Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 25 August, Sunday.

Aries: Today might be a low-energy day, and you could find yourself easily irritated by minor issues. The day might start off well, but by evening, you may find yourself spending money unexpectedly, which could cause some frustration. It’s important to use your intelligence and influence to address sensitive matters at home today. Romantic prospects might not be ideal, as finding genuine love could be challenging. Students under this sign might spend more time than necessary on TV or mobile phones, leading to a loss of valuable time. Take care to be gentle with your partner today to avoid any accidental injuries. Instead of worrying about the future, channel your energy into creating a thoughtful and creative plan for it. Remedy: For better health, spend 15 to 20 minutes sitting under moonlight.

Lucky Colour: Coral.

Coral. Auspicious Time: 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM.

Taurus: Your short temper might land you in some trouble today, so be mindful of your reactions. While you have a good sense of what others need and want from you, try to avoid overspending. For those seeking marriage, matrimonial prospects look promising. If you’re single, you may meet someone special today, but make sure to clarify their relationship status before moving forward. With some free time on your hands, consider reconnecting with old friends. Your spouse's health might be a concern, so keep an eye on that. Daydreaming can be productive if it leads to creative ideas, and today might be a good day for that, as you have ample time. Remedy: For better health, consider treating yourself to a milk bath.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Yellow. Auspicious Time: 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM.

Gemini: Maintaining your mental health is essential for spiritual well-being. The mind is the gateway to life, filtering everything—good or bad—that comes your way. A healthy mind helps solve life’s challenges and provides the clarity you need. While you may feel inclined to overspend on others today, try to keep it in check. Be mindful of your words, especially with your grandparents, as careless remarks could hurt their feelings. Sometimes, it’s better to stay silent than to waste energy on unnecessary talk. Life gains meaning through thoughtful actions, so let your loved ones know you care. You'll feel surrounded by your sweetheart's love today, making it a wonderfully romantic day. Though you might plan to indulge in your favorite hobby during your free time, an unexpected guest may disrupt those plans. The intoxication of love will make everything seem more vibrant today. You may also go on an outing with your family. While you might not be too interested at first, you’re likely to enjoy it once you’re there. Remedy: For continued financial growth, always treat Kinnars (Eunuchs) with respect, as they are under Mercury's influence.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Green. Auspicious Time: 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM.

Cancer: To truly enjoy life, keep your aspirations in check. Consider incorporating yoga into your routine, as it teaches you how to live in a physically, mentally, and spiritually healthy way, which can help improve your temperament. Today, it’s a good idea to seek financial advice from your elders on managing money and savings, and then apply their wisdom to your daily life. For some, a new addition to the family could bring moments of celebration and joy. The day will be filled with happiness, especially when you receive a delightful message. You might feel nostalgic today as you rediscover an old item at home, spending much of the day cleaning and reminiscing. Your life partner will go out of their way to make you feel incredibly happy today. You might also visit various malls or shopping centers with your family, though this could lead to increased spending. Remedy: Avoid being egoistic and always value the blessings from God, as time is ever-changing and never constant.

Lucky Colour: Coral.

Coral. Auspicious Time: 9:30 PM - 11:00 PM.

Leo: Elevate your life to experience the boundless beauty of infinite possibilities. The first step in this journey is to let go of worry. Financial strain could lead to tension within the family today, so be thoughtful in your conversations and consider seeking advice from family members. If you spend too much time on outdoor activities at the expense of your studies, you might face the disappointment of your parents. Balancing your career planning with your hobbies is key to keeping them happy. When you meet the love of your life, nothing else will seem necessary, and you may come to realize this today. Spending time with a friend is a good idea, but avoid drinking alcohol, as it could waste your time and energy. Marriage is often said to be destined, and today, your spouse will make you believe it. It's also a fantastic day to tap into your creativity and come up with groundbreaking ideas. Remedy: Share your meals with elderly Brahmins to improve your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Brown. Auspicious Time: 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM.

