Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 25 December 2024, Wednesday.

Aries: Take a break today and focus on finding joy with close friends and family. An old friend might reach out for financial assistance, but helping them could strain your finances. Your spouse's health may need attention, but your positive attitude and smile can uplift their mood. Embracing new skills and techniques will be crucial for your career growth, and your keen observation will give you an edge. You and your spouse may receive wonderful news today. Remedy: To restore family harmony, prepare a dessert using milk, rice, and sugar. Enjoy it after the moonrise, sitting in the moonlight.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Taurus: Stay calm and composed, especially during challenging times. Financial improvements will help you clear overdue bills and debts. Embrace a harmonious approach to life, filled with gratitude and love, to make your family life more fulfilling. Let go of unnecessary worries and cherish quality moments with your romantic partner. At work, it’s a positive day—you’ll feel accomplished, receive appreciation from colleagues, and notice your boss is pleased with your progress. Business owners are likely to see profits today. If you have free time, consider visiting a park, but be cautious of potential arguments with strangers that might disrupt your mood. Your married life will flourish today—express your love to your partner and make them feel cherished. Remedy: Enhance your health by flowing raw coal in water during the evening.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: Before 5 pm.

Gemini: You will feel full of energy today. However, it’s not the best day financially, so keep an eye on your expenses and manage your money wisely. Spending time with family, children, and friends will help you recharge and uplift your spirits. There’s a strong chance of meeting someone who captures your heart. Investments made today could be profitable, but you may face resistance from your partners. If you’re travelling, take extra precautions to safeguard your belongings. Your day will end on a high note as you enjoy memorable moments with your spouse. Remedy: Maintaining a good moral character will help strengthen your financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2:00 pm to 3:00 p.m.

Cancer: Include sports activities and outdoor events in your plans for the day. Investments made today will boost your prosperity and financial stability. Seeking guidance from your parents on important decisions will prove highly beneficial. You’ll find yourself gaining popularity and effortlessly attracting members of the opposite sex. Those involved in art and theatre will come across exciting opportunities to showcase their creative talents. Although you may wish to spend your free time taking care of your mother, unexpected tasks might prevent you from doing so, causing some frustration. Your spouse will lovingly embrace your shortcomings, filling you with joy and contentment. Remedy: For excellent financial growth, drink water stored in a copper vessel.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Leo: Ensure you take adequate rest to rejuvenate your body, as fatigue might lead to feelings of negativity. Be cautious about unexpected expenses, as they could strain your finances. Avoid discussing sensitive topics that might disturb your relationship with loved ones. Your partner will bring you great romantic joy, even as work-related stress lingers. At work, you will skillfully handle controversies or office politics, emerging successfully. Despite a busy schedule, you’ll find time to engage in activities you enjoy. However, concerns about the health of a child or an elderly family member may cause stress, which could impact your married life. Remedy: Offer Dhruva (sacred grass) at a Lord Ganesha temple to improve your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Auspicious Time: 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Virgo: Engage in sports activities to stay youthful and energetic. Be cautious at work today, as a colleague might attempt to steal something valuable. Keep your belongings secure and stay vigilant. Relatives may try to take advantage of your generosity, so set boundaries to avoid being misled. While kindness is admirable, excessive generosity can lead to complications. Your love life will be sweet but brief today. At work, you may face opposition from senior colleagues, but maintaining a calm and composed attitude will be crucial. Students should focus on their studies and avoid wasting time socializing, as this is a critical phase for shaping their future. The absence of domestic help might cause some stress at home, potentially straining your relationship with your spouse. Remedy: For excellent financial growth, drink water stored in a copper vessel.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 4:15 to 5:15 p.m.

Libra: You may recover from a prolonged illness. Travel could feel hectic and stressful for some but might bring financial rewards. Unexpected good news will brighten your mood, and sharing it with your family will uplift their spirits as well. A new relationship could bring happiness into your life. If you stay focused on your goals, your achievements will surpass your expectations. However, instead of using your free time wisely today, you may waste it, leading to a drop in your mood. Your partner will lovingly accept your flaws, leaving you feeling overjoyed. Remedy: To enhance your financial well-being, offer raw turmeric in flowing water.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.

Scorpio: If you haven’t been getting enough rest, you may feel exceptionally tired and require extra downtime. Financially, things look promising—if you’ve lent money to someone, you’re likely to receive it back today. Children will lend a helping hand with household chores. Romantic feelings will be mutual, adding warmth to your day. Harness your intellectual abilities to tackle professional tasks and generate fresh ideas. Despite a busy schedule, you can carve out some time to spend with your life partner. However, minor disagreements might arise during this time. By the end of the day, you’ll realize that your spouse is truly a blessing in your life. Remedy: To boost your health, offer raw coal to flowing water in the evening.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 11.45 am to 2.25 pm.

Sagittarius: Try to leave work early today and engage in activities you truly enjoy. Small business owners may receive valuable advice from close contacts that could lead to financial gains. Family responsibilities may increase, causing some mental stress. However, once you're with the love of your life, you'll feel that nothing else matters—a sentiment you'll truly embrace today. This is an excellent day to launch new projects and plans. Children may spend the entire day playing sports, so parents should keep an eye on them to prevent potential injuries. Marriage will feel like a true blessing, and you’ll deeply appreciate it today. Remedy: Place black or white marbles or pebbles in potted plants to foster happiness in family life.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Capricorn: Personal problems may affect your peace of mind, but engaging in mentally stimulating activities, like reading something interesting, can help you cope. Financial improvements will enable you to make essential purchases. Your evening may be busy entertaining visiting guests. If you spend time with your social circle, you may catch the attention of someone special. Today, you'll realize how much your family's support has contributed to your success at work. Students of this zodiac sign might spend excessive time on their mobile phones. Concerns about your spouse's health could keep you worried. Remedy: Carry a square piece of silver with you or wear it around your neck to enhance family harmony.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 4 pm.

Aquarius: Your hopes will flourish like a vibrant, fragrant flower. Be mindful of unnecessary spending today, as it could lead to a financial crunch. The festive atmosphere at home will help ease your stress—make an effort to join in rather than observing passively. Keep your love life private and avoid public displays. Positive changes in your work environment are likely to occur. After a long period of busyness, you'll finally find some time for yourself, though household tasks may take up much of it. In your married life, you might feel a lack of comfort and connection today—open communication can make all the difference. Remedy: Wear a gold ring on your ring finger to support a healthy financial life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 9.30 am to 10.30 am.

Pisces: Try to leave work early today and spend time doing things you truly enjoy. You may need to spend money on your partner's health, but there's no need to worry—your long-term savings will prove helpful. Someone you live with may feel frustrated or upset by your casual and unpredictable behavior. A disappointment in love won’t dampen your spirit. Today will be a busy and highly social day, with people seeking your advice and readily agreeing with your suggestions. You might consider reading a book in your free time, though family interruptions could distract you. Your spouse may display a self-centered attitude today, which could require patience. Remedy: Store Gangajal in a green-colored bottle and bury it near the roots of a peepul tree to maintain peace and harmony in your family.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.