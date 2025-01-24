Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 25 January 2025, Saturday.

Aries: Excessive worry can disrupt your mental peace, so it's important to manage anxiety and stress, as they can adversely impact your health. Today, you may discover how to save money effectively and put it to good use. Be cautious and avoid people who might tempt you into bad habits. Romance is in the air, but beware of letting physical desires harm your relationship. You may receive many exciting invitations today, and perhaps even a surprise gift. However, your spouse's rude behaviour might upset you throughout the day. Your ability to respect everyone in public enhances your image and earns you admiration. Remedy: To promote harmony and balance in the family, keep a white zero-watt bulb lit in the Northwest direction of your home.

Lucky Colour: Golden.

Auspicious Time: 9:45 am to 10:30 am.

Taurus: Avoid interfering in your wife’s matters, as it might lead to unnecessary arguments. Focus on your own tasks instead. Too much interference can create unhealthy dependency. Investments in antiques and jewelry are likely to bring financial gains and prosperity. This is a favorable time to consider a matrimonial alliance. However, there is a possibility of someone trying to create misunderstandings in your love life today. It’s an excellent day for attending social and religious events. After a challenging phase in your married life, the day offers some relief. You might spend time visiting malls or shopping complexes with your family, but be mindful as it could lead to higher expenses. Remedy: Offer seeds of Dhatura (black thorn apple) to Lord Shiva to maintain good physical and mental health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2:20 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Gemini: Your health will improve as you spend joyful moments with others. However, don’t neglect it, as that could lead to issues later. Participating in large gatherings will be entertaining but might increase your expenses. Unexpected guests may visit your home in the evening. Your romantic relationship will deepen, starting the day with your partner’s smile and ending with dreams of each other. Be mindful while communicating with family members today to avoid unnecessary arguments that could drain your time and energy. You’ll realize today why marriages are considered divine. Letting your creative side take over will help you forget your worries and feel refreshed. Remedy: Donate red bangles and clothes to young girls for financial prosperity and blessings.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Cancer: It’s a great day for your health. Your positive and cheerful mindset will boost your confidence and keep you energetic. If you’ve invested money based on advice from an unfamiliar source, you are likely to see good returns today. Spend your free time with children—it will be worth going out of your way to make it happen. A planned date might not go as expected, leaving you disappointed. You’ll feel inspired to try something new in your free time, and this activity might take up most of your attention. Unexpected work from your spouse might disrupt your plans, but you’ll eventually see the positive side of it. Spending time with children may make you lose track of time, but it will also bring joy and remind you of life’s simple pleasures. Remedy: Couples can strengthen their bond by drinking water from an iron vessel.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Leo: Stay patient, as your consistent efforts combined with wisdom and understanding will lead to success. Businesspeople may receive financial support from a close friend today, helping resolve some ongoing issues. A family gathering will put you in the spotlight. Romance will be thrilling, so reach out to your loved one and make the most of the day. In your free time, you’ll enjoy a peaceful walk under the open sky, appreciating the fresh air. Your calm mindset will keep you balanced and productive throughout the day. Though men and women may come from different worlds, today is a day where love will bring them closer. You may find comfort in sharing your deepest feelings and sorrows with a trusted friend or relative. Remedy: Offer water to a Pipal tree to ensure a smooth and positive day.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Virgo: Take care of your mental health, as it is essential for a fulfilling spiritual life. The mind is the gateway to life—it processes both good and bad and provides the clarity needed to solve problems and find direction. If you’ve been spending money carelessly, it’s time to curb that habit and focus on saving. Friends will be there to support you if required. Romantic energy is strong today, so embrace the opportunities it brings. Students should use their free time wisely and avoid procrastination; completing tasks today will benefit them in the long run. Your spouse will remind you that true happiness can be found in everyday moments. A visit to malls or shopping complexes with your family is likely, but be mindful of the expenses. Remedy: To make the most of your day, take care of a Pipal tree.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.

