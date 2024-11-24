Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 25 November 2024, Monday.

Aries: Don’t push yourself too hard; ensure you take adequate rest. While new contracts may seem promising, they might not yield the expected benefits—avoid rushing into financial decisions. Show your family how much you care through words and gestures, and spend quality time with them to enhance joy. You might encounter someone who loves you deeply. At work, those who have acted unfairly towards you will face consequences today. Your keen observation will give you an edge over others. Expect a memorable evening with your spouse. Remedy: For financial stability and strength, stand under the shade of a Peepal tree and pour a mixture of water, sugar, ghee, and milk from an iron vessel onto its roots.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Taurus: Sharing happiness with others will improve your health and well-being. Opting for conservative investments can bring good financial returns. Spending quality time with your children will be deeply rewarding and a source of boundless joy. Despite work pressure, your partner will bring you great romantic comfort. Your efforts at work will be acknowledged today. Travelling will not only bring joy but also provide valuable learning experiences. Enjoy the brighter and more fulfilling side of your marriage today. Remedy: To ensure a harmonious love life, donate leather shoes to those in need.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Gemini: Your positive attitude and confidence are likely to leave a strong impression on those around you. Unemployed individuals of this sign may find job opportunities today, improving their financial situation. Avoid engaging in any unethical business practices to maintain your peace of mind. If you’re planning to spend quality time with your partner, pay attention to your attire, as neglecting this could upset them. New job opportunities or business proposals may uplift your mood. After work, you might unwind by indulging in your favourite hobbies, which will help you relax. Although everything may not go as planned today, you’ll enjoy a lovely time with your spouse. Remedy: Keep red flowers in a copper vase to enhance your love life.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 6 pm.

Cancer: You will be energetic and active throughout the day, with your health supporting you well. However, be cautious with financial transactions or document signing, as there is a chance of monetary loss. Significant changes in your home environment are likely. You may struggle to express your emotions to your partner today. Avoid signing business or legal documents without thoroughly reviewing them. Jumping to conclusions or acting hastily could lead to disappointment. Your busy schedule might make your spouse feel neglected, and they may express their dissatisfaction in the evening. Remedy: Plant and nurture yellow flowering plants at home to enhance your love life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Leo: You may recover from a long-standing illness today. Be vigilant about your belongings, as there is a risk of losing some movable property. Spending time with your family in social activities will create a cheerful and relaxing atmosphere for everyone. Your partner sees your presence as what makes life truly meaningful. Show discretion and courage when facing challenges at work. Despite your busy schedule, you’ll carve out time for your children, reminding you of the joys you might be missing. Today is all about love and romance—you’ll experience an extraordinary connection with your spouse. Remedy: Place a Ketu Yantra in your puja room or family altar and worship it regularly to improve your business or work life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Virgo: Take adequate rest to recharge your energy. Respect the value of time and money, as neglecting these can lead to future difficulties and challenges. Avoid discussing personal matters with casual acquaintances. Your love life will flourish beautifully today. Connecting with influential people can help you make significant progress in your career. Attending seminars and exhibitions will offer fresh insights and valuable contacts. Today, you will truly feel the joy of being with your soulmate—your spouse is indeed the one. Remedy: Wear gold on your ring finger to ensure a stable and healthy financial life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Libra: Today, you'll have plenty of time to focus on improving your health and appearance. Financial gains are likely this evening, as any money you lent previously might be returned promptly. It's an excellent day to engage in activities involving young people. If you've been rude in your relationship, consider apologizing to mend things. At work, you can achieve success by presenting your ideas clearly and showcasing your determination and enthusiasm. Your magnetic and outgoing personality is sure to win hearts. The pressures of work have been straining your married life, but today, those grievances are likely to fade away. Remedy: To make your love life more special, consider giving your partner a red or orange gift.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 6 pm.

Scorpio: Unwanted thoughts may cloud your mind today. Keep yourself engaged in physical activities, as idle time can lead to negativity. Financial transactions will occur throughout the day, but by evening, you'll manage to save a decent amount. Be cautious—over-generosity might lead certain people close to you to take advantage. If something you said has upset your partner, recognize your mistake and make amends before it escalates. While it's a good day for recreation and entertainment, stay vigilant if you're handling business matters. In your free time, you may finally tackle tasks you've long planned but never got around to completing. By the end of the day, your partner might surprise you with their wonderful side. Remedy: For increased family happiness and unity, take a square piece of copper, apply saffron to it, wrap it in a red cloth, and bury it in a quiet spot at sunrise.

Lucky Colour: Bright Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6.30 pm.

Sagittarius: Your consistent positive mindset will pay off, as success is likely in your endeavors. However, you might find yourself in a disagreement with your spouse over finances. They may express concerns about your spending habits and lifestyle choices. Some of you may invest in jewelry or a home appliance today. To maintain a strong and happy love life, avoid forming opinions about your partner based on what others say. Taking bold steps and making decisive choices will bring favorable outcomes. Although the day might start off a bit exhausting, things will improve as it progresses, and you’ll begin to see positive results. By evening, you’ll carve out some personal time, which could be well spent reconnecting with someone close. While everything might not go according to plan, you'll end the day cherishing a beautiful moment with your partner. Remedy: For financial stability and prosperity, bundle seven black grams, seven black peppercorns, and a piece of raw coal in a dark blue cloth, and bury it in a secluded place.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5 pm.

Capricorn: Health issues might cause some discomfort today, but your financial situation is likely to improve as the day progresses. Friends will be supportive and ready to help if needed. However, you may feel the absence of love or emotional connection. It’s a favorable day to send out your resume or attend an interview, so make the most of professional opportunities. Auspicious ceremonies or rituals may take place at home, adding a positive vibe to the day. Your spouse might initially feel insecure about your loyalty due to your busy schedule, but by the end of the day, their doubts will fade, and you’ll share a warm, reassuring moment together. Remedy: To promote good health, attach copper rivets to the four legs of your bed.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 3.30 pm.

Aquarius: Tensions at home might make you feel irritated or angry. Bottling up these emotions could affect your physical health, so it’s better to release them through physical activity or by stepping away from the stressful situation. Your financial situation is likely to improve through speculation or unexpected gains. Spending quality time with children will bring joy and strengthen bonds. Your charm will make you popular and attract attention from the opposite sex. Convincing your partners to align with your plans might prove challenging today. Although you may wish to spend time with loved ones, circumstances could prevent it. However, you’ll feel the warmth and affection of your life partner, which will brighten your day. Remedy: For better health, consider donating barley, radish, and black mustard seeds to those in need.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Pisces: Expectant mothers should take extra care of their health today. Businesspeople may receive financial support through a close friend, which could help resolve several ongoing challenges. An elderly relative may bless you as they seek your assistance in addressing a personal issue. Consider enhancing your love life by spending quality time together at a picnic spot. Your good deeds at work might earn you recognition and respect. While spending time alone can be refreshing, you might feel anxious about unresolved concerns. Reach out to a trusted advisor or an experienced person for guidance—it could provide much-needed clarity. By the end of the day, you and your spouse might share an unforgettable evening together. Remedy: For better health, flow raw turmeric into running water as an offering.

Lucky Colour: Bright Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.