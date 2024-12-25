Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 26 December 2024, Thursday.

Aries: If you've been feeling frustrated lately, remind yourself that the right actions and positive thoughts today can bring much-needed relief. Opting for conservative investments could help you earn good money. Be cautious when sharing confidential information with your spouse, as it might be unintentionally revealed to others. Minor disagreements could strain your relationship, so try to handle situations with patience. At work, you might receive appreciation for past efforts, and a promotion could be on the horizon based on your performance. Business owners may benefit from seeking advice from experienced individuals about expanding their ventures. Rituals, prayers, or auspicious ceremonies may take place at home. However, stress caused by marital issues could impact your health. As a remedy, wearing a Rudraksha in a copper chain may help improve mutual understanding with your partner.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Taurus: You may experience persistent neck or back pain today, especially if it is accompanied by general weakness. Don't ignore these symptoms—rest is crucial for recovery. Those who have borrowed money might face pressure to repay, which could strain their finances. Spending the evening at a movie theatre or having dinner with your spouse could lift your spirits and put you in a wonderful mood. A simple gesture like placing flowers on the window can express your love. Avoid forcing others to do things you wouldn’t do yourself, as it might create unnecessary tension. Remember, running away from a problem will only make it worse. On a positive note, today has the potential to be one of the most memorable days of your married life. Remedy: Offer Sindoor ka Chola to the idol of Hanumanji for positive energy and blessings.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Gemini: Your confidence and energy will be high today, giving you the drive to accomplish tasks effectively. However, avoid unnecessary expenses to prevent a financial crunch. Be cautious about sharing personal and confidential information, and maintain a balanced approach in your relationships—avoid being too forceful in love matters. At work, your past efforts may gain recognition, and a promotion could be on the cards based on your performance. Business owners might benefit from seeking advice from experienced individuals to expand their ventures. Remember, avoiding a challenging situation will only make it worse, so face issues head-on. You may find your spouse’s mood a bit off, which could lead to minor annoyances. Handle the situation with patience. Remedy: Use a moderate amount of red chilli while cooking to attract economic well-being.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Cancer: Outdoor activities and sports may appeal to you, while meditation and yoga can bring physical and mental benefits. Traders and businesspeople might find joy in increased profits today. Your sharp wit and humour will make you the centre of attention at social gatherings. Let go of unnecessary worries and cherish quality time with your romantic partner. Avoid daydreaming, as it could hinder your productivity—rely on yourself rather than expecting others to complete your tasks. Engaging in charity or social work can be fulfilling, and your efforts could make a significant impact. Your spouse will go out of their way to make you feel happy and appreciated today. Remedy: For sustained professional growth, ensure you do not change the location of your place of worship or family altar (pooja ghar).

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Leo: Trust yourself to know what’s best for you—be strong, bold, and decisive, and embrace the outcomes of your choices. Investments related to your home are likely to yield profitable results. Celebrate your wife's achievements with genuine appreciation and joy. Your energy levels will be high, especially as your partner brings you immense happiness. Engaging with accomplished individuals today may inspire you with new ideas and plans. Consider surprising your spouse by dedicating quality time to them and setting aside your work. This could lead to a deep and meaningful romantic conversation, strengthening your bond. Remedy: Ensure your home receives adequate sunlight to promote good health and positivity.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Virgo: Your cheerful and lighthearted nature will uplift the spirits of those around you. Unexpected financial gains from unplanned sources could brighten your day. Grandchildren, if you have them, will bring immense joy and happiness. Don't delay in expressing your feelings to your sweetheart—tomorrow might be too late. Businesspersons could experience unexpected profits or even a windfall, making it a favourable day. Spending the day quietly in your room with a good book might feel like the perfect way to relax and recharge. You and your spouse may finally find quality time to enjoy each other’s company and strengthen your bond. Remedy: Strengthen your relationship with your partner by distributing chocolates to underprivileged young girls.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Libra: You need to manage your emotions carefully today. Financial gains are likely to come from multiple sources, boosting your income. However, family members may have high expectations, requiring your attention and effort. In love, your dreams and reality may blend beautifully, creating moments of joy and passion. At work, a busy schedule and rising competition might keep you on your toes. In your free time, you might watch a movie, but it may leave you feeling like the time wasn’t well spent. On a brighter note, your married life could take a pleasantly surprising turn, with things falling into place effortlessly. Remedy: Seek blessings from your mother, grandmother, or other elder women in your family to enjoy good health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.

