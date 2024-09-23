Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 24 September 2024, Tuesday.

Aries: You might find yourself engaging in some physical activity today, which will help maintain your fitness. If you're involved in a money-related legal case, the court's decision is likely to be in your favour, bringing financial benefits. However, if you have a sick infant, you'll need to give them immediate attention, as even slight negligence could worsen their condition—seek proper advice. You may also feel emotional pain in matters of love today. Female colleagues at work will be supportive in helping you complete new tasks. If you're a native of this zodiac sign, you might prefer spending time alone rather than socializing today, and your free time could be spent cleaning the house. Miscommunication may cause some trouble, but it can be resolved through a calm discussion. Remedy: Avoid keeping clutter or trash in your home, as decluttering will contribute to a happier and more content family life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Taurus: Maintain a healthy diet and exercise regularly to stay fit. You'll have several financial transactions throughout the day, but by the end, you'll have managed to save a decent amount. Spending time with family or close friends will make the day enjoyable. However, you might face disappointment if your date plans don't work out. Be tactful when dealing with colleagues at work. While it's great to dedicate time and energy to helping others, avoid getting involved in matters that don't concern you. Your spouse may become upset if you forget to share something important with them today. Remedy: Recite the Sankat Mochan Hanuman Ashtak (a hymn requesting Hanuman’s help to relieve suffering) to improve your love life.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 5:00 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

Gemini: You may finally recover from a prolonged illness. Avoid consuming alcohol or any similar substances today, as being in an intoxicated state could lead to the loss of your belongings. It’s important to understand that giving in to anger and frustration will only disrupt your peace of mind, which could result in significant losses. While a romantic encounter today may be exciting, it likely won't last. You might also face a hidden adversary who takes pleasure in proving you wrong. Be prepared to face criticism from your senior over incomplete tasks from the past. Your free time will likely be spent finishing up work-related tasks. Additionally, your spouse might cause you some form of loss today. Remedy: To boost your financial growth, look at your reflection in mustard oil, fry sweet balls made of flour in the same oil, and feed them to birds.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

Cancer: Strengthening your mental resilience is key to living a contented life. Avoid consuming alcohol or similar substances today, as being intoxicated may lead to losing valuable items. Your charm and ability to impress others will bring you rewards. Today, you will experience the joy of deep, soulful love, so make time to enjoy it. Stay focused on your work, and success and recognition will follow. Take the opportunity to network with influential people. You can also look forward to a wonderful day with your spouse. Remedy: Brush your teeth with a neem twig to help maintain a strong financial life.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 3:15 pm to 5 pm.

Leo: Your friends will be supportive and keep your spirits high. Be mindful of your tendency to live in the moment and spend excessively on entertainment. An invitation to an award function for your child will bring you immense joy, as they meet your expectations and make you proud. However, you may face misunderstandings in your love life. Despite a heavy workload, you'll feel energetic at work and might even finish all tasks ahead of schedule. Any efforts you make to enhance your appearance and personality will leave you satisfied. A disagreement with relatives could arise today, but by the end of the day, everything will be peacefully resolved. Remedy: To ensure a steady flow of money, avoid eating bananas on Thursdays.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm.

Virgo: Address your worries to find mental peace. Due to overspending in the past, you may face financial difficulties today and find yourself in urgent need of money without any immediate solution. However, someone who previously harboured ill feelings towards you may attempt to mend the relationship today. It's a good day to resolve any long-standing disputes—delaying further could make things worse. You may achieve something impressive at work, and your efforts to enhance your appearance and personality will leave you satisfied. Unfortunately, tensions could arise in your married life, possibly caused by a relative, friend, or neighbour. Remedy: For better financial prosperity, refrain from consuming alcohol and non-vegetarian food. Additionally, avoid engaging in violent or critical behaviour, and steer clear of dishonesty.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Libra: Avoid wasting your energy on unnecessary arguments. Remember, arguments rarely bring gains, but they often lead to losses. Financial improvements will soon make it easier for you to make important purchases. Good news about inheriting ancestral property will bring joy to the whole family. Your partner may ask for a deeper commitment—be cautious and avoid making promises you might struggle to keep. Work-related stress continues to occupy your thoughts, leaving little time for loved ones. However, today offers a rare chance for self-care. Spend this time doing what you enjoy, whether it’s reading, listening to music, or simply relaxing. Romance is in the air today, and you'll share a beautiful time with your partner, surrounded by good food, pleasant aromas, and happiness. Remedy: Sunbathe for 15–20 minutes each morning to boost your health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Lavender.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.

Scorpio: Some family members may irritate you with their jealousy, but it’s important to stay calm; losing your temper could escalate the situation. Keep in mind, what can’t be changed must be accepted. Married couples might need to spend significantly on their children’s education today. Your timely help could save someone’s life, bringing pride to your family and inspiring others. Plan something special for the evening, and make it as romantic as possible. You’ll have opportunities to showcase your talents today, but be mindful of distractions. Sometimes, you lose focus and waste time, and today might be one of those days. Your partner will go above and beyond to make you feel truly happy. Remedy: Caring for red plants at home will bring health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Sagittarius: Your friends may introduce you to someone special today, who will have a profound impact on your way of thinking. Unexpected expenses could strain your finances, so be mindful of your budget. It's a great day to indulge in self-care and focus on what brings you joy. Your love life may progress slowly but steadily. Your artistic and creative talents will be recognized today, earning you praise and unexpected rewards. Despite a busy schedule, you'll find time to enjoy your favorite activities. A disagreement with relatives may arise, but by the day's end, everything will resolve harmoniously. Tip: Apply a mark of white sandalwood paste on your forehead for financial success.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Capricorn: Avoid consuming oily and spicy foods for better health. Focus on saving your money and making wise spending decisions, or you may regret it in the future. Reconnecting with old friends and contacts will prove beneficial. Plan a visit to a scenic spot to bring more joy into your love life. Your competitive spirit will keep you ahead of the curve. Today, you might be inspired to start something new in your free time, and it could occupy your attention more than expected. This day could turn out to be one of the most memorable in your married life. Remedy: Add more green grams to your diet for enhanced health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 2.15 pm to 3.45 pm.

Aquarius: Today, you’ll feel relaxed and in the perfect mood to enjoy yourself. Be mindful of unnecessary spending, as it could lead to financial strain later. Watch your words, especially around your grandparents, as careless comments may hurt their feelings. Sometimes, silence is more valuable than speaking. Life becomes meaningful when we engage in thoughtful actions—let them know you care. Rekindle beautiful memories by going on a picnic with your partner. You may find yourself handling important land deals and coordinating entertainment projects today. Though those close to you may seek your company, you'll prefer some alone time to find mental peace. While jokes about married life often circulate on social media, today you’ll feel deeply emotional when you realize the beauty in your relationship. Remedy: Using green vehicles can help improve your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6 pm.

Pisces: Today brings pure pleasure and joy as you embrace life to the fullest. You might receive financial gains through your children, which will bring you great happiness. Spend quality time with family or close friends to make the day even better. Love is all around you—everything seems to have a rosy glow. Though work may progress slowly, causing minor stress, remember to prioritize the relationships and people you cherish. Emotional connection makes love even more special, and today, your bond with your partner will feel stronger than ever. Remedy: For a prosperous professional life, feed green leafy vegetables to cows.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.