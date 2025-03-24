Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 25 March 2025, Tuesday.

Aries: Good health thrives when happiness is shared with others. Those who made financial investments in the past may see gains today. A family member's behaviour might cause you distress, but open communication can help resolve issues. Seeking personal guidance will strengthen your relationships. Work-life appears to be smooth, but you may find yourself occupied with unimportant tasks. On the romantic front, your partner may express their love in an intense way. Remedy: Applying a saffron mark on the forehead can bring harmony to the family.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Taurus: Let go of the negativity holding you back and hindering your progress. Investing in antiques and jewellery could bring financial gains and prosperity. Your grandchildren will bring you immense joy. A marriage proposal may turn your love life into a lifelong commitment. You will have both the energy and skills to boost your earnings today. Nostalgia may draw you towards childhood activities you once loved. The evening with your spouse could turn out to be one of the most memorable ones. Remedy: Wear green-coloured clothes for positivity and good fortune.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Gemini: Fill your mind with positive thoughts. You may not have valued money much before, but today, you’ll realize its importance when you find yourself in need of funds but short on cash. Someone in your household may be upset with your recent actions. To mend things, plan a special evening and make it as romantic as possible. Despite a heavy workload, you will remain energetic and may even complete your tasks ahead of schedule. Your personality often makes you feel drained after social interactions, but today, you will get ample time for yourself, bringing a sense of peace. If you've been feeling unlucky for a long time, today will bring a sense of blessings and relief. Remedy: Honor young girls and noble women to enhance your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 11:00 am to 12:15 pm.

Cancer: Be mindful of others' feelings when making judgments. A wrong decision could not only harm them but also bring them unnecessary stress. Today, you may learn the importance of saving and managing money wisely. Family responsibilities need your immediate attention, as neglecting them could have serious consequences. Your love life is set to bring you something truly special. A new partnership looks promising, but be cautious about associating with people who could damage your reputation. Expect a delightful day filled with good food and romantic moments. Remedy: Keeping showpieces, idols, or curios made of Plaster of Paris (POP) can promote excellent health.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 6 pm.

Leo: This is the perfect time to embrace spirituality as a powerful way to combat mental stress. Meditation and yoga will help strengthen your mind. Financial troubles may ease as your parents step in to support you. Your spouse will show extra care and affection today. Love, like worship, is both spiritual and divine—you will realize this today. Your partners will be receptive to your new ideas and plans. To make the most of the day, try to take some time for yourself amidst your busy schedule. When your partner is truly amazing, life feels magical, and today, you will experience that joy. Remedy: Enhance your well-being by sharing food with the needy or physically challenged individuals.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Virgo: Holding grudges against others will only add to your mental stress. Let go of such thoughts, as they drain your energy and reduce your efficiency. Use your creativity to find ways to earn extra income. With charm and intelligence, you can easily influence people in your favour. Avoid the habit of falling in love too easily and too often. Positive changes in your work environment are likely today. While you’ll realize the importance of prioritizing family, you may still struggle to do so. If you allow others to have more influence over you than your partner, it may lead to conflicts in your relationship. Remedy: Sunbathe for 15-20 minutes in the early morning to improve health and overcome deficiencies.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Libra: For a fulfilling life, strengthen your mental resilience. Long-overdue payments will finally be recovered. Children may struggle academically due to a lack of interest, which could be disappointing. Experience love that is pure and heartfelt. Those preparing for competitive exams should stay calm—don't let exam anxiety shake your confidence. Your efforts will surely yield positive results. Your ability to persuade others will bring great rewards. Today, your parents may bless your spouse with a special gift, further enriching your married life. Remedy: Enhance family harmony by chanting "ॐ भ्रां भ्रीं भ्रौं सः राहवे नमः" (Om Bhraam Bhreem Bhroum Sah Rahave Namaha) 11 times.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.

Scorpio: A short temper may lead to arguments and conflicts, so stay calm. Traders and businesspeople with international dealings should be cautious, as financial losses are possible today—think carefully before making any decisions. This is a great time to engage in activities involving young people. You may meet someone who brings the joy of love into your life. New ventures will be tempting and hold the promise of good returns. Enjoy a relaxing day by immersing yourself in an engaging book or magazine. Your spouse will stand by you today in a crucial aspect of your life. Remedy: Boost your health by sharing food with those in need or individuals with physical challenges.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

Sagittarius: Visualize a bright, beautiful, and uplifting image to boost your spirits. Smart investments in secure options will bring financial gains. Be mindful of your spending—unnecessary expenses may upset your spouse. Love may bring joy and fulfillment today. Surround yourself with accomplished individuals who can offer valuable insights into future trends. Unfortunately, some unimportant tasks may take up your free time today. You will realize that your spouse is truly a blessing in your life. Remedy: Strengthen family harmony by occasionally gifting your brothers red-colored clothing or other thoughtful presents.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.

Capricorn: Your kindness will bring you many joyful moments today. Make the most of what you already have before rushing to buy more. Set aside worries and focus on strengthening your position at home and among friends. If you stay active within your social circle, you might catch the attention of someone special. Despite minor challenges, this day holds great potential for success. Be mindful of colleagues who may be moody when things don’t go their way. Travel, entertainment, and socializing will likely be part of your plans. Today, you will truly understand how much you mean to your spouse. Remedy: Wear clean, well-ironed clothes regularly to attract Venus's blessings and enhance your professional success.

Lucky Colour: Burgundy Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Aquarius: Today is a great day to nurture your religious and spiritual interests. Consider investing in stocks and mutual funds for long-term financial growth. Enjoy a delightful evening as friends and relatives drop by. Add excitement to your love life by planning a picnic or an outing. Clear and direct communication is key—avoid frustrating your associates with vague responses. Stay vigilant with your belongings to prevent loss or theft. Your spouse will radiate love and energy, making the day even more special. Remedy: Donate red lentils to those in need to attract success in your business endeavors.

Lucky Colour: Lavender.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Pisces: Your strong confidence and light workload will give you ample time to relax today. There is a chance of financial gains, but your aggressive approach may prevent you from maximizing your earnings. Your struggles may feel heavy, yet those around you might not notice or acknowledge your pain. Differences in opinions could strain personal relationships, so handle conflicts with care. To excel at work, embrace new technologies and stay updated with the latest trends. Despite a busy schedule, you will find time to connect with your family and make the most of it. Your spouse may intentionally say something hurtful today, which could leave you feeling upset for a while. Remedy: Enhance positive family experiences by hanging blue curtains at home.

Lucky Colour: Magenta.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.