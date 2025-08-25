horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 26 August 2025, Tuesday.

Aries: A friend’s or acquaintance’s selfish attitude may disturb your peace of mind today. Before stepping out, seek the blessings of your elders—it will bring you good fortune. Rituals are likely to be performed at home. Misunderstandings or grudges in your relationship may fade away, making the day special. You have the potential to achieve a lot, so grab the opportunities that come your way. Your creativity and enthusiasm will make this another rewarding day. Married life may take a pleasant and beautiful turn today. Remedy: For better health, wear gold or a yellow thread in any form.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Taurus: Today, you are surrounded by a magical aura of hope. Fresh and brilliant ideas may come to you, leading to financial gains. However, be cautious—don’t let your children misuse your generosity. Express your love in simple ways, like placing flowers at your window. You may invest more in technology to enhance and speed up your work. Students of this zodiac sign are likely to spend excessive time on TV or mobile phones, which could result in wasted hours. Married life brings joy today, as you and your spouse relive cherished romantic memories. Remedy: For peace and happiness in the family, offer milk at a Bhairav temple.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.

Gemini: You may face a setback today as health issues could prevent you from handling an important assignment. However, rely on your reasoning and determination to move forward. A sibling might borrow money from you; while you’ll support them, it could strain your finances. If you’re planning a party, invite your close friends—their company will lift your spirits. Romantic opportunities may arise, though they might not last long. Trust your instincts before committing to any partnership, and be mindful of your words when dealing with influential people. Your spouse may surprise you today with a gesture of love and care. Remedy: Donate barley, radish, and black mustard seeds to the needy for good health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Cancer: Pay attention to your health today, or things may worsen. An old friend might share valuable business advice that could boost your profits if you follow it. Guests may visit, making your evening pleasant and lively. Your love life will be filled with charm and excitement, adding a special touch to the day. All your hard work at the workplace is set to bring rewards. Travel plans may bring both joy and valuable learning experiences. Your spouse’s innocent gestures will brighten your day and make it truly delightful. Remedy: Eat while facing east to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Leo: Health remains good today, and your cheerful mindset will keep you confident and energized. However, a financial setback early in the day may upset you. A letter or message may bring joyful news for the whole family. Avoid being revengeful towards your partner—it will only worsen matters. Instead, stay calm and express your true feelings. Connect with experienced and established people who can guide you about future opportunities. Use your confidence to build new contacts and friendships. Minor differences with your spouse—such as conflicting moods—may cause irritation, but they are likely to pass quickly. Remedy: To strengthen your bond with your partner, worship Goddess Saraswati.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Virgo: Personal issues may disturb your peace of mind, but engaging in mental activities like reading something interesting can help you cope. Financially, the day looks strong. Favorable planetary positions may bring you several opportunities to increase your income. A dispute over money could arise within the family, so it’s best to encourage clarity and transparency in financial matters. Romance will be on your mind as you spend time with your beloved. Fresh ideas are likely to bring good results, and your keen observation will keep you ahead of others. Married life will be filled with joy, fun, and harmony today. Remedy: Add sacred grass (Kusha) to your bath water to promote happiness in the family.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Libra: You may find joy today in celebrating the success of others, and your genuine praise will bring you happiness. An old investment is likely to yield profitable returns, reminding you of the benefits of wise planning. Evening social engagements will exceed your expectations, filling your heart with warmth and positivity. An unexpected romantic spark may also arise, stirring your emotions. At work, rivals will face the consequences of their past actions, easing your path forward. Though outstation travel may feel tiring, it will open doors to valuable new connections. If you have been longing for your spouse’s affection, today promises moments of love and closeness. Remedy: To enhance your well-being, spend 15–20 minutes sitting under the soothing moonlight.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.

Scorpio: Today’s leisure time is best spent in sports and outdoor activities, which will bring you both energy and joy. Financial gains may fall short of your expectations, but an unexpected family revelation could leave you surprised. Your love life may face some controversies, so handle situations with care. It’s also a favorable day to connect with influential people and share your new ideas. In your spare time, playing a game can refresh your mind, but remain cautious as there is a slight risk of an accident—stay alert throughout the day. Meanwhile, your partner’s laziness might delay or disrupt some of your plans. Remedy: Wear a golden ring on your ring finger to strengthen harmony in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Sagittarius: Shake off the gloom that holds you back and embrace positivity to move forward. The day may begin on a bright note, though unexpected evening expenses could cause some concern. A few of you might indulge in buying jewelry or a household item. Those planning a short trip with their beloved are set to create beautiful and lasting memories. Your ambitions may run higher than usual today—don’t be disheartened if outcomes take time to match your expectations. You may also guide your children on effective time management and making the best use of their day. Married life shines brilliantly, with moments of pure love and bliss awaiting you. Remedy: Upholding strong moral values will attract prosperity and ensure lasting financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Capricorn: A friend’s cold behavior may upset you, but stay calm and don’t let it disturb your peace of mind. Avoid letting financial worries cloud your thoughts—remember that anger and frustration only drain your energy and could lead to unnecessary setbacks. On the brighter side, love blossoms beautifully today, reminding you of the joy your relationship brings. Your dedication at work will also bear rewarding results. If you feel disheartened by money, love, or family concerns, visiting a spiritual teacher could help you find solace and clarity. Married life, too, reveals its true beauty today—you may realize that what once felt like compromise is actually the strength that binds you together. Remedy: Offer jaggery and gram to monkeys to invite good health and positive energy into your life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.

Aquarius: Today brings you the chance to unwind and recharge. Treat yourself to a soothing oil massage to relax tired muscles. Financially, things look brighter as delayed payments finally come through. Surround yourself with cheerful, supportive friends for a refreshing outing. Be mindful of your words in love—something you’ve said may have hurt your partner; acknowledge it quickly and make amends to restore harmony. At work, you’ll feel valued and appreciated, boosting your confidence. Learn to cherish your time and avoid spending it with people who drain your energy or create confusion. By evening, your spouse’s warmth and affection will comfort you, easing away your worries in an instant. Remedy: Donate raw coal to someone who irons clothes for a living to invite harmony and joy into your love life.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3.30 pm.

Pisces: Keep smiling—it’s the best remedy for any challenge you face. Be mindful of your expenses and stick to your budget to avoid financial strain. Support from relatives will ease your worries and lighten your mind. A special encounter may bring you face-to-face with someone who loves you deeply. Positive changes at work are set to bring you benefits and growth. At home, auspicious rituals or ceremonies may take place, filling the atmosphere with joy and blessings. Your spouse will be exceptionally caring today, and a delightful surprise from your beloved may make your heart glow with happiness. Remedy: Use Gangajal (holy water) frequently at home to invite prosperity and strengthen your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm.