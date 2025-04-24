Horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 25 April 2025, Friday.

Aries: Be careful while sitting to avoid any injury. Maintaining a good posture not only improves your appearance but also benefits your health and boosts your confidence. Your efforts to save money might not work out today, but don’t worry—things are likely to get better soon. Some of you may have a reason to celebrate, as a new member joins the family. Personal relationships could be delicate today, so handle them with care. Stay alert while dealing with important people—you might come across a useful piece of advice. You’ll be able to make the most of your day by tapping into your hidden talents. Your spouse’s health may cause you some stress today. Remedy: For financial growth, use white sandalwood and Gopi Chandan along with vermilion regularly in your daily prayers and rituals.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Taurus: Watch your eating habits and consider joining a fitness club to stay healthy. Someone with big ideas may approach you—make sure to check their background before investing in anything. Be cautious when sharing personal secrets with your spouse, as there’s a chance they might unintentionally reveal them to others. You may feel a lack of affection or emotional connection today. Support from senior colleagues and family members will be encouraging. Try to network and connect with influential people—it could open up new opportunities. An outsider might attempt to create misunderstandings between you and your partner, but you both will handle the situation well. Remedy: Chant Om Ham Hanumathe Namaha 11 times early in the morning to attract financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.

Gemini: Don’t ignore stress—it’s becoming a major health concern, much like smoking and alcohol. Traders and businesspeople may see good profits today, bringing smiles all around. Visiting relatives will turn out to be more enjoyable than expected. Your deep and unconditional love has the power to create something truly special. If you want to perform better at work, consider adopting new technologies and staying updated with the latest tools and methods. Small changes to your appearance could boost your charm and attract potential partners. Your spouse will surprise you today with their warmth and affection—you may experience a beautiful moment together. Remedy: Growing and nurturing white flowering plants at home can help promote better health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 10 to 11 am.

Cancer: Watch your diet and make time for regular exercise to maintain good health. If you're planning to go out with friends, be mindful of your spending to avoid financial loss. Good news on the home front—you’ll be able to clear all pending family debts. Your partner’s eyes might reveal something heartfelt and special today, even though they may be a bit difficult to handle. You’ll tap into your inner strengths to make the most of the day. Love will feel magical today, especially if your partner shows their best side—you’re likely to have a truly memorable experience. Remedy: For financial stability, wrap seven black grams, seven black peppercorns, and a piece of raw coal in a dark blue cloth and bury it in a secluded place.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.

Leo: Your health will stay stable despite a busy routine, but don’t take it for granted—caring for your well-being is one of life’s true commitments. Those involved in the stock market should be cautious today, as losses are possible. Stay alert and review your investments carefully. Work-related stress might occupy your mind, leaving little room for family or social time. Be careful of one-sided attraction—it could lead to emotional trouble. Business partnerships started today may turn out well in the long run, but expect some resistance or disagreements with partners in the beginning. Feeling the weight of time, you may crave solitude. Spending time alone could actually do you a lot of good today. Your spouse’s harsh behaviour might upset you—try to stay calm and composed. Remedy: To promote harmony within the family, offer milk, mishri (sugar crystals), and a white rose at a sacred place.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: Before 2 pm.

Virgo: Pressure from seniors at work and tension at home may leave you stressed, affecting your focus and productivity. You may feel like travelling and spending money today, but doing so could lead to regret—hold off if possible. It’s a good time to let go of any controlling behaviour within the family. Working together and supporting one another will strengthen your bond. A positive shift in your attitude will bring great happiness to your loved ones. Avoid any kind of inappropriate behaviour or teasing—it could land you in trouble. Your artistic and creative talents will draw praise and admiration today. Even though you’ll want to spend time with your close ones, circumstances might prevent it. Your spouse may come across as overly self-centred today, which could test your patience. Remedy: To bring harmony in your love life, consider helping needy Kinnars (eunuchs).

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Libra: Today brings a welcome chance to relax and enjoy the simple pleasure of leisure. However, if you're involved in international trade or business, proceed with caution—financial setbacks are possible, so weigh your decisions carefully. Your children may surprise you with valuable life lessons today. Their innocence, joy, and pure energy have a way of uplifting everyone around them—take a moment to appreciate their light. If you’ve been feeling down, it might be affecting your partner, so try to share some positivity. Stay alert at work; someone may attempt to throw off your plans, so keeping a close eye on your surroundings will serve you well. Any travel you undertake for business now may lead to long-term gains, even if it doesn't seem so immediately. However, be mindful—your spouse might unintentionally cause a financial hiccup today. Remedy: For harmony in your love life, tie five iron nails and a bit of lime (chuna) in a black-and-white cloth and release it into flowing water.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.

