horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 25 September 2025, Thursday.

Aries: Your health will remain in excellent condition today. However, a creditor may approach you for loan repayment. While you will manage to repay the dues, it could put pressure on your finances. Hence, it is best to avoid borrowing any further. It will also be a day when you receive plenty of attention. With multiple opportunities coming your way, choosing the right one may feel confusing. On the personal front, meeting your true love will make you realize that nothing else really matters. If you channel your efforts in the right direction, you can achieve remarkable gains. Guidance from a spiritual leader or an elder may also help you today. On the flip side, your partner might disappoint you, and this could even push your relationship or marriage toward a breaking point. Remedy: Stay away from alcohol and smoking to maintain financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Taurus: Today, the needs of others may come in the way of your desire for self-care. Don’t suppress your feelings—take time to do what relaxes and rejuvenates you. Financially, you are likely to earn money independently, without relying on anyone’s help. On the family front, children might cause some disappointment due to a lack of focus on studies. In matters of love, remember to keep the bond fresh and valued like something truly precious. At work, your boss’s cheerful mood will create a lively and positive atmosphere. During your free time, you may finally manage to complete tasks you had long been planning but couldn’t carry out earlier. Meanwhile, your partner might do something special unintentionally, leaving you with a beautiful and unforgettable memory. Remedy: Read Parvati Mangal Stotra to enjoy a blissful family life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.

Gemini: Take care of your health by avoiding overeating and making regular visits to a fitness club. Financially, investments in antiques and jewelry may bring prosperity and good returns. Focus on the well-being of your family, letting love and positivity guide your actions rather than greed. You might experience love at first sight today. If you plan to take a day off from work, rest assured that everything will function smoothly in your absence. Even if a minor issue arises, you will be able to resolve it easily upon your return. Stay away from gossip, as it can waste valuable time. On the personal front, your spouse will radiate love and energy, making the day truly special. Remedy: Worship Lord Shiva for good health.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Cancer: Your health is likely to remain good today, allowing you to enjoy activities like playing with friends. Financially, it’s wise to plan ahead and start saving, as money may be needed unexpectedly. This is also a favorable day to attract attention without much effort. However, your thoughts may be completely occupied with your lover, so remember not to take your partner for granted. Those with a busy schedule may finally find some time for themselves, though household responsibilities could take up a big share of it. In married life, family matters might create tension, but with mutual understanding, you and your spouse will handle the situation wisely. Remedy: Prepare small flour balls filled with jaggery and feed them to cows to ensure success in your professional life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.

Leo: Practice yoga and meditation to stay fit both physically and mentally. Keep your temper in check and maintain cordial behavior at the workplace, as straying from this could put your job—and finances—at risk. Today, you’ll naturally draw attention without much effort. Plan a special and romantic evening to make the day memorable. Pending projects are likely to move closer to completion. Family bonds will feel especially meaningful, as you spend quality time with loved ones. On the personal front, your spouse may remind you of your carefree teenage days with some playful mischief. Remedy: Avoid eating bananas on Thursdays to ensure a steady flow of money.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Virgo: Keep yourself engaged in creative activities, as idleness may disturb your mental peace. An improvement in finances will make it easier to meet essential needs. On the personal front, love, companionship, and bonding are set to grow stronger. Those living away from their partner may miss them deeply and spend long hours talking over the phone at night. Despite a few minor hurdles, the day promises significant achievements. Be mindful of colleagues who may turn moody if things don’t go their way. Your ability to persuade and convince others will bring you valuable gains. At home, your spouse will cherish your presence and feel fortunate to have you—making this a beautiful moment to treasure. Remedy: Distribute and eat white sweets to attract positive health energy.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.

Libra: Astrological advice from a friend may inspire you to focus on improving your health. Businessmen of this zodiac sign are advised to avoid lending money to family members who fail to return it, as this could strain finances. Spending time with family, children, and friends will help you recharge your energy. In relationships, your partner’s occasional anger comes from care and concern—try to understand their perspective instead of reacting sharply. You may feel low on creativity today and struggle with decision-making. Avoid wasting time on gossip, as it could drain your productivity. An outsider might attempt to create misunderstandings between you and your partner, but together you’ll handle it wisely. Remedy: Use incense sticks, camphor, room fresheners, or scented candles at your workplace to enhance your work-life atmosphere.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Scorpio: Your dearest dream is likely to come true today, but try to keep your excitement in check, as overexcitement could create minor issues. Efforts to save money may not succeed, but there’s no need to worry—your financial situation will improve soon. Someone at home may feel annoyed with your recent actions, so handle things calmly. On the brighter side, your love life looks wonderful—full of passion and positivity. Bold decisions and confident steps are likely to bring rewarding outcomes. You may also find yourself in the spotlight, with the help you once extended to someone finally being acknowledged. In married life, the day promises vibrant and colorful moments like never before. Remedy: Wear a gold ring on your ring finger to strengthen financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 12 noon to 1 pm.

Sagittarius: Focus on physical education along with mental and moral growth, as true all-round development requires balance. Remember, a healthy mind thrives in a healthy body. Be mindful of your spending habits—save wisely and spend carefully, or you may regret it later. Family responsibilities could increase today, adding some pressure to your mind. On the personal front, you may experience the joy of love. Businesspeople are advised not to reveal sensitive details about their projects or plans, as it could lead to trouble. In your free time, you may plan to relax and enjoy with close friends. Meanwhile, you and your spouse might receive wonderful news that brightens your day. Remedy: Place raw turmeric and five Peepal leaves under your pillow while sleeping to enjoy a harmonious family life.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Capricorn: Today you will feel relaxed and in a cheerful mood, ready to enjoy yourself. You may also have a strong desire to earn quick money. The day promises happiness, especially as your spouse makes efforts to bring you joy. Be cautious with one-sided infatuations, as they could lead to trouble. Your cooperative nature and analytical skills are likely to be noticed and appreciated. You may spend time with a friend, but avoid alcohol during this period, as it would only waste your time. On the personal front, your spouse’s occasional rude behavior might affect you. Remedy: Recite the Vishnu Chalisa or sing hymns praising Lord Vishnu to enjoy a blissful love life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Aquarius: You will have plenty of time today to focus on your health and appearance. Financial improvements are expected later in the day. Work diligently for your family’s well-being, letting love and positive intentions guide your actions rather than greed. Stay cheerful and courageous in matters of love. Being honest and straightforward will highlight your determination and skills, earning you the compliments you’ve long desired. Although things may not go entirely as planned, you will enjoy a wonderful time with your partner. Remedy: To enhance your love life, soak revadi (sesame and sugar-based sweet) in water and consume it for happiness in relationships.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.

Pisces: Engage in charity or donation work today to bring mental peace. You won’t need to spend your own money, as an elder in your household may assist you financially. It’s also a good day to reconnect with people you rarely meet. In matters of love, avoid being overly submissive. If you are considering a new business partnership, make sure to gather all the facts before making any commitments. Your ability to respond quickly to challenges will earn you recognition. While you may feel a lack of attention from your spouse, by the end of the day you’ll realize they were busy making arrangements for your benefit. Remedy: Add red sandalwood to your bathing water to maintain a steady and harmonious love life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.