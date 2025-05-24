horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 25 May 2025, Sunday.

Aries: Mental discomfort may disrupt your peace, but the support of a trusted friend can help you navigate through challenges. Listening to calming music can also ease your stress and bring a sense of relief. If you're considering investing, it's a good idea—but be sure to seek reliable advice first. Try to spend your free time in the joyful company of children, even if it means going out of your way; their presence can lift your spirits. Don’t be discouraged by setbacks—failures are a natural and beautiful part of life’s journey. If you're traveling, double-check that you have all essential documents with you. Your spouse’s demands might feel overwhelming at times, so be patient and communicative. Late at night, consider calling someone close to share your thoughts and talk through what’s been on your mind. Remedy: The Moon is believed to govern the emotional well-being of women and girls. Treat them with kindness and respect. Honoring your partner's feelings can bring harmony and deepen the love in your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Taurus: Today offers you a chance to unwind and relax. Consider treating yourself to a soothing oil massage to relieve muscle tension and recharge your body. However, you may be approached by a creditor asking for repayment. While you might manage to settle the amount, it could strain your finances—so it's wise to avoid taking on new debts. Domestic matters will require your immediate attention. If you neglect your partner's emotional needs, they may feel overlooked or hurt. Try to be present and attentive. In your leisure time, you might watch a movie, but it may not live up to your expectations, leaving you feeling like it wasn’t worth your time. Be mindful and gentle with your spouse today, especially in intimate moments, as there's a chance of accidental discomfort. To restore inner calm, consider visiting a riverside or a place of spiritual significance—such moments can bring serenity and clarity. Remedy: Strengthen your financial well-being by showing respect and affection to the women in your family—especially your sister, daughter, and aunts (both maternal and paternal).

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 5.15 pm to 6.30 pm.

Gemini: Your health will remain stable today, even if you face some mental stress. On the bright side, your efforts to save money will pay off—you'll find yourself managing your finances wisely and setting something aside for the future. Good news may arrive in the form of ancestral property, bringing joy and a sense of abundance to the entire family. However, when it comes to matters of love, it’s best to keep things low-key and private. You’ll feel motivated to use your free time productively, tackling tasks that were left unfinished in the past. It’s a great day to check things off your to-do list. Make a habit of surprising your partner with thoughtful gestures—small actions can go a long way in keeping the spark alive. Today, you'll come to realize just how much happiness and comfort your loved ones bring into your life. Remedy: Wearing blue clothing regularly can help promote calm and harmony, especially in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.

Cancer: Try to leave work a bit early today and indulge in some well-deserved recreation. If you're considering making an investment, go ahead—but be sure to consult a trusted expert first. It’s a wonderful day to treat yourself and engage in activities that bring you joy. Be mindful in your romantic life, as outside interference could create tension between you and your partner. Fortunately, you’ll have plenty of quality time to share with your spouse today. Your attention and affection will deeply touch them, strengthening your bond. However, stay cautious—a stranger’s involvement could stir misunderstandings between you and your loved one. Despite this, the day holds promise. Your partner will be in high spirits and will genuinely enjoy your company and sense of humor. Remedy: To deepen your bond of love, offer prasad at temples dedicated to Lord Shiva and Lord Hanuman.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 4.20 pm.

Leo: Make an effort to leave the office early today and spend time doing what truly brings you joy. However, be cautious—avoid investing in joint ventures or questionable financial schemes, as they may lead to trouble. Your parents and friends will go out of their way to bring happiness into your day, offering their warmth and support. By evening, an unexpected romantic feeling may take you by surprise and occupy your thoughts. While sports are a valuable part of a balanced life, make sure they don’t interfere with your educational goals. Striking the right balance is key. Today holds the potential to become one of the most memorable days of your married life—cherish every moment. A good night’s sleep will be one of the best things you can do for your well-being, so give yourself that gift. Remedy: For financial stability, stand under the shade of a Peepal tree and pour a mixture of water, sugar, ghee, and milk on its roots using an iron vessel.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 4.45 pm.

