Horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 26 April 2025, Saturday.

Aries: Talk openly with your wife about any family issues. Make time for each other to reconnect and strengthen your bond as a caring couple. Your children will also feel happiness and peace at home. This will help improve how you relate to each other naturally and freely. Those who have made investments may face financial losses today. You'll feel more energetic than usual, making it a good day to host a gathering or event with friends. A sudden romantic moment might leave you a bit confused. While looking after your family’s needs, don’t forget to care for yourself too. Today is a good chance to relax and maybe start a new hobby. Avoid pressuring your partner—it can create emotional distance. Try gardening—it’s calming and also good for the environment. Remedy: Keep a piece of silver or a silver coin in your pocket to attract financial gains.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

Taurus: Get involved in donation or charity work today—it will help bring you mental peace. If you've been facing financial troubles for a long time, there are chances of unexpected money coming your way today, which could solve many of your problems quickly. If you’re feeling emotionally low, your elders might offer comforting support. You may realise today that love is as pure and spiritual as worship, deep and meaningful. Some of you might travel a long distance—it could be tiring, but the outcome will be worth it. Be careful of people who may try to create misunderstandings in your relationship. Avoid listening to outside advice on personal matters. Overall, it’s a positive day. Your partner will be cheerful and enjoy your company, even laughing at your jokes. Remedy: Donate barley, radish, and black mustard seeds to the needy to stay healthy.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Gemini: Stay away from high-calorie foods and stick to your exercise routine seriously. Investing in property or home-related matters is likely to bring good returns. Today, you may naturally draw attention from others without much effort. It's a great time to revisit happy memories—plan a picnic or outing with your partner. Travel might take you to new places and help you meet influential people. Your spouse may bring back fun memories from your teenage days, including some playful mischief. Remember, your thoughts shape your reality—reading an inspiring book today can boost your thinking and outlook. Remedy: Wearing a ring made from a black horse’s horseshoe may bring good health and positive results.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Cancer: Your strong confidence and light work schedule will give you plenty of time to relax today. If you've been trying to get a loan for a while, today could bring success. A letter or message may bring joyful news for the whole family. Your love life will feel especially warm and fulfilling. Make time to meet your friends and enjoy their company—staying isolated won’t help when you need support. Physical closeness with your spouse will be deeply satisfying today. You might go shopping with your family, but be mindful—it could lead to higher spending. Remedy: Offer water to the Sun using a copper vessel to overcome laziness.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10:30 am.

Leo: Keep your mind active by reading something interesting today. Financial problems may ease with the support of your friends. Be cautious of people who make big promises but don’t follow through—don’t waste time on empty words. Your love life is likely to bring you a truly wonderful experience today. You may feel drawn to charity or social work—giving your time to a good cause can make a big difference. In married life, love and good food go hand in hand, and today you’ll enjoy both to the fullest. The day will start on a high note, keeping your energy and mood upbeat throughout. Remedy: Feed reddish-brown ants with sweet items like khand or mishri to maintain harmony in family life.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 9 am.

Virgo: Your health will remain good today. You may receive financial gains at work or in business, possibly with the support of someone of the opposite sex. Things at home may be a bit unpredictable. You might face some disagreements with your partner and find it tough to explain your point of view. You could enjoy watching a movie or a match at home with your siblings, which will help strengthen your bond. Someone from outside might try to create misunderstandings between you and your partner, but both of you will handle it well. Your family may need your presence today, so try to spend some quality time with them. Remedy: Sprinkle Gangajal (holy water) in your home daily for 108 days to bring peace and harmony in family life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Libra: Work-related pressure and tension at home may cause some stress today. It's best to avoid making any long-term investments for now. Instead, focus on unwinding—spend some joyful moments with a close friend. Being attentive to your children’s concerns will be important. Your love life is set to blossom—your day will begin with your partner’s smile and end in each other’s dreams. To truly enjoy life, make time to reconnect with friends. Staying isolated can leave you feeling unsupported, so staying socially engaged is key. You'll feel cherished today, thanks to the warmth and affection of your wonderful spouse. However, try to manage your emotions—anger may lead you to speak harshly to a family member. Remedy: Offering meals to saints or those in need will have a positive impact on your health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 8 am.