Virgo: Recent events may leave your mind unsettled. Engaging in meditation and yoga can help you achieve both spiritual and physical well-being. Although your financial situation is improving, ongoing expenses may still pose challenges in carrying out your plans. You'll have an extra burst of energy today, perfect for organizing a big party or event for your group. Your love life will offer renewed hope, and you’ll be able to make meaningful commitments to those who rely on your support. Hugs have numerous health benefits, and today, you'll receive plenty from your spouse. You have ambitious plans for the weekend, but be cautious—if you allow procrastination to take hold, it could lead to frustration. Remedy: Place black and white pieces of marble in plant pots to stay happy and enthusiastic.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Orange. Auspicious Time: 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM.

Libra: Stay calm, especially during times of crisis. We recommend avoiding spending money on alcohol and cigarettes, as they can harm your health and worsen your financial situation. Prioritize resolving family issues promptly; addressing them will make home life easier and improve your ability to connect with your family. You might feel a lack of affection today. People with your zodiac sign are unique—they often enjoy being around friends but also value time alone. Make sure to carve out some personal time from your busy schedule. You might have a disagreement with relatives, but it will likely be resolved by the end of the day. Your family may not take you seriously today, which could lead to frustration and anger. Remedy: To improve your health, consider distributing white scented sweets to poor and needy children, especially young girls.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Black. Auspicious Time: 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM.

Scorpio: Expectant mothers should be especially cautious while walking on smooth surfaces and should avoid standing near someone who is smoking, as it could negatively impact the unborn child. You may benefit from commissions, dividends, or royalties. If certain people are bothering you, try to ignore them. Your sweetheart will miss you throughout the day, so plan a special surprise to make it memorable. Avoid getting involved in gossip or rumors. There may be a lack of trust between you and your spouse, which could create tension in your marriage. A candlelight dinner with someone special might help you unwind from the week’s stress. Remedy: For improved health, eat and distribute saffron-based sweets to poor and needy individuals.

Lucky Colour: Aqua.

Aqua. Auspicious Time: 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM.

Sagittarius: Take a long walk to benefit your health. Avoid making any long-term investments today, and instead, enjoy some quality time with a good friend. Be flexible with your family to maintain harmony. Amidst the hustle and bustle, you'll realize how fortunate you are to have a wonderful sweetheart. Avoid unnecessary arguments today, as they could spoil your mood and waste time. Plan something exciting with your spouse, as love is the most profound feeling. Use this opportunity to build your beloved’s confidence and elevate your relationship. Remedy: Store Gangajal in a green bottle and bury it near the root of a peepul tree to promote peace and harmony in your family.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Gold. Auspicious Time: 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM.

Capricorn: Your health will improve as you share joyful moments with others, but be cautious not to neglect it, as it may cause trouble later. An exciting new opportunity could arise, bringing you financial benefits. Be mindful not to let friends exploit your generosity. By giving pleasure and forgiving past mistakes, you'll enhance the value of your life. You'll have plenty of time for yourself today—use it to fulfill your desires, read a book, or listen to your favorite music. Your life partner will express their affection despite recent challenges. If you experience stress, don't delay in seeking medical advice if needed. Remedy: Enhance positive family interactions by using cream, white, or pastel-colored bedspreads, covers, and quilts.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Yellow. Auspicious Time: 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM.

Aquarius: Today promises to be filled with joyful laughter and things going your way. You may see an improvement in your finances through speculation or unexpected gains. Your witty nature will make you a hit at social events. Romance may not be on the horizon today, but you can enjoy watching a web series on your mobile during your free time. Your spouse’s demands might cause you some stress. If you’re a businessman, consider revisiting and reviving any stalled plans today. Remedy: Sharing meals together in the kitchen can strengthen your bond of love.

Lucky Colour: White.

White. Auspicious Time: 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM.

Pisces: Emotionally, you might feel unstable today, so be mindful of your behavior and words around others. Focus on matters related to land, real estate, or cultural projects. Domestic responsibilities will keep you occupied for most of the day. Your beloved might prefer to express their own thoughts rather than listen to you, which could be upsetting. You may want to watch a movie in your spare time, but you might end up feeling that it wasn’t worth your time. Your spouse's health may cause you concern. To strengthen and elevate your relationship, consider proposing marriage to your beloved today. Remedy: For better health, offer water to a Peepal tree and light a ghee lamp or diya.