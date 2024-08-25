Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 26 August, Monday.

Aries: Financial issues and money matters may cause some stress today. If you have any chronic health conditions, they might flare up, possibly leading to a hospital visit and unexpected expenses. However, your social plans in the evening will exceed your expectations. You'll come to a deep realization today that once you've found the love of your life, nothing else truly matters. Surprisingly, a colleague who often irritates you might show unexpected insight at work. Travel today will bring new experiences and introduce you to important people. Your marriage is likely to go through a particularly wonderful phase today. Remedy: Wearing a ring made from the horseshoe of a black horse is believed to bring good health.

Lucky Color: Green

Green Lucky Time: 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Taurus: Encourage yourself to adopt a more optimistic outlook. This will boost your confidence and adaptability while helping you let go of negative emotions like fear, hatred, jealousy, and revenge. If you’ve borrowed money from a family member, it's advisable to repay it today to avoid potential legal action. Focus on working hard for your family’s well-being, guided by love and a positive vision rather than greed. Be on your best behaviour, as your partner may be in an unpredictable mood. You might receive compliments at work, but be mindful of your words, as you could unintentionally hurt your family’s feelings. If this happens, you may spend the day trying to make amends. Additionally, your spouse might feel hurt upon discovering a secret from your past today. Remedy: To ensure a happy and contented love life, consider gifting your partner blue or hued flowers, such as orchids, irises, or hyacinths.

Lucky Color: Purple

Purple Lucky Time: 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Gemini: Today is likely to be a positive day, and you may finally find relief from a long-standing illness. A neighbour might approach you for a loan, but it’s wise to check their reliability before lending money to avoid potential loss. Your friends and family will offer you plenty of encouragement, and a surprise message could bring you pleasant dreams. Those in creative fields will have a successful day, as they gain the fame and recognition they've been waiting for. Be cautious about getting involved in unnecessary arguments, as they could lead to frustration by the end of the day. If you believe that marriage is all about compromises, today you'll realize that it’s one of the best things that has ever happened to you. Remedy: Creating obstacles in any auspicious event, such as a marriage, can weaken the influence of Venus. To maintain stable and secure finances, avoid engaging in such actions.

Lucky Color: Red

Red Lucky Time: 7:00 AM - 8:30 AM

Cancer: Prioritize your health over your social life today. You may come across several new financial opportunities, but be sure to carefully weigh the pros and cons before making any commitments. Your parents might become concerned due to your careless attitude, so it’s important to reassure them and gain their support before starting any new project. There’s a possibility of meeting someone interesting today. At work, you might notice a positive change. While keeping up with the demands of time is important, remember the value of family and try to spend as much time with them as possible. Your spouse may bring back memories of your teenage years with some playful antics. Remedy: For a harmonious family life, consider using saffron in moderation in your meals.

Lucky Color: Silver

Silver Lucky Time: 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM

Leo: Today will be a joyful day filled with happiness. You’ll make good money, but be mindful not to spend it too freely. Take the opportunity to spend quality time with those who love and care for you. Despite feeling unable to overcome certain social barriers, the support of your seniors and colleagues at work will boost your morale. Today, you won’t be concerned about what others think of you. You might prefer to spend your free time alone, enjoying some solitude. However, your spouse might encourage you to go out when you’re not in the mood, or vice versa, which could lead to some irritation. Remedy: To enhance your love life, consider feeding black-and-white dogs with rotis or bread.

Lucky Color: Orange

Orange Lucky Time: 2:45 PM - 4:15 PM

Virgo: Avoid getting involved in your wife’s affairs, as it may lead to her anger. It’s best to focus on your own matters and limit interference to prevent creating unnecessary dependency. A sudden influx of funds will help you cover your bills and immediate expenses. Your curiosity and desire to learn will lead you to make new friends. Today, you might feel the absence of true love in your life, but remember that everything changes with time, including your romantic situation. It’s a good day to send out your resume or attend an interview. Although you’ll plan to indulge in some of your favorite activities, a heavy workload might prevent you from doing so. Despite this, you’ll enjoy a beautiful romantic day, though some minor health issues might arise. Remedy: For excellent health, consider offering jasmine oil, vermillion, and a silver-foiled Chola (Chandi Ka Warq) to Lord Hanuman.