Scorpio: A sense of discomfort may unsettle your peace of mind, but a friend will step in with valuable support to help you navigate your challenges. Listening to calming music can also ease your tension. You're well aware of the value of money, and the savings you make today could prove to be a lifeline in times of need. Old friends may reappear with encouragement and assistance, offering a comforting presence. Romantic opportunities may arise, though they might be fleeting—enjoy the moment without expecting permanence. Stepping out and networking with influential people could open new doors. Your day with your life partner is likely to feel more harmonious than usual, bringing a sense of warmth and contentment. However, avoid investing in stocks or companies you're unfamiliar with, especially without discussing it with trusted associates. Remedy: Chant the mantra “Aum Surya Narayanaya Namo Namah” for positive energy and clarity.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Sagittarius: If you have high blood pressure, take extra precautions while traveling, especially on crowded buses. Though you may feel the urge to travel and spend freely today, think twice—impulsive spending could lead to regret. Your children’s achievements will fill you with pride and joy. In matters of the heart, your partner may surprise you with a delightful and unexpected side of their personality. Be mindful of how you use your free time—getting caught up in trivial arguments might leave you feeling drained by the end of the day. However, if things have felt a bit off between you and your spouse lately, today could bring a refreshing change filled with fun and laughter. You might be invited to go out with family—even if you're not too keen at first, you may end up thoroughly enjoying the outing. Remedy: For better health, avoid using oil on Thursdays.

Lucky Colour: Sapphire Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Capricorn: Your health will be in excellent shape today. However, a creditor might approach you for loan repayment. While you may manage to clear the dues, doing so could put a strain on your finances—it's wise to avoid borrowing unless absolutely necessary. Try to maintain a steady and composed demeanor, especially with your spouse, as erratic behavior could disrupt the harmony at home. Take time to connect with your beloved; deeper understanding will strengthen your bond. Today calls for careful decisions—let your mind guide you more than your emotions. Amid life’s challenges, your partner’s love will offer comfort and help you forget your worries. An unexpected encounter with a charming stranger during a trip may lead to enriching and memorable experiences. Remedy: Feeding a white rabbit will help attract better financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Dark Pink.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.

Aquarius: Worrying excessively about your health might actually worsen your condition—stay calm and positive. Financial matters are likely to improve today, and you may even enjoy some unexpected monetary gains. You’ll share joyful moments with family and friends, bringing warmth to your day. When going out with your partner, express your authentic self—both in appearance and behavior. Originality will deepen your connection. If you've been caught up in a busy routine lately, you'll finally find some much-needed time for yourself. The love and affection of your partner will offer deep comfort, helping you forget life’s troubles. However, be mindful of your temper—there’s a possibility of a disagreement with an elder. Keeping your anger in check will help maintain peace. Remedy: For better health, offer food to young girls under the age of nine.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.

Pisces: Your dedicated efforts, combined with the timely support of your family, will lead to the results you’ve been hoping for. However, it's important to keep up the momentum—consistency is key to sustaining your success. Financially, the day might feel a bit challenging, making it hard to set aside any savings. Still, a fresh start awaits—perhaps in the form of a new look, a stylish outfit, or even new friendships. Some can look forward to a romantic evening filled with thoughtful gifts and fragrant flowers. While staying in tune with life’s pace, don't forget the importance of giving your loved ones the attention they deserve. You may realize this today, yet still find it hard to act on. On a brighter note, you’re likely to experience one of the most memorable days in your married life. You'll also shower your children with love and treats, and in return, they’ll stay close to you throughout the day. Remedy: Wearing multi-colored printed clothes will help bring positive energy and success in your professional life.

Lucky Colour: Magenta.

Auspicious Time: 7.15 pm to 8.30 pm.