horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 25 August 2025, Monday.

Aries: Maintain a balanced diet to boost your physical health. An old friend may give you valuable business advice today, and if you follow it, chances of profit are high. Friends and relatives might demand your attention, but this is also a good time to take a break and pamper yourself. Avoid upsetting your partner, or you may regret it later. At work, your energy could be low due to family concerns. Businesspeople should stay alert, as a partner may try to cause harm. Travel plans may introduce you to new places and influential people. You might feel ignored by your spouse, but by the end of the day, you’ll realize they were busy making special arrangements for you. Remedy: Reading Hanuman Chalisa will bring positive results for your health.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Taurus: Excessive worry and stress may harm your health, so try to stay calm and avoid confusion to keep your mind clear. Those looking to sell land could find a good buyer today and make a decent profit. Take a noble risk for the sake of your family—don’t hesitate, as missed chances may not return. Meeting your true love will make you realize that nothing else really matters. At work, you can achieve success if you present your ideas with confidence and enthusiasm. Try to finish your tasks on time, as someone at home is eagerly waiting for you. Married life will feel full of love and warmth today. Remedy: Avoid non-vegetarian food for better health improvements.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.

Gemini: Pressure from seniors at work and tensions at home may stress you out, affecting your focus. Avoid unnecessary spending and make the most of what you already have. Spending time with family or close friends will brighten your day. Your partner may seem a little irritated, adding to your worries, but don’t let it affect you too much. Businesspeople can expect a good day—an unexpected work-related trip may bring positive results. Someone from your past could reconnect, making the day memorable. By the end of the day, your life partner may cheer you up with a pleasant surprise. Remedy: Feed dogs to strengthen your love life.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.

Cancer: Get involved in some creative work today, as sitting idle may disturb your peace of mind. Someone with big plans may approach you—be sure to check their credibility before making any investments. Strengthen your bond with your children and focus on leaving the past behind, as brighter days lie ahead. Your efforts will bring good results. Love will surround you today, making it a beautiful and romantic day. Your creativity will impress others and earn you appreciation. Elderly natives of this sign may enjoy reconnecting with old friends. By the end of the day, your spouse will make you feel truly special. Remedy: For financial stability, keep strong faith, build good connections, avoid negative thoughts about others, and stay away from mental aggression.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Leo: You will feel energetic and active today, with good health on your side. Financial matters look promising, and if you had lent money to someone, you are likely to get it back. Shopping with your spouse will not only be enjoyable but will also deepen your bond. On the personal front, you’ll realize the depth of your partner’s love. Progress at work is also likely. Spending time with a good book or magazine will keep you engaged. The day will be filled with romance, affection, and joyful moments with your better half. Remedy: Chanting the Mercury Gayatri Mantra in the morning can bring positive results in your professional life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.

Virgo: People around you may seem very demanding today. Avoid making promises you can’t keep, and don’t overexert yourself just to satisfy others. While expenses may rise, an increase in income will help you manage. Be patient with children or those less experienced than you. Love is in the air—enjoy the bliss it brings. However, avoid daydreaming and don’t rely on others to finish your work. Travel, entertainment, and social gatherings are likely today. Disagreements on multiple issues may arise, which could strain your relationships, so handle matters with care. Remedy: Nurturing red plants at home will bring health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Libra: Your strong confidence and light workload today give you ample time to relax and rejuvenate. Financial gains through commissions, dividends, or royalties are likely. It’s also a favorable day to strengthen family bonds and reconnect with loved ones. Plan a special, romantic evening to make the day memorable. At work, the support of seniors and colleagues will boost your morale. Value your time and avoid spending it with people who drain your energy, as this may only create unnecessary troubles. For married natives, the day holds the potential to be one of the most fulfilling moments of your relationship. Remedy: Keeping an aquarium at home and feeding the fish may help attract prosperity and growth in income.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.

Scorpio: Your evening may bring a mix of emotions, causing some tension, but joy will ultimately outweigh any disappointment. If you aspire to build financial security, start cultivating the habit of saving from today. Children may demand your attention, yet their presence will also bring happiness. Matters of love might face some disapproval, but meaningful connections with experienced individuals will offer valuable lessons. You will have ample time to share with your spouse, and your partner will feel deeply cherished by your care and affection. Even if things don’t go exactly as planned, the day promises beautiful moments with your better half. Remedy: Gift your partner items made of shells, pearls, or conch to enhance harmony and strengthen your love life.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.

Sagittarius: Stay mindful of your diet today—avoid high-calorie foods and stick to your fitness routine. Business matters look highly favorable, with chances of remarkable profit and opportunities to take your venture to new heights. A short trip to visit relatives may bring comfort and much-needed relaxation from your busy schedule. Express your feelings to your beloved without delay, as tomorrow may be too late. A change of job could bring the mental satisfaction you’ve been seeking. Your boundless creativity and enthusiasm will make this a rewarding day. On the personal front, your spouse will be in a romantic mood, adding charm to the evening. Remedy: Apply a saffron tilak on your forehead to promote good health and protection from illness.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Capricorn: Stress may cause minor health issues today, so take time to relax in the company of friends and family. Financial worries are likely to ease with the support of your parents. New opportunities and aspirations may come your way, though success will largely depend on your own efforts. Stay cautious, as someone might try to flirt with you. At work, ensure that important files are thoroughly checked before handing them over to your boss. By night, you may feel the urge to step out for a peaceful walk on the terrace or in a nearby park. On the personal front, your spouse may intentionally say something hurtful, leaving you upset for a while. Remedy: Keep a green glass bottle filled with water under sunlight and mix this water in your bath for better health and protection from illness.

Lucky Colour: Golden.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.

Aquarius: Focus on easing your tension to restore mental peace. Investments may prove beneficial, but be sure to seek the right advice beforehand. This is also a favorable time to discuss your new projects and ideas with your parents and gain their support. Personal relationships may feel delicate, so handle them with care. Support from female colleagues will help you accomplish new tasks successfully. In your free time, you’re likely to take up activities you’ve long planned but never managed to execute. On the personal front, your spouse may appear a bit indifferent toward your health today. Remedy: Enjoy a head and body oil massage before meeting your partner to nurture harmony and smoothness in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 8 pm to 9 pm.

Pisces: Success from past efforts will boost your confidence today. Those looking to sell land may find a good buyer and secure a profitable deal. Grandchildren will bring immense joy and laughter, while lighthearted moments with your beloved—perhaps sharing candyfloss or sweets—add charm to the day. It’s an excellent time to put new projects and plans into action. However, be prepared for a surprise visit from a distant relative, which may take up much of your time. On the personal front, your married life will be filled with fun, pleasure, and bliss. Remedy: Donate black and white clothes to saints to support good health and overall well-being.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.