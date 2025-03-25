Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 26 March 2025, Wednesday.

Aries: Your wife may lift your spirits today. You might find yourself in an exciting new situation that also brings financial benefits. Positive changes in your home environment are likely. However, work pressure could lead to mental stress and turbulence. Try to relax in the latter half of the day. Your hard work and patience will help you achieve your goals. Rituals, hawans, or auspicious ceremonies may take place at home. Be prepared, as your spouse may say something hurtful intentionally, which could upset you for a while. Remedy: Wear white-coloured clothes when meeting your partner to enhance harmony in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Taurus: Your children will bring joy to your evening. Plan a pleasant dinner to unwind after a tiring day, as their presence will refresh you. Investing in religious activities today may bring you mental peace and stability. Be courteous to your guests, as rudeness could not only upset your family but also strain relationships. Let go of any grudges and forgive your beloved. Engaging with influential people may inspire you with great ideas and plans. A spiritual leader or elder might offer valuable guidance. Taking your spouse on a romantic date today could strengthen your relationship. Remedy: For a harmonious family life, throw four pieces of lead into flowing water.

Lucky Colour: Pastel.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm and 4:30 pm.

Gemini: Sharing happiness with others will have a positive impact on your health. Financial gains are likely today, but be mindful of your spending. Plan something exciting and different with your family to make the day special. In love, don’t lose your individuality—maintain a healthy balance. A remarkable encounter at work may leave a lasting impression. Avoid wasting time on unimportant matters, as neglecting key tasks could have negative consequences. Your spouse’s declining health might cause you stress today. Remedy: Feed dogs to enhance love and harmony in your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6:30 pm.

Cancer: The demands of others may take up your time, making it harder to focus on self-care. Don't suppress your emotions—engage in activities you enjoy to relax. Those who have invested money may face financial losses today. Your spouse will be supportive and caring, and your smile can be the best remedy for their worries. Trust yourself when making career decisions, as they will bring positive results. Although you may have plenty of free time today, you might struggle to use it productively. You'll truly appreciate your spouse’s presence and realize they are your guiding light. Remedy: Using scented items can have a positive impact on your health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Leo: Your child’s achievements will bring you immense joy today. If you have borrowed money from a relative, you may have to repay it under any circumstances. Your innocent and childlike nature will help resolve a family issue. However, outside interference could lead to conflicts. Stay open to new money-making opportunities that come your way. Those who are often accused of neglecting family time may plan to spend quality moments with loved ones, but unexpected work may disrupt their plans. A disagreement with your spouse could arise due to a relative’s involvement. Remedy: To strengthen your relationship with your partner, read the Matsyavatar Katha of Lord Vishnu together, if possible.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5.15 pm to 6.15 pm.

Virgo: Your health will be in excellent condition today. You might have to spend money on your partner’s health, but don’t worry—your long-term savings will be useful in this situation. A picnic with your spouse would be a great idea, as it can uplift your mood and help resolve any misunderstandings. Today, you will realize that love can overcome everything. Stay focused on your goals and avoid sharing your plans until you achieve success. You may enjoy a relaxing day reading an interesting book or magazine. Expect a deeply romantic and memorable time with your spouse. Remedy: Show care and compassion by helping differently-abled individuals, as it will bring you financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3:30 pm to 5:00 pm.

Libra: Your chances of recovering from a physical illness are strong, allowing you to participate in a sports competition. If you have made past investments, you are likely to see positive returns today. Your family will be there to support and guide you in times of crisis. Observing those who have mastered a skill can offer valuable lessons and boost your self-confidence. Your love remains unshaken. At work, you may accomplish something remarkable today. Students should avoid procrastination and use their free time wisely to complete pending tasks, as this will be beneficial. In your married life, expect an unusual yet memorable experience today. Remedy: If possible, use golden spoons while eating to enhance professional success.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.

Scorpio: You may find yourself needing to make important decisions today, which could bring tension and nervousness. It’s not the most favorable day financially, so be mindful of your expenses. Love, companionship, and bonding are strengthening, but interference from a third party may cause friction with your partner. Staying focused at work will bring rewards and benefits. Be cautious of distractions—getting absorbed in a movie or mobile entertainment might make you neglect important tasks. Additionally, outside interference could strain your relationship with your spouse. Remedy: Supporting individuals with leprosy and caring for those with hearing or speech impairments can contribute to maintaining excellent health.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Sagittarius: Those looking for fun and enjoyment will have a delightful time today. While new contracts may seem promising, they might not yield the expected gains—avoid making rushed investment decisions. Steer clear of individuals who could lead you toward bad habits. There is a chance of experiencing emotional distress in love today. Work will go smoothly, and your mood will remain positive throughout the day. Stay mindful of distractions, as you often lose focus and waste time—be careful not to do so again today. Your neighbors may attempt to create trouble in your married life, but your bond remains strong. Remedy: Donating red bangles and clothes to young girls can bring multiple financial benefits.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Capricorn: Your charming personality will draw attention today. Be mindful of your spending, as expenses may arise in multiple areas—planning a well-structured budget will help you manage financial challenges effectively. Focus on your family’s well-being, letting love and a positive outlook guide your actions rather than greed. Avoid wearing outfits that your partner dislikes, as it may upset them. Business owners should develop new strategies to stay ahead of growing competition. Today, you may feel nostalgic and indulge in activities you enjoyed as a child. A minor argument with your spouse over an old issue—perhaps a forgotten birthday—may arise, but by the end of the day, harmony will be restored. Remedy: To improve financial stability, offer a whole bulb of garlic and onion into flowing water.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4.45 pm to 5.50 pm.

Aquarius: A day filled with recreation and enjoyment awaits you. While travel may be exhausting and stressful for some, it is likely to bring financial rewards. A change of residence will prove highly auspicious. Be mindful of your habits, as your partner may find something bothersome and feel annoyed. There could be challenges with servants, colleagues, or co-workers, so handle interactions carefully. Avoid jumping to conclusions or taking impulsive actions, as it may lead to unnecessary distress. However, the love and support of your partner will help you forget life’s troubles and bring comfort. Remedy: Store Gangajal or holy water in a tin container to attract prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 8 pm.

Pisces: Try to leave work early today and engage in activities that bring you joy. If you have extra funds, consider investing in real estate for long-term benefits. Your spouse will make special efforts to bring happiness into your day. You'll find warmth and comfort in the embrace of your beloved. Leverage your professional skills to boost your career—your dedication and expertise could lead to significant success. Today, you might take some time for yourself, stepping out alone without informing anyone, lost in deep thoughts. By the end of the day, you will truly appreciate the beauty of a happy married life. Remedy: Strengthen your bond with your partner by keeping one black and ten golden fish in an aquarium at home.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.