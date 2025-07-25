horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 26 July 2025, Saturday.

Aries: Be mindful of what you eat and drink today—carelessness could lead to health issues. At work or in business, even a small oversight might result in financial loss, so stay attentive. Your energy levels are high, making it a great day to plan and host a get-together with friends or loved ones. Take time to revisit cherished memories—perhaps with a picnic or outing with your special someone. You may also find yourself making meaningful promises to those who rely on your support. A delightful surprise from your spouse could lift your spirits. However, a conflict with a senior—especially in an academic setting—may arise. It’s best to keep your temper in check and avoid confrontation. Remedy: Offer food to young girls under the age of nine as a way to promote good health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 12.30 pm to 2 pm.

Taurus: Your health remains in excellent shape today. Long-awaited wishes are likely to come true, as blessings and good fortune align with the fruits of your past efforts. Without much effort, you may find yourself naturally drawing the attention and admiration of others. A heartfelt realization awaits—you’ll truly feel the depth and sincerity of your partner’s love. Travel or learning experiences could broaden your perspective and add richness to your day. With your spouse, expect moments of deep romance—perhaps the most memorable yet. Avoid stress and make time to rest and recharge. Remedy: For financial prosperity, accept rice and silver from your mother and keep them in your home.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1.15 pm.

Gemini: Fitness and weight loss efforts will show positive results, helping you move toward better health and energy. If you've been waiting for someone to repay a long-standing debt, luck may favor you today with an unexpected return of your money. Those in need of emotional support may find comfort and guidance from elders. A sudden spark of romance could surprise you and lift your spirits. It’s also a great day for relaxation, entertainment, and indulging in your favorite pastimes. Your spouse may shower you with extra affection and attention, making the day feel even more special. And sometimes, simply listening to your favorite music may uplift your mood more than a strong cup of tea. Remedy: To enhance harmony in family life, chant ‘ॐ भ्रां भ्रीं भ्रौं सः राहवे नमः’ (Om Bhraam Bhreem Bhroum Sah Rahave Namaha) 11 times.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5 pm.

Cancer: Recovery from a long-standing illness is likely today, bringing you a sense of relief and renewal. Before stepping out, seek the blessings of your elders—it may bring you unexpected benefits. The evening promises joyful moments with friends, filled with laughter and good vibes. Your beloved is likely to be in a deeply romantic mood, adding a special touch to your day. Be mindful of overspending if you head out shopping. A delightful surprise may await you, enhancing the warmth of your marital bond. After a long time, you might finally get the rest you’ve been needing, leaving you refreshed and recharged. Remedy: Worship Lord Krishna to invite happiness, harmony, and contentment into your home.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2.15 pm to 4 pm.

Leo: Excessive worry and stress could take a toll on your health today, so it's important to stay calm and avoid mental clutter. Steer clear of confusion and frustration to maintain clarity and peace of mind. New income opportunities may arise through people within your network. However, be cautious—don’t let friends or relatives manage your finances, as it could lead to overspending. You’ll have a heartwarming realization of your partner’s deep love for you. Use your free time to bond with the younger members of your family—the conversations will be refreshing and lighthearted. An emotional exchange with your spouse may unfold through a simple glance—your eyes will say more than words. A warm moment with your mother could brighten your day, as she shares sweet stories from your childhood. Remedy: To support better health, throw an impure or damaged coin into a flowing river.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Virgo: Your energy levels will be at their peak today, helping you stay active and focused. If you’ve been planning to sell land, today could be a fortunate day to find a good buyer and secure a fair price. Rituals and ceremonies at home will bring a sense of peace and fulfillment. A new romance may spark excitement, lifting your spirits and keeping you in a joyful mood. If you manage to carve out some personal time amid your busy schedule, make the most of it—this could have a lasting positive impact on your future. Those around you might do something special that rekindles the affection of your life partner. However, be mindful of talking too much, as it could lead to a headache. Keep your conversations balanced. Remedy: Distribute delicious white sweets to young girls in need to bring mental peace and satisfaction.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 4 pm.

