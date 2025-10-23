horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 24 October 2025, Friday.

Aries:

Some unavoidable circumstances may make you uneasy. Stay calm and avoid reacting hastily. If you owe money to a family member, today is the time to return it to prevent legal issues. Engage in activities with youngsters to feel rejuvenated. Misunderstandings may arise in your love life. New ventures promise good returns. Despite your packed schedule, you’ll find time for creativity. Remember, marriage is more than sharing a roof; nurture your relationship by spending quality time with your partner.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Taurus:

Your health will be strong, encouraging playful activities with friends. Financial concerns may be resolved, bringing monetary gains. Your cheerful demeanor uplifts others. Be mindful in romantic matters, as even minor missteps could cause upset. Career-related travel may materialize, but seek parental approval before proceeding. Exercise caution while driving at night. Outside interference may cause friction with your spouse.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Gemini:

Surround yourself with humorous relatives to relieve stress. An old friend may seek financial help, impacting your finances. Work harmoniously at home for family unity. Your beloved might struggle with your unpredictability. Professional efforts now will yield future rewards. In-laws may bring unsettling news, causing introspection. Intimate moments with your spouse are likely, but don’t neglect your health.

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.

Cancer:

Use your energy to support someone in need—selfless acts bring true fulfillment. Financially, delayed payments will be recovered. Lack of communication with loved ones may cause sadness, but remember that setbacks are temporary. Step into the spotlight; success is within reach. Your personal plans may be disrupted by urgent work. Minor issues may create friction with your spouse.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.

Leo:

Be cautious before judging a friend to avoid tension. Lending money to a sibling could strain your finances. Attend to pending household tasks. Your mind will gravitate toward romance and socializing. Learn from experienced individuals today. You may have to postpone personal hobbies for unforeseen visits. Your life partner will go out of their way to brighten your day.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.

Virgo:

Participate in physical activities to boost stamina. Watching minor expenses at home can reduce mental stress. Visit friends who need your help. High energy leads to happiness with your beloved. Embrace new methods for increased work success. Open communication with your partner about your needs will be beneficial. Enjoy a memorable day with your spouse.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4.30 pm.

Libra:

Letting go of negativity will protect your mental well-being and restore efficiency. Saving today will be helpful if challenges arise. A deeper understanding with your spouse brings harmony at home. Mind your behavior in public. Think carefully before starting new projects. Plans to reorganize your home may be delayed. If married life feels stifling, honest conversation is key.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Scorpio:

Begin meditation or yoga for physical and mental resilience. Independent earnings are likely. Your wit and knowledge will attract others. Love will reach new heights through mutual care. Work will proceed smoothly, and free time in the evening can be spent on enjoyment. Expect romance to thrive with your life partner.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.

Sagittarius:

Choose activities that build your self-esteem for a rewarding day. Financial outcomes may be mixed, but diligence can bring profits. Children’s help may ease the workload at home. You may meet someone who sparks your interest. Writers and media personnel might receive recognition. Unexpected visitors will occupy most of your time. Enjoy special moments with your spouse.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 6 pm.

Capricorn:

Friends may introduce someone who influences you positively. Respect time and money to avoid future difficulties. Rekindle old relationships. Expect positive romantic vibes. Embrace changes at work. Solitude in your free time may inspire positive changes. Create cherished memories with your spouse.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 3 pm.

Aquarius:

Avoid self-medication to prevent dependency. You’ll make progress toward your savings goals. Enjoy relaxed moments with family. A surprise message brings joy. Your partner may be difficult, requiring patience and time. Prioritizing relationships leads to the best day with your spouse.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Pisces:

Recovery from illness is likely, allowing participation in sports. Financial growth is expected, possibly clearing debts. Spend quality time teaching children values. Romance may be strained by outside interference. Career shifts will be beneficial. Favorable planets will give you many reasons to be happy, though minor problems may arise with your spouse.

Lucky Colour: Magenta.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6.30 pm.