Virgo: Your steady stream of positive thinking is set to pay off, as success is likely in your current endeavors. Today, you might find yourself spending money to repair a faulty electronic item—so plan your expenses wisely. Avoid getting into arguments with those you live with. If any conflicts arise, handle them calmly and with understanding. Peaceful communication will go a long way. To your beloved, your presence brings meaning and warmth to life. Don’t hesitate to share your thoughts when asked—your opinions will be valued and appreciated today. This could turn out to be one of the most beautiful days in your married life. However, when spending extra time with family, be mindful—tensions can arise unexpectedly. A little patience will help keep things harmonious. Remedy: For financial growth, eat 11 grains of wheat at sunrise.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Libra: Your health will be excellent today, and if you’ve been involved in any financial legal matters, the court is likely to rule in your favor—bringing welcome financial relief. Though a period of tension may arise, your family's support will provide the strength you need to get through it. In matters of love, remember to maintain your self-respect—relationships thrive on mutual respect, not submission. Your family may turn to you with their concerns today, but you might find yourself absorbed in your own thoughts and choosing to spend your spare time doing something you genuinely enjoy. Minor friction with relatives is possible, but by day’s end, things will settle harmoniously. Heavy workload might weigh on your mind, causing some mental fatigue. Taking time in the evening to meditate or simply sit in silence will help restore your inner calm and clarity. Remedy: For greater harmony and happiness in family life, offer your help and kindness to your daughter, aunt (on either side), or sister-in-law (your spouse’s sister).

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12.30 pm.

Scorpio: You’ll feel a surge of energy today, but mounting work pressure might leave you feeling a bit irritable. On the bright side, profits in business could bring happiness to many traders and entrepreneurs—perhaps including you. Be cautious not to let your friends take advantage of your kind and generous nature. In matters of love, you'll find that both you and your partner are especially mindful of family sentiments today, which will strengthen your bond. An important and unexpected invitation may come your way, bringing pleasant surprises. If you’ve been feeling weighed down or unlucky lately, today may bring a shift—you’ll begin to feel truly blessed. Life is gradually aligning in your favor, and today you’ll recognize that things are finally falling into place. Remedy: For harmony in family life, show respect and gratitude to wise and principled individuals—scholars, teachers, and intellectuals.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 9 pm.

Sagittarius: Today is a perfect day to hit the reset button on your health and commit to positive changes. For financial success, consider investing based on the guidance of innovative and experienced individuals—wisdom and creativity can lead to solid gains. In times of challenge, your family will step in with support and valuable guidance, reminding you that you're not alone. By observing those who have mastered their craft, you can pick up meaningful lessons that boost your confidence and inspire growth. There’s a strong chance of encountering someone truly special today—perhaps even someone who feels like a rare catch. Use your free time wisely by tackling tasks you've left unfinished; completing them will bring a sense of accomplishment. Your married life shines especially bright today—express your love openly and let your partner know how much they mean to you. At work, your energetic and enthusiastic approach is likely to leave a lasting impression on your colleagues. Remedy: For better health, consider wearing a gold ring engraved with the Mangal (Mars) Yantra.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.

Capricorn: Focus on making sincere efforts to enhance your personality—it’s a worthwhile investment in yourself. Today, you may come across several new financial opportunities. Take time to carefully weigh the pros and cons before making any commitments. Your stubbornness could disrupt the harmony at home, especially with your parents. It's wise to listen to their guidance with an open mind; being respectful and obedient can help maintain peace and prevent misunderstandings. Interference from a third party might create tension in your romantic relationship. Stay grounded and communicate openly to protect your bond. If you manage to carve out time for yourself despite a busy day, use it wisely—developing new skills or focusing on personal growth can greatly benefit your future. Be cautious with financial matters at home, as your spouse’s actions could lead to a minor setback. Engaging in a sport you enjoy or excel at will not only refresh your mind but also boost your energy and confidence. Remedy: To attract positivity and harmony at home, decorate plant pots with marbles or colorful pebbles and place them in the corners of your living space.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Aquarius: You are likely to receive joyful news today. If you’ve been trying to sell land, a promising buyer may come along, offering a favorable price that benefits you well. Your quick wit and charm will make you stand out and become popular at social gatherings. However, be cautious—secret affairs could harm your reputation, so it’s best to keep your personal life transparent and honest. Someone from your past may reach out, turning the day into a memorable one filled with nostalgia or new beginnings. You and your spouse might clash over plans to go out—one of you wanting to stay in while the other insists on going out—leading to some irritation. Patience will be key. When it comes to resolving your life’s challenges, remember that while others can offer advice and suggestions, the ultimate solution rests with you. Trust your judgment and take charge of your path. Remedy: To invite positivity and harmony into your love life, try eating your meals on a bronze plate.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Pisces: Don’t let small matters trouble your mind today. Investing in antiques and jewelry is likely to bring you gains and prosperity. Unexpected good news from distant relatives will fill your home with joy and celebration. The profound bliss of the entire universe seems to reside in the bond between two people in love—and today, that happiness is yours to cherish. Though a task at work remains unfinished for some reason, you will need to dedicate your valuable time to it this evening. A series of disagreements may take a toll, making it challenging to reconcile with your spouse. Patience and understanding will be essential. During a trip, you might encounter a beautiful stranger whose presence could offer you valuable and enriching experiences. Remedy: For peace and positivity, chant "ॐ शं शनैश्चराय नमः" (Om Sham Shanaishcharaaya Namah) eleven times.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.