Libra: You’ll feel energetic and alert throughout the day, with your health fully supporting your active pace. You seem to intuitively understand what others expect from you—but be cautious not to go overboard with spending. Practice patience, especially with children or those who may lack your level of experience. Take time to understand your partner’s emotions—your sensitivity will strengthen your bond. Some may face unexpected travel, which could bring a bit of stress and fatigue. Still, amidst everything, you may have a beautiful realization today—your spouse truly is your guiding light. Notice the quiet ways they show their love and care. A chance meeting with a wise and intellectual person could bring valuable insights and help resolve several lingering concerns. Remedy: For a harmonious family life, chant “ॐ” (Om) calmly 28 or 108 times, both morning and evening, with a peaceful mind.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Scorpio: Focus on improving your health and refining your overall personality—it will pave the way for a more fulfilling life. If financial concerns are weighing on you, don’t hesitate to seek guidance from an elder on budgeting and saving. Your quick wit and charm will make you stand out at social events. Take time to understand your partner’s emotions today—your empathy will deepen your bond. You may feel nostalgic and inclined to revisit hobbies or activities you loved as a child. A beautiful day lies ahead with your spouse—one that could become a cherished memory. A gentle pull toward spirituality may guide your actions today. You might attend a yoga session, read a thought-provoking spiritual text, or find inspiration from a spiritual teacher. Remedy: Incorporating cardamom—symbolic of Mercury—into your daily diet can help enhance your health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10.30 am.

Sagittarius: Channel your energy into self-improvement activities that help you grow into the best version of yourself. Today is a good time to have meaningful conversations with your family about financial planning and investments—their insights may significantly benefit your financial outlook. Before making any major decisions, especially related to money, consider the opinions of your loved ones. A one-sided choice could lead to unnecessary friction. Fostering harmony within the family will bring the best outcomes. Love is in the air today, and you’ll sense warm and positive vibes from your partner. Be mindful of how much time you spend on your phone—getting lost in endless scrolling might leave you with regret later. Your spouse may express heartfelt words today, reminding you just how much you mean to them. A film or show might inspire a sudden desire to escape to the hills for some peace and beauty. Remedy: For stronger financial stability, recite the Surya Chalisa and sing hymns dedicated to the Sun God.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.

Capricorn: The blessings of a spiritually inclined person may bring you much-needed peace of mind today. Financially, you’re likely to earn well, but rising expenses might make saving a bit challenging. A family member’s behavior may leave you feeling unsettled. Rather than keeping it to yourself, have an open and honest conversation—it could bring clarity and comfort. A sweet and playful moment with your beloved—perhaps sharing toffees or lighthearted laughter—adds charm to the day. Your communication skills and work performance will leave a strong impression on others. Your spouse will shine today, showing a side of their love and support that feels truly special. However, you may feel misunderstood by those closest to you, which could cause some inner tension. Try not to let it weigh too heavily on your heart. Remedy: For harmony and peace in the household, add a pinch of turmeric mixed with milk to your bath water.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Aquarius: Your health will remain strong and supportive today. However, it’s important to monitor your spending closely—unplanned expenses could lead to financial strain in the near future. Friends will be encouraging and helpful, but choose your words wisely in conversations. The thought of reuniting with an old friend might fill your heart with excitement and anticipation. It’s a wonderful day to participate in social gatherings or religious events, bringing joy and connection. The affection of your spouse will help you momentarily forget life’s struggles and fill your heart with gratitude. For traders and businesspersons, today holds the promise of long-awaited profits—turning dreams into reality. Remedy: Wear a One Mukhi Rudraksha threaded in white to attract financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.

Pisces: You may find the people around you to be quite demanding today. Be mindful not to overcommit—avoid taking on more than you can handle, and don’t exhaust yourself just to meet everyone’s expectations. Investments related to your home or property are likely to bring good returns. A timely act of kindness from you could make a real difference—perhaps even save a life. The news will not only make your family proud but may also serve as an inspiration to them. Romance will gently occupy your heart and mind today. After work, you might find comfort in indulging in your favorite hobbies—offering a perfect way to unwind. Your spouse will make you feel truly cherished, offering their time and affection generously. With a peaceful heart, you’ll help maintain a warm and positive atmosphere at home. Remedy: For excellent health benefits, keep water in a copper vessel beside your bed at night. In the morning, pour it at the root of a nearby tree.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.