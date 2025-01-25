Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 26 January 2025, Sunday.

Aries: Keep your emotions and impulses in check, as they may disrupt your peace of mind. Holding on to orthodox thinking or outdated ideas could hinder your progress and create unnecessary obstacles. Be mindful of your spending today, as small household expenses might add up and cause mental stress. If you face harsh treatment from your father, try to remain calm and composed—it will help you manage the situation effectively and could work in your favor. In your social circle, someone special might take notice of you if you stay engaged and connected with the group. Consider dedicating your free time to religious or spiritual activities, but avoid unnecessary conflicts during this period. For married life, a pleasant dinner and restful sleep are on the cards, bringing peace and harmony. Pursuing hobbies like listening to music, dancing, or gardening can provide you with a sense of fulfillment and joy. Remedy: Offer a Sindoor Chola to the idol of Hanumanji for blessings.

Lucky Colour: Deep Red.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.

Taurus: You may feel a bit drained mentally and physically today. Taking some rest and consuming nutritious food can help restore your energy levels. Married individuals of this zodiac sign might receive financial support or benefits from their in-laws. Some people may irritate you, but it's best to ignore them and focus on your peace of mind. Love may blossom unexpectedly today, bringing excitement to your day. Enjoy a cheerful, laughter-filled day as most things go your way. Those around you might do something thoughtful, reigniting the spark in your relationship with your life partner. It’s shaping up to be a wonderful day, and you may even go out and enjoy a movie with your friends. Remedy: Offer a green chili to a parrot for good fortune.

Lucky Colour: Jade Green.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12.30 pm.

Gemini: Your health will remain good despite your busy schedule. A new financial deal is likely to be finalized, bringing in fresh income. It’s important to understand that anger and frustration will only disturb your mental peace and could lead to significant losses. Your love life may take an exciting turn today, as your partner might bring up the topic of marriage. Be sure to carefully consider all aspects before making any decisions. You won’t be concerned with what others think of you today. Instead, you’ll prefer spending your free time in solitude, enjoying your own company. After a long time, you’ll have the opportunity to spend quality time with your life partner, strengthening your bond. Time spent with children often feels fleeting, and today will be no exception—you’ll be reminded of this truth as you enjoy their company. Remedy: Store Gangajal in a green-colored bottle and bury it near the roots of a Peepul tree to promote peace and harmony within the family.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 9.15 am to 11 am.

Cancer: You will have plenty of time today to focus on improving your health and appearance. You may go shopping with your spouse to purchase essential household items, but this could put a slight strain on your finances. Prioritizing the needs of your family members should be your main focus today. Although you might plan an outing with your partner, unforeseen important work could disrupt your plans, potentially leading to a heated argument. Housewives of this zodiac sign can relax after completing household chores by watching a movie on TV or spending time on their mobile phones. Your life partner will make an extra effort to spend quality time with you today, strengthening your bond. Use the day to groom your personality and engage in self-improvement—it’s a more productive choice than doing nothing. Remedy: For better financial prosperity, avoid consuming alcohol and non-vegetarian food. Also, steer clear of violent, critical behavior and dishonest tendencies.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 4 pm.

Leo: Start practicing meditation and yoga to improve your physical health and build mental resilience. Take extra precautions to protect your belongings, as there is a chance that some of your movable property could be stolen today. Avoid arguments with those you live with, and work towards resolving any conflicts peacefully. A sudden romantic encounter may brighten your day and uplift your mood. Your communication skills will stand out and leave a positive impression on others. In your married life, you’ll get a chance to relive the joyful memories of courtship, rekindling the charm and romance. Additionally, a friend might step in to help you avoid a significant problem today. Remedy: Worship a silver idol of your presiding deity regularly at home to strengthen your financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Rose Pink.

Auspicious Time: 6.15 pm to 7.30 pm.

Virgo: Your frustration could take a toll on your health if you dwell too much on past events. Try to relax as much as possible and focus on the present. You may see significant profit in your business today, with the potential to elevate it to new heights. You’ll feel energized and ready to organize a big party, gathering everyone in your group. However, you may also experience a sense of longing and emptiness in the absence of certain people—your smiles may feel hollow, and laughter might seem quiet when you miss someone's company. Housewives of this zodiac sign can enjoy some relaxation time after finishing household chores, perhaps by watching a movie or spending time on their mobile phones. Your spouse might question your loyalty due to your busy schedule, but by the end of the day, they will understand and offer you their support. A minor disagreement may occur at home, but with patience and a calm approach, you can restore harmony and lift everyone's spirits. Remedy: Wearing red clothes more often can be beneficial for your health.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6.45 pm.