Libra: Maintain control over your emotions and impulses to avoid disruption. Clinging to old ideas or conventional thinking may hinder your progress, slow development, and create obstacles. Unexpected financial gains from an unknown source may alleviate some of your monetary challenges. However, an old acquaintance could stir up some issues. Your eyes hold a captivating brightness that can light up even the darkest night for your partner. After a busy stretch, you'll finally get some much-needed personal time. Prepare to experience the passionate and romantic side of your partner today. Engaging in a musical activity or playing an instrument could uplift your spirits. Remedy: Show compassion and extend help to widows to enhance your overall well-being.

Lucky Colour: Peach.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

Scorpio: A spiritual individual may bring blessings and peace of mind into your life. If you live away from home for work or study, avoid associating with people who drain your time and finances. This is an auspicious day for family gatherings and significant ceremonies. Your smile can be the perfect remedy for your partner’s sadness. Amid today’s hectic pace, you’ll find a rare opportunity to focus on yourself. Your parents might present your spouse with a meaningful gift, strengthening your marital bond. However, you may feel some distance growing between you and your partner today. Remedy: Offer red flowers to the Sun God in the morning to attract greater financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Sagittarius: Recent events may leave your mind unsettled, but practicing meditation and yoga can bring spiritual and physical benefits. Married couples might face significant expenses related to their children's education today. An important message received by post could bring joy to the entire family. Trust your partner and avoid doubting their loyalty. Make an effort to spend quality time with the younger members of your family, as neglecting this can disrupt harmony at home. If you’ve been feeling weighed down by misfortune, today might bring a sense of relief and blessings. For traders and businesspeople of this zodiac sign, a significant profit could turn a long-awaited dream into reality. Remedy: Keep an aquarium at home and feed the fish regularly to attract financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3.30 pm.

Capricorn: If you've been working overtime and feeling drained, the last thing you need today is added stress or dilemmas. Avoid spending money on alcohol and cigarettes, as this will harm both your health and your finances. It's time to let go of any dominating tendencies within your family. Collaborate with them to navigate life's highs and lows, and your improved attitude will bring them immense happiness. You may find yourself gaining popularity and effortlessly attracting members of the opposite sex. Despite a busy day, you'll manage to carve out some time for yourself and might engage in a creative activity. Your spouse is likely feeling fortunate to have you—make the most of this special moment together. Watching a film or series might inspire a longing to visit the mountains. Remedy: Feed jaggery (gur) to cows to improve your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Aquarius: Avoid wasting time daydreaming about unrealistic goals. Instead, channel your energy into meaningful pursuits. Financially, you’ll remain stable, and the favorable alignment of planets and nakshatras will present multiple opportunities to increase your earnings. Steer clear of individuals who might influence you to adopt harmful habits. Your sincerity and generosity in love are likely to be recognized and appreciated. Business-related travel will prove beneficial in the long term. Your spouse will make a special effort to bring joy into your day. Be cautious at school, as a disagreement with a senior could arise—keeping your anger in check is essential. Remedy: Worship and honor Lord Shiva, Bhairava, and Hanuman to enjoy a harmonious family life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 11.30 am to 1 pm.

Pisces: Find comfort and peace in the company of children. Their innocence and joy, whether they are your own or others’, have a therapeutic effect that can help calm your anxiety. Improved finances will allow you to purchase essential items, but avoid letting friends or relatives manage your money, as this could lead to overspending. Today, you and your partner will be deeply connected, setting everything else aside to focus on each other. Be mindful of your words, as you might unintentionally hurt a family member's feelings. If this happens, you’ll spend your time making amends. A letdown from your partner might lead to serious relationship challenges, so approach the situation with care and patience. Avoid investing in unfamiliar stocks or companies without consulting trusted advisors. Remedy: Strengthen family bonds by feeding green fodder to cows.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.