Scorpio: Focus on recognizing the emotions that truly motivate you. Let go of negative thoughts like fear, doubt, anger, and greed, as they act like magnets for outcomes opposite to your desires. Today, you might experience financial gains thanks to your children, bringing immense happiness. Your spouse’s thoughtful efforts will fill your day with joy. When going out with your partner, stay true to yourself in both appearance and behaviour—it will enhance your connection. Professionally, your skills and expertise might be tested, so channel your focus and effort to achieve the results you aim for. Remember, God helps those who help themselves. You and your spouse may find ample time to enjoy each other's company and nurture your bond today. Remedy: Clear out trash and iron waste from the attic or top shelves of your home to invite positivity into your professional life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 6 pm.

Sagittarius: Domestic concerns may leave you feeling anxious today. Married couples might face significant expenses related to their children's education. Consider organizing an evening gathering with friends and family to lighten the mood and strengthen bonds. You may encounter misunderstandings with your partner, making it challenging to communicate your perspective. Additionally, you might feel a lack of creativity and find decision-making particularly difficult. However, favourable planetary influences will provide you with ample reasons to feel happy and optimistic. Though family matters might strain your married life, both you and your spouse will handle the situation wisely and maintain harmony.

Remedy: Chant the following mantra 11 times for positive energy and balance: Palasha Pushpa Sanghasham, Taaraka Graha Mastakam; Roudram Roudraathmakam Ghoram, Tam Ketum Pranamaamyaham.

Capricorn: Your health remains in good shape today. Savings you’ve set aside for a long time might come in handy, though unexpected expenses could dampen your mood. This is a favourable time to consider a matrimonial alliance. Avoid wearing clothes your partner dislikes, as it might unintentionally upset them. A small act of kindness at work could turn workplace adversaries into allies today. Be mindful of how much time you spend on your phone; losing track while surfing the internet may lead to regret later. Marriage isn’t just about sharing a home; it’s essential to spend meaningful time with your partner to strengthen your bond. Remedy: To enhance your love life, consider gifting red flowers to your partner.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Aquarius: A lack of willpower may leave you vulnerable to emotional and mental stress today. However, with the support of a close relative, you could achieve success in your business, bringing financial gains. Spending quality time with family will help you forget your worries and lift your spirits. Romance is in the air, making it a good day for love and connection. If you're planning to take a day off, don't stress—everything will function smoothly in your absence. Even if a problem arises, you'll be able to resolve it quickly upon your return. Your partner may feel upset as they long to spend time with you, and their frustration might be evident today. However, you’ll also experience the deep warmth of their love, which will strengthen your bond. Remedy: Wear a bangle made of bronze or brass to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Pisces: Today, you are surrounded by a magical sense of hope. However, spending on small household items might leave you feeling mentally stressed. It’s a favourable day for addressing domestic matters and completing pending chores. Your beloved will fill your day with romantic joy, even as work responsibilities linger on your mind. Professionally, use your skills and authority to advance your career, as the day holds the potential for unlimited success in your field. Focus all your energy on gaining the upper hand. You’ll also have plenty of time for yourself today, which you can use to fulfil personal desires, read a book, or listen to your favourite music. In your relationship, you and your partner will share a heartfelt and meaningful conversation, deepening your connection. Remedy: Enhance your financial life by showing respect and honour to young girls and noble women.

Lucky Colour: Lavender.

Auspicious Time: 3:30 pm and 5 pm.