horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 25 October 2025, Saturday.

ARIES

Physical discomfort requires attention; prioritize rest over strenuous activities. Financial opportunities from unexpected sources present themselves today. Quality time with family restores emotional balance. Romantic energy peaks—your beloved may surprise you. Personal relationships benefit from focused attention and heart-felt communication. Consider gardening or nature activities for relaxation. Remedy: Support those in need, especially those facing hardships, to maintain well-being.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.

TAURUS

Your sense of humor proves therapeutic during health challenges. Unexpected monetary gains enhance your day. Family members appreciate your presence and support. Communication barriers dissolve when both partners express themselves openly and honestly. Prioritize shared responsibilities with loved ones. Reading inspirational biographies strengthens your mindset and goals. Remedy: Wear bronze or brass accessories to strengthen physical health.

Lucky Colour: Rose Pink.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.

GEMINI

Recovery from illness accelerates with positive energy. Financial stability remains strong; avoid unnecessary expenditures. Social interactions highlight your wit and charm. Romantic prospects look promising; genuine connections deepen. Solitude provides time for self-reflection and personal growth. Marriage strengthens through quality time and sibling bonds improve significantly. Remedy: Offer Dhruv grass to Lord Ganesha for enhanced relationships.

Lucky Colour: Burgundy Red.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

CANCER

Eye care requires attention in polluted environments; protect yourself from sun exposure. Financial awareness grows as you recognize money's importance. Social gatherings showcase your communication skills. Romantic relationships may face temporary friction requiring patience and understanding. Television and entertainment appeal to you; protect your eyes. Spouse may display assertiveness today. Remedy: Wearing blue shoes enhances romantic life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

LEO

Avoid self-medication to prevent dependency issues. Long-term investments deserve consideration today. Parents value your acknowledgment of their importance. Work takes a backseat to love and comfort with your beloved. Prefer solitude to social gatherings. Health of your spouse may concern you slightly. Movies and entertainment with loved ones create lasting memories. Remedy: Use silver dishes for improved health and wellness.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.

VIRGO

Thoughtful communication prevents hurting others' feelings. Financial management improves with conscious decision-making. Family time strengthens bonds and alleviates loneliness. A significant romance may finally blossom after a long wait. Free time better spent pursuing personal interests rather than socializing. Your marriage reaches its peak today with renewed affection. Home improvement projects provide satisfaction. Remedy: Feed dogs bread to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.

LIBRA

Positive thinking attracts success and achievement. Married individuals receive financial support from in-laws. Spouse requires reassurance that you don't spend excessively. Romance peaks later in the day, though disagreements over past issues may arise. Balance time-keeping with family prioritization. Marriage experiences wonderful moments reminiscent of youth. Procrastination leads to unfavorable outcomes. Remedy: Feed brown cows and dogs for family harmony.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4.25 pm to 6.45 pm.

SCORPIO

Abundant energy exists despite workplace pressures. Financial planning with spouse occurs productively. Witty nature makes you popular at social gatherings. Loved ones receive abundant affection and quality time. Walking under clear skies in nature brings peace. Mental calm benefits you throughout the day. Your marriage shines brilliantly. Start fresh projects with positive mindset. Remedy: Distribute milk to the poor for satisfaction.

Lucky Colour: Pearl Grey.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

SAGITTARIUS

Unpredictability could strain marriage; exercise restraint. Financial relief arrives through parental support. Be cautious of false friends and those seeking to damage your reputation. Childhood desires resurface, prompting nostalgic activities. Household fulfillment issues may stress marriage (food, cleaning, care). Intellectual pursuits through thought-provoking books elevate your consciousness. Remedy: Chant "ॐ शं शनैश्चराय नमः" eleven times.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.