horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 24 September 2025, Wednesday.

Aries: You will have plenty of time today to focus on improving your health and appearance. It is also a good day to arrange finances, recover pending payments, or seek funds for new projects. Domestic matters will move smoothly, and you can complete long-pending household tasks. Try to control your habit of falling in love too easily. At work, you may find it difficult to concentrate and could face a dilemma that hampers your performance. Spending time with an elder family member will help you gain valuable life lessons. After a challenging phase in married life, today will bring you some relief. Remedy: Strengthen your bond with your partner by distributing chocolates to poor and needy young girls.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Taurus: A short temper today may spark arguments and confrontations. On the positive side, you will finally recover long-pending arrears and dues. Your charm and personality will help you win new friends. Some disturbances from your spouse’s family members might upset your day. At work, circumstances will largely be in your favor. In your free time, you will enjoy walking under the open sky and breathing fresh air. A calm state of mind will benefit you throughout the day, though your spouse’s harsh words could leave you feeling low. Remedy: Take good care of a black dog to bring positivity into your love life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.

Gemini: Cataract patients should avoid polluted environments, as smoking and excessive sunlight can worsen eye problems. Today, you may receive financial gains from your mother’s side, possibly through your maternal uncle or grandfather. At home, be mindful of others’ feelings and adjust to family needs. There are chances of meeting someone interesting today. At work, you will feel valued and appreciated. Realising the importance of time, you may prefer solitude, which will prove beneficial. Your spouse will show their loving and supportive side, making you feel truly blessed. Remedy: Feed fish with wheat flour balls to bring positivity.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Cancer: Expectant mothers should take extra care while walking on slippery floors. You may feel like travelling and spending money, but avoid it as it could lead to regret later. Stay away from shady dealings, as they can disturb your mental peace. Your partner might feel hurt by something you said—acknowledge your mistake and reconcile before it causes friction. Avoid entering into new joint ventures, and if needed, seek advice from trusted people. You may suddenly decide to take a day off from work and spend quality time with your family. The day will feel like spring in your life, filled with romance and warmth with your spouse. Remedy: Mix black and white sesame seeds in flour, make soft balls, and feed them to fish for better health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Leo: Your wife may lift your spirits today. You will radiate positivity and step out with a cheerful mindset, though your mood could be dampened if a valuable item is lost or stolen. Someone at home may feel frustrated with your casual or unpredictable behaviour. Staying away from your lover will feel especially difficult. By focusing on your work, you can double your productivity. Travel plans will bring both joy and valuable learning experiences. Though your partner’s chatter might irritate you at times, they will surprise you with something truly meaningful today. Remedy: Share your food with elderly Brahmins to attract financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.

Virgo: Today will be favorable, bringing relief from a prolonged illness. Focus on saving money and spending wisely, or you may regret it later. Relatives and friends may visit, making for a delightful evening. Don’t upset your partner, as it could lead to regret afterward. At work, use your skills to handle professional matters smoothly. Your quick problem-solving ability will earn you recognition. In married life, this day will bring much-needed relief after a challenging phase. Remedy: Feed cows with chana dal (split Bengal gram) to improve your financial prospects.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Libra: Give yourself ample rest to restore energy, as physical weakness often affects the mind as well. Remember, you are not short of strength but of determination—recognize your true potential. Be mindful of your expenses, or financial issues may arise in the near future. A visit to a religious place or a relative’s home is likely today. Be cautious in your relationships, as misunderstandings may occur. Your dedication and hard work will bring fruitful results. Despite a busy schedule, you will find time for yourself and may even engage in something creative. However, a small untruth from your spouse could upset you, though the matter will not be serious. Remedy: Worship a banana tree and light ghee lamps near it on Thursdays for harmony and fulfillment in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 1.30 pm.

Scorpio: You will feel energetic today, though work pressure may leave you a little irritable. Avoid making investments for now. Some older family members may place demanding expectations on you. Wedding bells may ring for a few, while others could find romance uplifting their spirits. Partnerships or joint ventures initiated today may prove rewarding in the long run, though not without facing opposition from associates. Exercise caution while driving at night, especially on your way back from work, as negligence could lead to mishaps or health setbacks. On a brighter note, your spouse will remind you today that true happiness can be found right here on earth. Remedy: For financial well-being, chant “ॐ गं गणपतये नमः” (Om Gam Ganapataye Namaha) 11 times daily.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3.30 pm.

Sagittarius: Your health will remain in excellent condition today. Financial relief may come from an unexpected source, helping you resolve pending money-related concerns. This is also a favorable time to share your new ideas and plans with your parents, as their support will strengthen your confidence. Be cautious in friendships, as misunderstandings could strain a bond. At work, your senior is likely to appreciate the quality of your efforts. On the other hand, you may waste your free hours on unproductive activities. A touch of rudeness from your spouse could leave you feeling low through the day. Remedy: Worship Lord Vishnu to nurture harmony and strengthen love in relationships.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 6 pm.

Capricorn: Your hopes will blossom today like a radiant and fragrant flower. Gains from past investments are likely, bringing financial relief. You may also find joy in pursuing hobbies and supporting family members. Work may take a backseat as you experience comfort, pleasure, and bliss in the company of your beloved. Support from colleagues and subordinates will add to your ease. After office hours, indulging in your favorite hobbies will help you unwind and bring peace of mind. You will also feel fortunate for the bond of marriage, cherishing the love and companionship it brings. Remedy: Prepare a dessert of milk, rice, and sugar, and eat it in moonlight after moonrise to restore harmony and happiness in the family.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 9 pm.

Aquarius: Heart patients should avoid coffee for better health. Financial difficulties may ease with the support of friends. Some tension could arise due to family members or your spouse, but travel may bring opportunities for romantic bonding. With hard work and patience, you will move closer to your goals. Use your time wisely and value every moment, for once it passes, it cannot return. Today, you may come to realize the true beauty and harmony of your marriage. Remedy: Wear a seven-mukhi Rudraksha to enjoy a healthy, disease-free life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Pisces: Do not let unnecessary thoughts cloud your mind. Stay calm and stress-free to strengthen your mental resilience. Avoid entertaining requests for temporary loans. Travel plans made earlier may get postponed due to a family health concern. Your beloved will be in a romantic mood, giving you moments to cherish. Fresh money-making ideas may come your way—make good use of them. Pay attention to pending tax and insurance matters. The day also favors your married life, so express your love openly to your partner. Remedy: Donate battery-operated toys and dolls to poor and needy children for blessings and positivity.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 6 pm.