Libra: Today, take some time to relax and seek happiness in the company of close friends and family. Financially, you'll remain secure, and the favorable placement of planets and nakshatras will present you with several opportunities to earn money. Friends and your spouse will provide comfort and happiness, turning an otherwise dull and slow day into something more pleasant. Romance may not be in the cards today, but even with plenty of free time, you may struggle to find satisfaction in your activities. A disagreement might arise with your spouse over a significant expense, so it's important to address the issue calmly. It's best not to waste time on things that don’t contribute to your well-being. Remedy: Gift perfumes or scented accessories to your lover to ensure smooth and harmonious relationships.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 9 pm.

Scorpio: Your polite behavior will be highly appreciated today, and many people will shower you with verbal praise. Rather than rushing to buy new things, make use of what you already have. It’s an auspicious day for giving and receiving gifts from those you love. The eyes never lie, and today, your partner’s eyes will reveal something truly special. You may also come across an old item at home that will evoke nostalgic memories from your childhood. If you and your spouse have been feeling down lately, today will bring an opportunity for fun and joy. Although you’ll be spending the day at home, familial conflicts may cause you some worry. Remedy: Do something kind for a needy person today, such as giving food to a beggar or someone in need.

Lucky Colour: Burgundy Red.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Sagittarius: Your polite behavior will be appreciated today, and you will receive verbal praise from many people. Before heading out, seek the blessings of your elders, as it will bring you good fortune. It’s a favorable day for taking care of domestic matters and completing any pending household tasks. Romance may not be very fulfilling today, as you may struggle to find real love. However, you’ll enjoy walking under a clear sky and breathing in fresh air during your free time. Your mental calmness will serve you well throughout the day. You’ll have a peaceful and relaxed time with your spouse. However, excess work may cause some mental stress, but taking time to meditate in the evening will help you recharge and feel more balanced. Remedy: Drinking water stored in an orange-colored glass bottle will enhance love and harmony in your relationships.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.

Capricorn: Pay attention to your weight and avoid overeating today. Those who have invested money in the stock market might face losses, so it’s important to stay alert and cautious with your investments. It’s an auspicious day for giving and receiving gifts from loved ones. Be mindful of one-sided infatuations, as they could lead to heartache. Despite your busy schedule, you’ll find enough time for yourself today to engage in activities that bring you joy. Your spouse may seem less sensitive toward your health today, so be mindful of your well-being. You’ll spend meaningful time with your partner, and these moments will help strengthen your emotional connection. Remedy: Keep red flowers in a copper vase to enhance your love life.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 11.30 am to 12.30 pm.

Aquarius: Today is a great day for your health. Your cheerful mindset will serve as a natural boost, keeping you confident and energized. However, past expenditures may catch up with you, leading to financial strain. As a result, you may find yourself in need of money, but unable to secure it right away. Be generous in your approach to resolving personal matters, but be cautious with your words to avoid hurting those who care for you. Take the time to reconnect with friends by reminiscing about the good times you’ve shared. You value personal space, and today, you’ll have plenty of free time. Use it wisely by playing a game or going to the gym. You and your spouse might receive wonderful news today. However, a family member may say something hurtful, which could deeply affect you. Remedy: Offer black and white sesame seeds and seven types of grains at a religious place to strengthen your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.

Pisces: Your evening may bring a mix of emotions, which could leave you feeling tense. However, there’s no need to worry too much, as the happiness you experience today will outweigh any disappointments. If you’ve been working on securing a loan, today is your lucky day, and you may finally see success. It’s a great day to reconnect with old contacts and relationships. Be sure to understand and acknowledge the feelings of your beloved today. It’s also an excellent time for both social and religious gatherings. You’ll spend a memorable and fulfilling day with your spouse, enjoying each other’s company. Additionally, you may receive the money you lent to someone, which will help ease some of your financial challenges. Remedy: Donate a cow to improve your health. If this isn’t possible, contribute an amount equivalent to the cost of a cow at a temple or hermitage for the same benefit.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue.

Auspicious Time: 11.15 am to 1.15 pm.