Scorpio: Don't hold back from sharing your thoughts today. Let go of self-doubt—it only adds complexity to your challenges and slows your progress. Speaking your mind will help you reclaim your confidence and approach the day with a genuine smile. If you've been struggling financially, a surprising source of income could appear today, offering relief and resolving multiple issues at once. Your children may need your support with their school projects, giving you a chance to connect and guide them. Today, you and your partner may feel completely in sync, as if the world fades into the background—just the two of you, cherishing your bond. A journey taken with career growth in mind may show promise, but be sure to consult your parents first to avoid any misunderstandings later. You might find yourself dreaming of a fitness routine and body renewal—just remember, turning plans into action is the real win. And as for your marriage, today will remind you what a beautiful blessing it truly is. Remedy: For professional success, accept a donation of rice from your mother or an elderly woman, wrap it in a white cloth, and keep it in your home.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.

Sagittarius: Start your day with meditation or yoga—not only for physical well-being but also for inner peace and spiritual growth. Financially, things look promising. If you've loaned money to someone, there's a good chance you'll see it returned today. Your cheerful nature will uplift the home environment, bringing warmth and positivity to those around you. There's also a strong possibility of meeting someone who stirs your heart—keep your mind and heart open to new connections. Your partner may be a bit challenging today, but with patience and understanding, things will smooth over. Be mindful of how much time you spend scrolling on your phone—it tends to slip away unnoticed, often leaving you with a sense of regret afterward. On a brighter note, your spouse will make a heartfelt effort to bring joy into your day, reminding you of the care and love that exists in your relationship. Remedy: For improved business prospects, chant "ॐ ह्रां ह्रीं ह्रौं सः सूर्याय नमः" (Om Hraam Hreem Hroum Sah Suryaya Namaha) 11 times early in the morning.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2.15

Capricorn: It’s a bright and joyful day ahead, filled with positivity. A new financial opportunity is likely to come through, bringing a fresh flow of income your way. Believe it or not, someone around you looks up to you and sees you as a role model—so let your actions reflect the best version of yourself and continue building your good name. Love is in the air, and romance today promises to be both exciting and fulfilling. With energy and insight on your side, you'll also find smart ways to boost your earning potential. You might feel tempted to spend most of the day resting at home—and while some downtime is good, by evening you may reflect on how precious time truly is. A sweet surprise awaits as your spouse playfully brings up memories from your mischievous teenage days, adding a touch of laughter to your evening. Remedy: Worship Lord Bhairava to maintain excellent health and strength.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 9 pm.

Aquarius: Today is set to be filled with laughter and light, as most things unfold just the way you hope. However, a family member’s illness might bring some financial strain. In this moment, your care and presence matter more than the cost—focus on their well-being. You may find yourself busy with home repairs or social gatherings that keep your schedule packed. Matters of the heart may keep you awake tonight, as love stirs deep emotions. At work, you’re likely to feel appreciated and valued, which adds an extra spark to your day. You might even try to wrap up early to spend some quality time with your partner—but be prepared for unexpected delays like traffic that could test your patience. Be mindful not to overlook your partner’s small desires—whether it’s a favorite treat or a warm embrace. These little moments matter, and missing them could unintentionally cause hurt. Remedy: To keep love and harmony flowing in your relationship, offer help or support to those in need, especially to Kinnars (eunuchs).

Lucky Colour: Pale Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.

Pisces: You’ll feel a surge of energy today, but mounting work pressure might leave you feeling a bit on edge. Financially, there could be a steady outflow of money, making it tough to save—so be mindful of your spending. Spending time with friends will bring joy, but try not to take on the role of the generous host—you don’t want to return home with an empty wallet. When it comes to matters of the heart, trust your instincts and choose wisely. If you've been toying with the idea of launching something new, this is your sign to act—favorable cosmic energies are on your side. Don’t hold back from pursuing what truly excites you. Carry yourself with confidence today—like a star on center stage—but let your actions reflect integrity and grace. A surprise visit or message from an old friend could stir up sweet memories you once shared with your partner, adding a nostalgic warmth to your day. Remedy: To improve your financial situation, steer clear of negative emotions like envy and jealousy—they only block abundance.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 5 pm.