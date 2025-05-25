horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 26 May 2025, Monday.

Aries: Avoid drinking alcohol as it can disturb your sleep and stop you from getting proper rest. If you're worried about money, talk to an elder for advice on how to manage your finances and save better. Your smart and humorous nature will make you stand out at social events. If you feel your partner doesn’t understand you, take some time to be with them. Have an open and honest conversation to express your feelings. You might become part of something important today, which will bring you praise and possibly rewards. It’s also a good day to spend quality time with your partner and share your emotions. Your spouse feels lucky to have you—make the most of this special moment. Remedy: Wearing silver in any form can help support a healthy lifestyle.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Taurus: Any physical changes you make today will likely improve your appearance. You understand the value of money well, and the amount you save today could help you in a tough situation in the future. Spending the evening with friends will bring joy and may even lead to planning a holiday together. You’ll feel emotionally connected with your partner today—it’s a clear sign of being in love. Those working may face some challenges at the workplace. You might make a few unintentional mistakes and face criticism from your seniors. For traders, the day will likely remain average. It’s a great day to attend social or religious events. Your spouse might surprise you with a loving gesture—respond with warmth and affection. Remedy: Feed rotis or bread to crows to bring positive growth in your career.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 6 pm.

Gemini: Your personality will shine and attract others like a pleasant fragrance today. It’s a good day to talk to your elders about managing money and saving wisely—you can start using their tips in your daily life. Your children will make you proud with their achievements. However, be cautious in your love life, as your girlfriend might not be fully honest with you. Some of you may see progress in your career. Guidance from a spiritual leader or elder will be helpful today. Your spouse’s rude behaviour might leave you feeling upset throughout the day. Remedy: To strengthen your bond with your partner, try reading the Matsyavatar Katha of Lord Vishnu together, if possible.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Cancer: Avoid pressuring others to do things for you. Instead, try to understand their needs and interests—it will bring you real happiness. Today, you may make some important decisions to strengthen your business, and someone close to you might offer financial support. A festive mood at home will help reduce your stress. Make sure to take part in the celebrations rather than staying quiet or distant. Love life might feel a bit complicated today, so avoid mixing personal matters with work. Your way of communicating will be impressive and may leave a positive impact. However, a difference of opinion with your partner could lead to an argument—stay calm and handle it wisely. Remedy: To attract positive results in your professional life, donate a silver idol of a cow to a female family member.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 9:00 am to 10:00 am.

Leo: Recurring health issues may trouble you today, so take complete rest to keep your nervous system in good shape. Property matters may bring good results and lead to significant financial gains. Support from relatives will help ease your mental stress. Your partner might struggle to express their feelings today, which could leave you feeling disappointed. Work life will go smoothly, and any travel related to business is likely to benefit you in the long run. You may feel your spouse is not giving you enough attention, but by the end of the day, you’ll realise they were busy making special arrangements for you. Remedy: Wear a seven-mukhi Rudraksha to help maintain good health and stay free from illness.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

Virgo: Avoid worrying too much about your health, as stress could make things worse. You may earn well today, but rising expenses might make it hard to save. Lack of attention from your life partner could affect your relationship. Take some time to reconnect by cherishing old memories and bringing back the joy of earlier days. Some of you may enjoy a romantic evening filled with gifts and flowers. Your core values and positive mindset will help you succeed at work. While your inner qualities will give you peace of mind, your optimistic approach will lead to the success you’re aiming for. It’s a good day to meet a lawyer and seek legal advice if needed. Your spouse will go out of their way today to make you feel happy and loved. Remedy: Feed birds with a mix of seven types of whole grains to enjoy good health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Libra: Your child's accomplishments may fill you with immense pride and joy. Financially, speculative ventures could yield positive returns. Today is a wonderful time to draw attention and admiration effortlessly. Expect a day brimming with happiness and heartfelt messages. You may find yourself aiming higher than usual—an admirable trait—but try not to be discouraged if outcomes don’t immediately align with your expectations. It's also important to steer clear of alcohol and cigarettes today, as they may consume more of your time and energy than you realize. For those who are married, this could be one of the most beautiful and fulfilling days you've shared together. Remedy: Chanting ॐ नमो भगवते वासुदेवाय (Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya) 28 or 108 times can bring positive energy and support in your professional endeavors.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Scorpio: Today, your charm and presence will leave a lasting impression—like a subtle yet captivating fragrance. Financially, speculative ventures could prove rewarding. Later in the day, an unexpected piece of good news will bring joy and celebration to your entire family. Your love, steadfast and unconditional, holds a unique power to inspire and create magic. While you may feel like you're navigating things on your own, support from colleagues or associates might be limited—but stay resilient. Consider making small changes to your appearance today; they could boost your confidence and even draw the attention of someone special. Romance is in the air—your spouse is likely to surprise you with a thoughtful and heartfelt gesture. Remedy: Chant the mantra

