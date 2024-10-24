Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 25 October 2024, Friday.

Aries: Your anxiety will fade once you take control of the situation. You'll realize it's as fragile as a soap bubble, easily overcome with a bit of courage. Financial gains from commissions, dividends, or royalties are likely. This is also a good time to discuss your new plans and projects with your parents. Today will be filled with love, though you might have a disagreement with your partner later in the evening about something from the past. New ideas will prove fruitful, and you may offer your children advice on time management and making the most of their day. You'll let go of old disappointments in your marriage and appreciate the present happiness. Remedy: For a healthy life, set aside a portion of your food to share with cows.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3:30 pm and 5 p.m.

Taurus: Your polite behavior will be appreciated, and many will compliment you for it. If you have extra money, consider investing in real estate. Family members may be quite demanding today, but you’ll continue to show love despite any negativity from your partner. All the hard work you've been putting in at work will finally pay off. Despite a busy schedule, you'll find time for yourself and may engage in something creative during your free moments. However, some of your spouse’s relatives could disrupt the peace in your married life. Remedy: To boost happiness and unity in your family, take a square piece of copper, apply saffron, wrap it in a red cloth, and bury it in an isolated place at sunrise.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 12:30 pm to 3 pm.

Gemini: Your quarrelsome behavior may only add to the number of people who oppose you. Don’t let anyone provoke you into doing something you might regret later. If you're feeling financially strained, it’s wise to seek advice from an elder on managing your money and savings. Be cautious, as those close to you might take advantage if you're overly generous. In your romantic life, be mindful—your partner might try to sweet-talk you with emotional words like, “Don’t leave me alone in this world.” Today, your good deeds at work will be recognized and appreciated. Despite a busy schedule, you'll find some time for yourself after finishing important tasks, though it may not be as fulfilling as you'd hoped. The love and care from your spouse will help you forget the struggles you've faced in life. Remedy: For good fortune, feed green millets (jowar or sorghum) to cows.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 11:20 am to 12:30 pm.

Cancer: Your long-held dream is about to come true, but try to keep your excitement in check as too much joy might lead to unexpected issues. You might go shopping with your spouse for some household items, but this could strain your finances a bit. Someone you live with may be annoyed with your recent actions today. However, your energy will be high as your partner brings you immense happiness. You'll have opportunities to showcase your skills. Any construction work you begin today will meet your expectations. Those who claim marriage is all about physical intimacy are wrong, as today, you’ll truly experience what real love means. Remedy: To increase the flow of income, consider donating or using curd and honey.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Leo: Your high confidence and light work schedule will give you plenty of time to relax today. Investments related to your home are likely to be profitable. You’ll enjoy spending time with friends, but be extra cautious while driving. Your heart will beat in sync with your partner’s, creating a romantic atmosphere. Pending projects and plans will finally start to come together. Although you'll spend time planning how to rejuvenate your body and get fit, like on previous days, you may struggle to follow through. Today, you’ll truly feel that marriage is a blessing. Remedy: To enjoy happy moments in family life, feed barley to cows.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12:30 pm.

Virgo: Work and home pressures may leave you feeling irritable today. However, any advice from your father could be quite helpful in managing workplace challenges. An unexpected visit from an old friend will bring back some pleasant memories. Your partner’s unpredictable behavior might put you in a bad mood. At work, you may discover that someone you saw as an enemy is actually a well-wisher. Your limitless creativity and enthusiasm will turn the day into a productive one. Be mindful, as your spouse's actions might slightly affect your reputation today. Remedy: For better health, perform Surya Namaskar (twelve Sun Salutation exercises) in the morning, preferably with the rising sun.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 9:30 am and 11:45 am.

Libra: You’ll have plenty of time for yourself today, so consider going for a long walk to boost your health. However, financial worries might weigh on your mind. It could help to talk things over with a trusted friend or advisor. Make sure to dedicate quality time to your family—let them know how much they mean to you and avoid giving them any reason to feel neglected. Interestingly, some of your intimate desires may come to life today, so embrace the moment. Keep an open mind, as fresh money-making ideas might pop up. Be careful with your words while interacting with family members—unnecessary arguments could drain your energy and time. On the bright side, your spouse will make you feel truly special today, as if you’re the most important person in their world. Remedy: Improve your financial situation by gifting, donating, or using fragrant items such as perfume, incense sticks, or camphor.

