024, Thursday.

Aries: Take care of your health and focus on conserving energy as it will be beneficial, especially if you're planning a long journey. Even with a busy schedule, you'll be able to manage any fatigue. There could be a disagreement with your spouse over financial matters, but your calm approach will help resolve it. Some unexpected good news from distant relatives will bring happiness to the whole family. Be kind and considerate towards your partner today. You’ll also realize the importance of your family's support in your professional success. You might enjoy spending the day reading a good book or magazine. However, your spouse may spend more time with their friends, which could leave you feeling a bit neglected. Remedy: To strengthen your bond with your partner, try having some crystal sugar (Mishri) with water before meeting them.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 12:30 pm to 3:15 pm.

Taurus: Cataract patients should avoid polluted environments, as exposure to smoke can worsen eye conditions. It’s also advisable to limit time spent in direct sunlight. If you own property overseas, you might get a good opportunity to sell it today and earn a profit. Spend time with close friends who truly understand you and your situation. Helping someone gain confidence in love can be a rewarding experience. Your competitive spirit will keep you ahead of the game, so don’t hesitate to express your thoughts openly. You may also witness a positive change in your intimate married life. Remedy: Worshipping a banana tree and lighting a ghee lamp (diya) near it on Thursdays is considered beneficial for your health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 9:30 am to 10:30 am.

Gemini: You may spend time playing sports today to maintain your physical fitness. Investments or speculation could bring in some profits. Attending social events will be a great chance to build connections with influential people. Your partner will have you in their thoughts all day. It's an excellent day to negotiate with new clients. After finishing their household tasks, housewives under this zodiac sign might relax by watching a movie or spending time on their phones. Ongoing disagreements with your spouse may make it challenging to reconcile today. Remedy: Helping and serving patients in hospitals can bring you financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Cancer: Health issues might cause some discomfort today. However, you could receive income from unexpected sources. Attending social events will provide a great opportunity to strengthen your relationships with important and influential people. Be respectful and kind to your girlfriend. A job change could bring you the mental peace you've been seeking. If you're a native of this zodiac sign, consider reading spiritual books in your free time, as this could help you overcome many of your problems. Your spouse may express some critical thoughts about your relationship today, which could be hard to hear. Remedy: Offer a green chili to a parrot for good luck.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 11:30 pm to 12:30 pm.

Leo: Today's entertainment should focus on sports activities and outdoor events. Avoid making any long-term investments, and instead, spend some enjoyable time with a close friend. This is also a good time to discuss your new projects and plans with your parents and gain their support. You may feel a sense of emptiness without your partner's presence today. However, you'll be in a strong position to gather a team and work toward a shared goal. Surprise your spouse by taking time off from work to spend quality moments with them. However, your marriage might feel the need for some space today. Remedy: Apply a Tilak of white sandalwood paste on your forehead before meeting your lover to strengthen your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Burgundy.

Auspicious Time: 11:30 am to 1 pm.

Virgo: Take care of your mental health, as it is essential for a fulfilling spiritual life. The mind is the gateway to life, filtering everything—good or bad—that comes your way. It plays a key role in solving problems and guiding you with clarity. Today, you might unexpectedly receive money from a debtor, which will come as a pleasant surprise. It’s also an ideal day for a housewarming celebration. You’ll have an exciting time as your beloved surprises you with gifts. Engaging with influential people could provide you with valuable ideas and plans. While spending time at the park, there's a chance you might get into an argument with a stranger, which could affect your mood. On the bright side, your spouse will express their appreciation for you in heartfelt words today. Remedy: Keep the roots of Anantmool (Indian Sarsaparilla) wrapped in a red cloth for great financial gains.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.

Libra: Take extra care of your health today, and avoid consuming alcohol. It’s best to ignore anyone who approaches you for short-term loans. Someone you live with may get frustrated if you’ve been neglecting household responsibilities. Love goes beyond the physical senses, but today, you will feel the joy and bliss of romance. Your work schedule might get busier due to rising competition. You value personal space, and today, you’ll have plenty of free time to enjoy. You can use this time to play a game or hit the gym. Physical affection, like touches, kisses, and hugs, will have special significance in your married life today. Remedy: For good health, offer water to a Peepal tree and light a ghee lamp (diya).

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 5:30 pm and 7 pm.

Scorpio: Practicing meditation and yoga will benefit both your spiritual and physical well-being. You might need to spend money on your partner’s health today, but don’t worry—your long-term savings will prove helpful in this situation. It’s a good time to assist children with their homework. Your partner may seek a deeper commitment from you. This is also a great day to meet important people and share your new ideas and plans. Make time to enjoy life by catching up with friends, as isolating yourself won’t help in the long run. Today, you and your spouse will relive your youthful days, having fun and enjoying each other's company like old times. Remedy: For a prosperous financial life, chant "ॐ गं गणपतये नमः" (Om Gam Ganapataye Namaha) 11 times daily.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10:30 am.

Sagittarius: Engaging in charity work today will bring you mental peace and comfort. You may encounter some financial issues, so don’t hesitate to seek advice from your father or another father figure you respect. Youngsters may come to you for guidance on their school projects. You might experience some differences with your partner, making it hard to convey your feelings. It's best to postpone any new projects or expenses for now. Take some time for yourself and plan an outing with your partner, although there may be minor disagreements during this time. A cherished memory could help resolve any conflicts between you and your spouse, so try to recall those beautiful moments during any heated discussions. Remedy: Avoid collecting and accumulating junk. Declutter by throwing away broken shoes, faded clothes, and other items to enhance positivity in your work life.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 1:00 pm and 2:15 pm.

Capricorn: You may find those around you to be quite demanding today. Remember not to promise more than you can deliver, and avoid exhausting yourself just to please others. An exciting new opportunity could arise, bringing potential financial gains. It’s a good day for tackling domestic matters and completing pending household tasks. However, be cautious, as falling in love might not be favorable for you today. If you're preparing for a competitive exam, stay calm; don't let exam anxiety get the better of you. Your hard work will likely yield positive results. You may also want to offer advice to your children on managing their time effectively. Additionally, if domestic help doesn’t show up today, it may lead to some stress with your partner. Remedy: Your health can improve by donating black and white blankets at sacred places.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm and 5 pm.

Aquarius: Today is a great day to focus on activities that enhance your health. While the morning may start off well, you could find yourself spending money in the evening for reasons that might trouble you later. Friends and loved ones are likely to offer their support. Romance will be at the forefront of your thoughts and feelings. You might achieve something remarkable at work today. If you go shopping, you’re likely to find some lovely fabric for yourself. While personal space is important in a marriage, today you'll prioritize closeness with each other. The romance is definitely heating up! Remedy: For a growing bank balance, fill a coconut with a mixture of flour, unrefined sugar, and clarified butter (ghee) and place it under a Peepal tree.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 10:00 am to 12:00 pm.

Pisces: You’ll feel happy today as those around you offer their support. If you're going on a trip, be vigilant with your belongings, as they could be at risk of theft—especially keep your purse in a safe place. Make sure to dedicate quality time to your family and show them that you care. Spend meaningful moments together and avoid giving anyone a reason to complain. Your own gloomy mood may create tension for your spouse. Today, you’ll have the energy and insight to boost your earning potential, but you might not make the best use of your free time, which could affect your mood negatively. Additionally, relatives might spark arguments between you and your spouse today. Remedy: To enhance your love life, offer Prasad at a Goddess Durga temple.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.