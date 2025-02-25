Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 26 February 2025, Wednesday.

Aries: Imagine a bright, beautiful, and glorious picture in your mind to uplift your spirits. Be cautious with financial matters today, as losses are possible if you rely on others' advice. If you're taking a risk, make sure it's for something meaningful and worthwhile, especially for your family. Don’t be afraid—missed opportunities may not come again. Today, it’s all about you and your partner, deeply connected while everything else—time, work, money, friends, and family—fades into the background. Your consistent hard work will bring rewarding results. You won’t be bothered by others’ opinions and may prefer solitude over social interactions. Love, affection, and joy will define your day, making it perfect for romance with your better half. Remedy: Show affection and respect towards your elder brothers to ensure financial stability and prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Taurus: Take time to rest today, as you’ve been under a lot of mental pressure lately. Engaging in recreation and entertainment will help you relax. If you want to maintain a stable standard of living, pay close attention to your finances. Some may consider buying jewellery or a home appliance. In matters of love, trust your instincts and be mindful of your choices. Avoid being too open about your plans, as it may jeopardize your project. A gathering or celebration at home might take up much of your time today. On the bright side, you and your spouse will relive your youthful days, enjoying moments of innocent fun and nostalgia. Remedy: For financial stability and fulfilment, bundle seven black grams, seven black pepper seeds, and a piece of raw coal in a dark blue cloth and bury it in an isolated place.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4:30 pm to 6 pm.

Gemini: Today, your energy levels may be low, and you might find yourself getting irritated over minor issues. However, financial gains through commissions, dividends, or royalties are likely. Be cautious in your interactions, whether with friends or strangers. In relationships, avoid using emotional pressure on your partner, as it could create unnecessary tension. Progress in your work is on the horizon, bringing positive developments. Travelling or engaging in educational activities will broaden your perspective and awareness. Be mindful of potential interference from relatives that could disrupt your marital harmony. Remedy: For good health, nail the four corners of your bed with copper nails, as it is believed to bring positive energy.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Cancer: A heartfelt compliment from a friend will bring you joy today. You have built a life like a tree—providing shade and comfort to others while enduring challenges yourself. However, unrealistic financial planning may lead to a shortage of funds, so be mindful of your expenses. Engaging in activities with young ones will bring positivity and energy. A simple, warm smile can brighten your lover’s day. Professionally, things will go in your favour, making it a rewarding day at work. If you live away from home, you may find solace in a quiet park or peaceful spot in the evening after completing your tasks. Today, you will deeply realize the truth behind your wedding vows—your spouse is truly your soulmate. Remedy: Avoid drinking and smoking to maintain financial stability and prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Leo: You will need intelligence, tact, and diplomacy to resolve the issues weighing on your mind. Financially, you will be able to earn money independently without any external support. Friends and close ones will be there to assist you when needed. However, your partner may prioritize expressing their thoughts over listening to yours, which could leave you feeling upset. Be cautious and use sound judgment before committing to any expensive venture. In your free time, you will finally work on tasks that you had planned but couldn't previously execute. A lack of support from your spouse during a difficult moment may leave you disappointed. Remedy: Consuming Tulsi leaves regularly will be highly beneficial for your health.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Virgo: You will be filled with energy and may accomplish something remarkable today. However, avoid making impulsive decisions, especially when handling important financial matters. This is a great day to reconnect and strengthen relationships with loved ones. Your sincerity and generosity in love are likely to be appreciated and rewarded. Success is within reach if you make the necessary changes gradually. Those with a busy schedule will finally get some time for themselves, though household responsibilities may take up most of it. Your parents might surprise your spouse with a special gift, bringing positivity to your married life. Remedy: Feeding jaggery (gur) to cows can help improve your financial condition.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3:30 pm to 5:00 pm.

Libra: Channel your energy into supporting someone in need—after all, a life well-lived is one that benefits others. Wise investments may yield profits today. Spend quality time with your family in a peaceful atmosphere, and if others bring their troubles to you, don't let them disrupt your peace of mind. Love will fill the air, bringing joy and warmth to your heart. A surprising realization at work may reveal that someone you once saw as an adversary is actually on your side. Sacred rituals and auspicious ceremonies may take place at home, fostering a sense of positivity. Your eyes will speak volumes today as you share a heartfelt moment with your spouse. Remedy: Donate barley equal to your body weight at a goshala (cowshed) to promote good health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Golden Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Scorpio: Today brings excellent health and a positive mindset, keeping you energized and confident. Financial security is important, so start saving wisely for the future. An evening social gathering will exceed your expectations, bringing joy and connection. You may find yourself captivated by the beauty of nature today. Your partners will be supportive and enthusiastic about your new ideas and ventures. While sports play a vital role in life, ensure they don’t overshadow your education. A truly special and memorable day awaits you with your spouse. Remedy: To maintain financial stability, apply a paste of saffron or turmeric on your forehead before stepping out for any work.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.

Sagittarius: You will finally find relief from the long-standing stresses and tensions in your life. This is the perfect time to adopt a healthier lifestyle to keep them at bay for good. Avoid those seeking business credit and focus on your own financial stability. Your knowledge and sense of humor will leave a positive impression on those around you. If you've been harsh in love, take the opportunity to apologize and make amends. Positive changes in your work environment are likely today. It’s also a favorable day to consult a lawyer for legal advice. Though a disagreement with your spouse may arise, it will be resolved over a peaceful dinner. Remedy: To strengthen your financial situation, offer yellow flowers to your personal or family deity.

Lucky Colour: Lime Green.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 4.30 pm.

Capricorn: Avoid conflicts, as they could negatively impact your health. Small business owners may receive valuable advice from close ones today, leading to financial benefits. Plan something meaningful for your children—make sure it's practical and achievable so it becomes a lasting gift they’ll always cherish. The absence of your beloved may make time feel slow today. Work-related tasks may not meet your expectations, but your ability to persuade others will yield positive results. If your plans to meet someone are disrupted due to your spouse’s health, don’t worry—you’ll end up having an even more special time together. Remedy: Wrap the roots of the Ashwagandha herb in variegated cloth and keep it with you to support business growth and career success.

Lucky Colour: Burgundy.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Aquarius: Avoid wasting time criticizing others, as it could take a toll on your health. An improvement in your finances will allow you to comfortably purchase essential items. While tensions may arise, the support of your family will help you navigate through them. Handle personal relationships with care, as they may be sensitive today. Use your intelligence and influence to resolve workplace challenges effectively. Although you’ll try to carve out time for yourself, unexpected official tasks may disrupt your plans. Your spouse’s behavior could create some strain on your professional relationships, so handle situations with patience and understanding. Remedy: Serve and assist physically challenged individuals to promote good health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 4 pm.

Pisces: Your anxiety will fade as you take control of the situation, realizing that fears are as fleeting as a soap bubble—easily dispelled with courage. Long-term investments will bring substantial gains. Your charm and personality will attract new friendships. Today, you’ll truly understand that once you've found the love of your life, nothing else matters. Work pressures may still occupy your mind, leaving little time for family and friends. Try to see situations clearly; otherwise, you might waste your free time overthinking. Your partner will sweep you into a world of love and deep emotions today. Remedy: Establish a Mangal Yantra at home and your workplace to enhance success in your job and business.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.