Lucky Colour: Deep Blue.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 1.30 pm.

Scorpio: Motivate yourself to stay optimistic—it boosts your confidence and adaptability. At the same time, work on letting go of negative emotions like fear, hatred, jealousy, and thoughts of revenge. Those who have been spending carelessly may realize the value of money today, as an unexpected expense could arise. In the evening, an old friend might reach out, bringing back cherished memories. If your partner occasionally gets upset with you, remember it’s because they care deeply. Instead of reacting, try to understand their perspective and intentions. Handling colleagues with tact and patience will be essential today. You’ll challenge your mind by engaging in activities like chess, solving crosswords, writing stories or poetry, or planning for the future. A relaxed and peaceful day with your spouse will bring comfort. Remedy: For financial stability, wash your feet before meals. If that’s not possible, at least remove your footwear while eating.

Lucky Colour: Golden Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5 pm.

Sagittarius: The support of influential individuals will greatly boost your morale today. Investing in religious or spiritual activities could bring you mental peace and emotional stability. Your charm and pleasant personality will attract new friendships and help strengthen your network. There’s also a chance that someone may express their romantic feelings for you. It’s an excellent day to pursue your goals—recharge yourself and stay focused on achieving them. Don’t hesitate to seek help from friends; their support will uplift your spirits and push you closer to success. Make the most of your free time by disconnecting from others and engaging in activities you love. This will not only rejuvenate you but also bring positive changes to your life. Today, you’ll feel a deep connection with your spouse, realizing that every vow made during your marriage truly holds meaning—your partner is your soulmate. Remedy: To maintain harmony at home, place a silver bowl filled with white sandalwood, camphor, and a white stone in your bedroom.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 12 pm.

Capricorn: Workplace pressure from seniors and tension at home may create stress, making it difficult to focus. Financial constraints could temporarily halt some important tasks. However, sudden good news in the evening will uplift your spirits and bring joy to your family. An unexpected spark of romance may surprise you today. Trust yourself when making career-related decisions—doing so will lead to rewarding outcomes. You may also feel drawn toward charity or social work; dedicating your time to a noble cause could have a meaningful impact. Your partner will make you feel more cherished than ever today, reminding you how special your relationship truly is. Remedy: Regularly worship Lord Hanuman to strengthen your financial position.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Aquarius: Try to leave work early today and spend time doing the things you truly enjoy. Long-overdue payments or arrears will finally come through. However, your daughter’s illness might dampen your mood—be sure to shower her with love and care to lift her spirits. Love has incredible healing power, and your support will help her recover faster.

Positive energy will surround your love life today. Consider enrolling in short-term courses to upgrade your skills and stay updated with the latest technologies. As someone with a unique personality, you enjoy both lively moments with friends and peaceful time alone. Fortunately, you’ll manage to carve out some much-needed "me time" today. Romance will bloom as you and your spouse revisit cherished memories of your past together, rekindling old emotions. Remedy: Avoid alcohol to enhance happiness within your family, as it can amplify the negative effects of Mars.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 8 pm to 9 pm.

Pisces: Begin your day with some exercise—it’s time to prioritize your well-being. Make this a daily habit and stick to it to feel better physically and mentally. New money-making opportunities may come your way and prove rewarding.

Your cheerful and pleasant nature will brighten family life, as few can resist the charm of a genuine smile. When you get along well with others, you become like a fragrant flower, spreading positivity around you. However, there may be moments of emotional turbulence in love today, so be prepared for some ups and downs. Those involved in art and theatre will discover exciting opportunities to showcase their creative talents. On the other hand, students of this zodiac sign might find themselves glued to their mobile phones all day, which could be distracting. Minor annoyances may arise with your spouse, possibly over grocery shopping, so try to keep things light and understanding. Remedy: Strengthen love bonds by distributing kesar halwa (a saffron-infused sweet dish) to the poor and needy.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.