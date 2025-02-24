Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 25 February 2025, Tuesday.

Aries: Take care of your mental health, as it is essential for a fulfilling spiritual life. The mind serves as the gateway to life, influencing all experiences—both good and bad. A healthy mind helps in problem-solving and provides clarity. Today, seek the blessings of your elders before stepping out, as it will bring positive outcomes. Spend quality time with your children—it is a powerful way to heal and experience boundless joy. A sudden romantic encounter is likely. You may also receive good news at work. Be mindful of the company you keep, avoiding associations that could harm your reputation. An old friend may reconnect with you, bringing back cherished memories with your life partner. Remedy: Offer oil and prasad at a Shani temple to strengthen romance in your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 5 pm.

Taurus: Your health will remain perfect despite a busy day. If you are involved in a court case related to financial matters, the verdict is likely to be in your favour, bringing monetary benefits. A significant development on the personal front will bring joy to you and your family. Learn from past setbacks, as proposing today may not yield the desired outcome. Those appearing for competitive exams should stay calm and not let fear take over—your efforts will surely lead to success. Avoid making harsh comments if drawn into an argument. Your spouse may express some dissatisfaction about your relationship today, so be patient and understanding. Remedy: Wear silver bangles or a silver khada to strengthen your love life.

Lucky Colour: Lavender.

Auspicious Time: 4:20 p.m. and 6:20 p.m.

Gemini: Today is the perfect day to restart your journey toward better health. Your financial situation will improve, and you may even find relief from debts or ongoing loans. Social events will provide an excellent opportunity to build connections with influential and important people. A surprise message may bring you happiness and excitement. This is also a great day to implement new projects and plans. Before starting anything new, seek advice from experienced individuals in the field—if possible, meet them to gain valuable insights. You will cherish one of the best days of your married life today. Remedy: Use Gangajal for auspicious health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 5 p.m to 6 p.m.

Cancer: Outdoor sports will appeal to you today, while meditation and yoga will bring positive benefits. Financially, this day will be better than usual, as you are likely to earn a good amount of money. Your children may demand extra attention, but they will also be loving and supportive. Romantic thoughts and memories from the past will occupy your mind. Be careful not to submit important files to your boss unless they are thoroughly checked and complete. Children of this zodiac sign will spend most of their day playing sports, so parents should be watchful to prevent injuries. You will enjoy a wonderful day with your spouse, making cherished memories. Remedy: Feed monkeys red-coloured sweet foods to enhance your professional life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious TimeL 4 pm to 5 pm.

Leo: Let go of worries about your health—staying stress-free is a powerful shield against illness. Your positive mindset will help you overcome negativity. If you have made past investments, they are likely to bring financial gains today. However, someone close to you may overreact to money-related matters, causing some tension at home. A phone call from your beloved or spouse will brighten your day. Stay alert while interacting with important people, as you may receive valuable advice. Approach the day with caution—let logic guide your decisions rather than emotions. You and your spouse will relive cherished romantic moments from the past. Remedy: Recite Om Bum Budhaaya Namaha 11 times, twice a day, to maintain excellent health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Virgo: Stay alert, as someone may try to make you a scapegoat. Stress and tension could increase, so remain calm and composed. New contracts may seem promising but might not yield the expected profits—avoid making hasty financial decisions. A short trip to visit relatives will provide comfort and a much-needed break from your busy routine. Romance is in the air, but avoid letting overwhelming emotions affect your relationship. Be extra cautious when signing business or legal documents—read every detail carefully. You may feel disheartened about not having enough time for family and friends, and today might be no different. Additionally, your spouse may unintentionally disrupt your plans—stay patient and handle the situation with understanding. Remedy: Keep a water-filled red glass bottle in the sun and drink the water daily for vibrant health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Libra: You may encounter a setback due to health issues preventing you from completing an important assignment. However, let your reasoning and determination guide you forward. You have the potential to earn money independently—all it takes is self-belief. Consider helping children with their homework, as your support can make a difference. Your partner may seem irritable, which could add to your stress, but patience will help you navigate the situation. Stay open to new opportunities, as you have the capability to achieve great things. Spending quality time with younger family members is important—neglecting this may create tensions at home. Your spouse might be influenced by others and engage in a disagreement with you, but your love and understanding will help restore harmony. Remedy: To maintain good health, place a container of milk near your bedside at night and pour it over the nearest tree in the morning.

Lucky Colour: Deep Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Scorpio: Children will bring joy to your evening, making it the perfect time to unwind with a nice dinner and relax after a long, hectic day. Their presence will uplift your spirits and refresh your energy. Before rushing to buy more, make the most of what you already have. Neglecting family time may lead to issues at home, so be mindful of maintaining those connections. Stay alert, as someone may try to flirt with you. Avoid committing to new joint ventures without seeking advice from trusted individuals. Today, you won’t be concerned about others' opinions. Instead, you may prefer solitude over socializing, choosing to enjoy your own company. A small lie from your spouse might upset you, but try not to let it weigh on your mind. Remedy: For a harmonious family life, feed cows and brown dogs.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Sagittarius: Today is an excellent day to restart your journey toward better health. Influential people may be willing to invest in ideas that have a touch of uniqueness and class. Spending quality time with family, children, and friends will be essential for recharging your energy. Your partner may surprise you with something truly special, adding joy to your day. New opportunities will seem promising and could yield good returns. This could be one of your most productive days, allowing you to plan for a prosperous future. However, an unexpected guest in the evening might disrupt your plans. Despite past ups and downs in your married life, today is a golden opportunity to cherish and strengthen your bond with your spouse. Remedy: To promote family harmony and happiness, avoid consuming alcohol. The Sun, a sattvic planet, does not favor tamasic substances.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4.30 pm.

Capricorn: Avoid wasting your energy on overthinking the impossible—focus on channeling it in the right direction. Financially, today looks promising, bringing both stability and peace of mind. Be mindful of your interactions with family, as a dominating attitude may lead to unnecessary arguments and criticism. Love will be in the air, as your heart beats in harmony with your partner. Despite a heavy workload, you will remain energetic and may even complete all tasks ahead of schedule. Children born under this zodiac sign will be engrossed in sports throughout the day, but parents should keep an eye on them to prevent injuries. You will feel like the richest person in the world today, as your spouse showers you with love and care. Remedy: For good health and positive energy, offer water to a Peepal tree and light a ghee lamp/diya.

Lucky Colour: Sapphire Blue.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.

Aquarius: Today is an ideal day to restart your journey toward better health. Avoid making impulsive decisions, especially when handling important financial matters. Someone who previously held grudges against you may attempt to resolve past misunderstandings and make amends. Love will bring you joy and warmth, adding a special touch to your day. Your dedication and hard work at the workplace will finally pay off. However, multiple issues may arise that require your immediate attention. In your married life, this day will stand out as something truly unique—you may experience a moment unlike any other.Remedy: Donate battery-operated toys and dolls to underprivileged children to bring joy and positivity into your life.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2.45 pm.

Pisces: Overthinking and magnifying difficulties may weaken your resilience, so try to maintain a positive outlook. Avoid consuming alcohol or any intoxicants today, as it could lead to the loss of valuable items. Consider visiting a relative who has been unwell—it will mean a lot to them. In your love life, avoid being overly controlling, as it may lead to conflicts. When exploring new ventures, seek partnerships with ambitious and enterprising individuals. You may feel frustrated realizing that you don’t have enough time for your family and friends—this feeling may be especially strong today. Additionally, the absence of domestic help might add stress to your day, potentially causing tension with your spouse. Remedy: Keep a piece of silver or a silver coin in your pocket to attract financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6 pm.