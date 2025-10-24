horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 25 October 2025, Saturday.
ARIES
Physical discomfort requires attention; prioritize rest over strenuous activities. Financial opportunities from unexpected sources present themselves today. Quality time with family restores emotional balance. Romantic energy peaks—your beloved may surprise you. Personal relationships benefit from focused attention and heart-felt communication. Consider gardening or nature activities for relaxation. Remedy: Support those in need, especially those facing hardships, to maintain well-being.
Lucky Colour: Black.
Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.
TAURUS
Your sense of humor proves therapeutic during health challenges. Unexpected monetary gains enhance your day. Family members appreciate your presence and support. Communication barriers dissolve when both partners express themselves openly and honestly. Prioritize shared responsibilities with loved ones. Reading inspirational biographies strengthens your mindset and goals. Remedy: Wear bronze or brass accessories to strengthen physical health.
Lucky Colour: Rose Pink.
Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.
GEMINI
Recovery from illness accelerates with positive energy. Financial stability remains strong; avoid unnecessary expenditures. Social interactions highlight your wit and charm. Romantic prospects look promising; genuine connections deepen. Solitude provides time for self-reflection and personal growth. Marriage strengthens through quality time and sibling bonds improve significantly. Remedy: Offer Dhruv grass to Lord Ganesha for enhanced relationships.
Lucky Colour: Burgundy Red.
Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.
CANCER
Eye care requires attention in polluted environments; protect yourself from sun exposure. Financial awareness grows as you recognize money's importance. Social gatherings showcase your communication skills. Romantic relationships may face temporary friction requiring patience and understanding. Television and entertainment appeal to you; protect your eyes. Spouse may display assertiveness today. Remedy: Wearing blue shoes enhances romantic life.
Lucky Colour: White.
Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.
LEO
Avoid self-medication to prevent dependency issues. Long-term investments deserve consideration today. Parents value your acknowledgment of their importance. Work takes a backseat to love and comfort with your beloved. Prefer solitude to social gatherings. Health of your spouse may concern you slightly. Movies and entertainment with loved ones create lasting memories. Remedy: Use silver dishes for improved health and wellness.
Lucky Colour: Red.
Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.
VIRGO
Thoughtful communication prevents hurting others' feelings. Financial management improves with conscious decision-making. Family time strengthens bonds and alleviates loneliness. A significant romance may finally blossom after a long wait. Free time better spent pursuing personal interests rather than socializing. Your marriage reaches its peak today with renewed affection. Home improvement projects provide satisfaction. Remedy: Feed dogs bread to promote good health.
Lucky Colour: Blue.
Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.
LIBRA
Positive thinking attracts success and achievement. Married individuals receive financial support from in-laws. Spouse requires reassurance that you don't spend excessively. Romance peaks later in the day, though disagreements over past issues may arise. Balance time-keeping with family prioritization. Marriage experiences wonderful moments reminiscent of youth. Procrastination leads to unfavorable outcomes. Remedy: Feed brown cows and dogs for family harmony.
Lucky Colour: Yellow.
Auspicious Time: 4.25 pm to 6.45 pm.
SCORPIO
Abundant energy exists despite workplace pressures. Financial planning with spouse occurs productively. Witty nature makes you popular at social gatherings. Loved ones receive abundant affection and quality time. Walking under clear skies in nature brings peace. Mental calm benefits you throughout the day. Your marriage shines brilliantly. Start fresh projects with positive mindset. Remedy: Distribute milk to the poor for satisfaction.
Lucky Colour: Pearl Grey.
Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.
SAGITTARIUS
Unpredictability could strain marriage; exercise restraint. Financial relief arrives through parental support. Be cautious of false friends and those seeking to damage your reputation. Childhood desires resurface, prompting nostalgic activities. Household fulfillment issues may stress marriage (food, cleaning, care). Intellectual pursuits through thought-provoking books elevate your consciousness. Remedy: Chant "ॐ शं शनैश्चराय नमः" eleven times.
Lucky Colour: Red.
Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.
CAPRICORN
Your day radiates perpetual cheerfulness as strangers appear like friends. Financial gains materialize, though expenses climb equally. Parents feel valued and appreciated, dispelling their loneliness. Displaying love openly may backfire on relationships—discretion matters. Task completion on time creates space for personal reflection. Procrastination only burdens you further. Your partner's lack of support during difficulties brings disappointment. Students can freely discuss challenging subjects with teachers, gaining valuable insights. Remedy: Carry a green handkerchief for business and work success.
Lucky Colour: White.
Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.
AQUARIUS
Abandon smoking to maintain physical health. Financial profits arrive unexpectedly by evening as loans return promptly. Your timely intervention saves someone's life. Family members take pride in news affecting you. Spontaneous romantic encounters manifest. Travel possibilities warrant exploration. Partner suspicion may escalate into conflict. Health can deteriorate suddenly, causing stress throughout the day. Remedy: Keep white sandalwood close to maintain mental peace.
Lucky Colour: Yellow.
Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 9 pm.
PISCES
Self-trust embodies the essence of heroism while battling prolonged illness. Capital raising, debt collection, and new project funding proceed easily. Children present exaggerated situations requiring factual verification. Third parties may interfere in romantic relationships. Solitude appeals strongly—seclusion provides benefits. Spouse may react negatively if excluded from planning decisions. Your father brings you a special gift. Remedy: Feed dogs bread to achieve good health.
Lucky Colour: Mauve.
Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 4.45 pm.