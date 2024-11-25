Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 26 November 2024, Tuesday.

Aries: You may find people around you to be quite demanding today. Avoid making promises you can't keep, and don't overwork yourself just to satisfy others. Travelling might feel hectic and stressful for some, but it could bring financial benefits. Spending time on social activities with your family will create a relaxed and cheerful atmosphere. Make sure to treat your partner with kindness and respect. The efforts you put into your work today could yield unexpected benefits in the future. Any attempts to enhance your appearance and personality are likely to bring positive results. However, disagreements with relatives might cause tension with your spouse. Remedy: Offer a coconut to flowing water to support good health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm

Taurus: You will feel a surge of energy and enthusiasm today, allowing you to make the most of every opportunity. Consider making investments with a long-term vision for better returns. A visit to a religious site or a relative is likely on your agenda. Some may experience a new romance that brightens their mood and brings joy. Your inner strength will help you excel at work, making the day highly productive. Communication will be your key strength today. Expect to spend an incredibly memorable day with your spouse. Remedy: Donate milk packets to economically disadvantaged women to maintain ongoing prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Gemini: You may experience persistent neck or back pain today. Don't overlook it, especially if it comes with a general weakness—prioritize rest. An unexpected guest might visit your home, and their presence could bring unexpected financial benefits. Your charm and ability to impress others will bring positive rewards. You and your partner will enjoy a deep and passionate connection, making it a romantic day. However, pending tasks will keep you busy, leaving little time for relaxation. Your creativity and enthusiasm will lead to fruitful outcomes. Something delightful in the morning could set a positive tone for your entire day. Remedy: For better health, keep a container of milk near your bedside at night and pour it under the nearest tree in the morning.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Cancer: Meditation will help you feel relaxed and rejuvenated today. You might realize the importance of controlling extravagant spending, as money serves its purpose only when managed wisely. This is an ideal day to draw attention effortlessly. Romance will fill your thoughts as you spend quality time with your partner. At work, you may accomplish something outstanding. Be mindful of your words when dealing with influential people. With a little effort, this day could turn out to be one of the most memorable in your married life. Remedy: Accept rice as a donation from your mother or an elderly woman, wrap it in a white cloth, and keep it at home to enhance your professional success.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.

Leo: You will feel energetic and active throughout the day, with your health fully supporting your efforts. Several new financial opportunities may come your way, but it's important to carefully evaluate the pros and cons before committing. Your family will hold a special place in your heart today. Avoid overly sentimental remarks with your partner to maintain harmony. Focus on executing your plans rather than just formulating them. Business-related travel could bring long-term benefits. You will also enjoy a peaceful and relaxed time with your spouse. Remedy: Offer Dhruv grass to Lord Ganesha to strengthen your love life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Virgo: Your mind will be open to positive ideas today. If channelled correctly, your creative talents can become highly rewarding. However, spending too much time on outdoor activities at the expense of studies might upset your parents. Striking a balance between planning your career and enjoying games is key to keeping them happy. Romantic memories will fill your thoughts throughout the day. Your work quality might impress your senior at the office. You may also decide to take a spontaneous break from work to spend quality time with your family. The day is especially favourable for your married life—express your love to your partner and make them feel special. Remedy: Use cream, white, or pastel-coloured bedspreads, covers, and quilts to foster harmonious family interactions.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.

Libra: Take care of your health, particularly by avoiding alcohol. You may feel tempted to seek quick financial gains. Time spent with young children will keep you engaged and fill your day with joy. However, there is a chance of being misunderstood in matters of romance. For those in the workforce, professional success and rewards are on the horizon. Despite your hectic schedule, you'll carve out moments to spend with your children, which will remind you of life's overlooked joys. A disagreement with your spouse might arise during the day, but it’s likely to be resolved over dinner. Remedy: Maintain happiness and good health by offering fried snacks (pakoda) to crows, which are associated with Saturn’s influence.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.

Scorpio: Recent events may leave your mind unsettled, but practicing meditation and yoga will benefit both your spiritual and physical well-being. Financial matters look favorable, as you’ll find it easy to raise capital, collect overdue payments, or secure funding for new projects. While the day holds promise overall, someone you trust might disappoint you. On the brighter side, your beloved will be in a romantic mood, adding warmth to your day. Engaging with influential individuals could spark fresh ideas and opportunities. Though you’d prefer to spend quality time with loved ones, circumstances may not allow it. However, your spouse will make an extra effort to bring you joy. Remedy: Store fruits and bread in a bamboo, cane, or reed basket or tray. This simple practice can help remove obstacles in your family life.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Sagittarius: Stay positive—better days are ahead, and you’ll feel a surge of energy. To secure a strong financial future, start building a habit of saving money today. Don’t overlook your social life; step away from your busy routine to attend a gathering or party with your family. It will not only ease your stress but also boost your confidence. Love may whisk you into a dreamy new world, and a romantic trip could be on the horizon. Some may experience professional growth, while travel and educational activities will broaden your horizons. However, tension with your spouse might arise, potentially leading to prolonged disagreements. Remedy: For greater peace and harmony within your family, perform Taila Abhishek (pouring oil over an idol of Saturn) to appease Saturn.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 4 pm.

Capricorn: Your generous nature will prove to be a hidden blessing, helping you overcome negative traits such as doubt, disloyalty, depression, greed, attachment, ego, and jealousy. Financially, you’ll manage to earn money independently, without outside assistance. Be cautious about sharing sensitive information with your spouse, as it may inadvertently be disclosed. Your love life has the potential to transition into a lifelong commitment, with marriage on the horizon. Avoid letting pride cloud your judgment—consider the input of your subordinates when making decisions. You may spend a significant part of the day on unimportant activities but will come to appreciate the beauty of your marriage like never before. Remedy: To foster family happiness, recite ॐ ब्रां ब्रीं ब्रौं सः बुधाय नमः (Om Braam Breem Broum Sah Budhaya Namaha) 11 times in the morning and evening.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Aquarius: Don’t hold back—share your thoughts freely. Avoid letting a lack of confidence overwhelm you, as it may complicate matters and hinder your progress. By expressing yourself openly and wearing a heartfelt smile, you’ll regain confidence and tackle challenges effectively. Steer clear of long-term investments for now, and instead, enjoy some pleasant moments with a close friend. This is also a favorable time to discuss your new plans and projects with your parents and gain their support. Love will feel as fresh and delightful as spring—filled with warmth, beauty, and charm. Romantic feelings will bring joy to your day. Embrace innovative techniques to enhance your work efficiency, as your unique style will catch the attention of those observing you. You’ll be in the spotlight today as your efforts to assist someone else are recognized or rewarded. Adding to your joy, your spouse will surprise you with something truly special. Remedy: Strengthen your financial prospects by honoring and respecting your sister, daughter, and aunts (both maternal and paternal).

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.

Pisces: Your health issues may bring unhappiness, but addressing them promptly will help restore harmony within your family. Avoid excessive spending to impress others, as it could lead to unnecessary stress. Steer clear of controversial topics that might spark arguments with loved ones. If you’re planning a short trip with your partner, it promises to be a delightful and unforgettable experience. Professionally, you’ll achieve significant success by completing critical projects on time. In your free time, consider reading a book, though family interruptions might make it difficult to fully relax. On a lighter note, your spouse will bring back cherished memories of your teenage years with some playful and mischievous moments. Remedy: Chant ॐ शं शनैश्चराय नमः (Om Sham Shanaishcharaaya Namaha) 11 times to invite positivity and peace into your life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12.30 pm.