"अर्धकायं महावीर्यं चन्द्रादित्यविमर्दनम्।

सिंहिकागर्भसंभूतं तं राहुं प्रणमाम्यहम्।।”

(Ardhakaayam Mahaaveeryam, Chandraaditya Vimardanam; Simhika Garbha Sambootham, Tam Rahum Pranamaamyaham)

11 times to invite growth and success into your professional life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm.

Sagittarius: You’re likely to feel a welcome sense of relief from the stress and pressure you've been carrying for some time. Now is the perfect moment to embrace a healthier lifestyle that helps keep these worries away for good. Tap into your creativity today—it could lead to unexpected financial gains. Your high energy and enthusiastic spirit will not only produce favorable results but also help ease tensions at home. Love may surprise you today, even in the most unexpected way. Let your passion and influence at work open new doors for career advancement. With focus and determination, you're poised to achieve remarkable success in your chosen field—so channel all your talents to stay ahead. Spending time with a friend could be uplifting, but steer clear of alcohol—it won’t serve your time or energy well. And here’s a gentle reminder: your spouse is truly a blessing in your life. Pay attention today, and you'll see the love and magic they bring more clearly than ever. Remedy: For vibrant health, fill a red glass bottle with water, place it in the sun, and drink the energized water daily.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 11.15 am to 12 pm.

Capricorn: Avoid pressuring others to act according to your wishes. Instead, try to understand their needs and perspectives—it will bring you a deeper and lasting sense of happiness. Today, a close relative may offer valuable support in your business endeavors, leading to both progress and financial gain. The presence and encouragement of loved ones will help ease the mental load you've been carrying. The thought of reuniting with an old friend might set your heart racing with anticipation. From morning to evening, you'll feel a surge of positive energy, especially in your professional life. Your mind will be especially active today—some of you may dive into strategic games like chess or crosswords, while others might channel creativity into writing, poetry, or planning for the future. As the day unfolds, expect to create cherished memories with your spouse—it could truly feel like one of the happiest days of your life. Remedy: For improved health, wear a string of black and white pearls around your neck.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Aquarius: Avoid eating uncovered or street food today, as it may lead to illness. You might need to spend a significant amount on a parent's health—while it could strain your finances temporarily, it will also deepen the bond you share with them. You'll enjoy meaningful time with your family and close friends, which will bring warmth to your day. Meanwhile, your partner is likely to miss you deeply—why not plan a surprise that turns today into a memory you'll both cherish forever? At work, some colleagues may silently disagree with how you're handling certain matters. If things don’t unfold as expected, consider reviewing your approach and making adjustments where needed. By evening, you're likely to receive uplifting news from afar, adding a positive note to the day. In marriage, love transforms into devotion—and today, that devotion may shine brighter than ever. Remedy: To support your well-being, consider donating black and white clothing to saints or the needy.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Pisces: You may find it difficult to focus on work today, as your health might not be at its best. An old friend could reach out seeking financial support—while your help will be appreciated, it may put some strain on your own finances, so proceed with care. Taking an emotional leap could work in your favor today. A simple gesture, like placing fresh flowers by your window, can be a beautiful way to express love and invite positivity into your space. A long-term project may face further delays, but don’t lose heart—stay committed, and the right time will come. Also, be open to travel opportunities; they could bring unexpected benefits. Romance will be at its peak, and you might witness the most passionate side of your partner today—cherish these moments of deep connection. Remedy: For lasting good health, soak barley overnight and feed it to animals and birds in the morning.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1.15 pm.