Lucky Color: Coral

Coral Lucky Time: 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM

Libra: When you face a challenging situation, try not to get upset. Just as salt brings out the flavor in food, a bit of unhappiness can help you appreciate happiness more. Consider attending a social gathering to lift your spirits. Secure your extra money in a safe investment for future returns. Be cautious, as an old acquaintance might cause some issues. You may encounter a new kind of romance, but avoid making important business decisions under pressure from others. While you'd like to spend time with those dear to you, circumstances may prevent it. Doubts about your partner's sincerity could affect your relationship, so be mindful of your thoughts. Remedy: Mix black sesame seeds and mustard grains in your bath water to bring joy to your family life.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Purple. Auspicious Time: 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

Scorpio: Spend some time with close friends to unwind. Financial issues may be resolved today, bringing you some monetary gains. Be cautious, as someone you trust might not be fully honest with you, but your persuasive skills will help you overcome upcoming challenges. You'll find yourself lost in romantic thoughts and memories of the past. If you plan to travel for better career opportunities, ensure you have your parents' approval to avoid objections later. Avoid wasting your free time on unnecessary arguments, as they may leave you feeling upset by day's end. By the end of the day, you’ll realize how truly beautiful your marriage is. Remedy: Store water in a green glass bottle and keep it in the sun; this simple practice will bring happiness to your family.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Blue. Auspicious Time: 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM.

Sagittarius: Keep your aspirations in check to fully enjoy life. Incorporate yoga into your routine, as it can help you maintain physical, mental, and spiritual well-being, improving your overall temperament. If you've been facing financial difficulties, today you may receive money from an unexpected source, resolving many of your problems. Your charm and ability to impress others will bring you rewards. However, you may find it challenging to get your partner to see things from your perspective. Avoid joint ventures and partnerships for now. You’re likely to receive compliments today, the kind you've always wished for. Be mindful of differing opinions, as they could lead to an argument with your partner. Remedy: Wearing a bronze coin threaded on a green string can bring good fortune to your professional life.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Gold. Auspicious Time: 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM.

Capricorn: A lot will rest on your shoulders, so maintaining a clear mind will be crucial for making decisions. You may discover new sources of income through your connections. Before making any changes to your home, consult with your elders to avoid upsetting them. Even if you face disappointment in love, don’t let it discourage you. This period may bring new job opportunities or business proposals that brighten your day. You might come across an old item at home today that brings back childhood memories and makes you nostalgic. Be cautious, as a stranger could create tension between you and your partner. Remedy: Caring for the sick and tending to terminally ill patients will bring positive energy into your family life.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise.

Turquoise. Auspicious Time: 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM.

Aquarius: Expectant mothers should be especially careful when walking on the floor. Avoid investing in joint ventures or questionable financial schemes. A friend will be helpful and highly supportive today. Your beloved might seem a bit irritated, adding some stress to your day. However, you may accomplish something truly impressive at work. Although you'll want to spend time with your family in the evening, a disagreement with someone close could put you in a bad mood. Regularly surprising your partner is important, as it helps them feel valued. Remedy: To maintain excellent health, recite the mantra "ॐ बुं बुधाय नमः" (Om Bum Budhaaya Namaha) 11 times, twice a day.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Red. Auspicious Time: 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM.

Pisces: Start your day with Yoga and Meditation to boost your energy and sustain it throughout the day. Handle banking matters with care and attention. Expect your friends to lift your spirits with exciting plans for the evening. Your partner will be in a romantic mood, and you might receive compliments at work. It's important to dedicate time to relationships and the people you value most. Today, you'll experience the full extent of your partner's romantic side. Remedy: To enhance prosperity, greet the rising Sun with admiration while reciting ‘Om’ 11 times.