Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 26 October 2024, Saturday.

Aries: This evening may bring a mix of emotions, which could leave you feeling a bit tense. However, don’t worry too much—your happiness will outweigh any disappointments. Financially, tonight looks favourable, as you’re likely to receive money that was previously lent out. It’s a good day to focus on domestic matters and tackle any pending household tasks. Romance will be especially enjoyable and fulfilling. You may use your free time today to catch up on unfinished tasks. Your spouse will express their admiration, bringing you closer together. It’s also a promising day for those in the media field. Remedy: To enhance your health, spend 15–20 minutes under moonlight.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 9:00 to 11:00 a.m.

Taurus: Your health will be in great shape today. You may need to spend money on your partner’s health, but don’t worry—your long-term savings will cover the expenses comfortably. Spending the evening with friends can bring you joy and may lead to discussions about future travel plans. Be mindful, as something you said might have unintentionally hurt your partner’s feelings. Make amends before they feel upset. If traveling, be extra cautious with your belongings. After a challenging period, your marriage will feel brighter and more positive today. Young people of this sign may sense the absence of love in their lives. Remedy: Avoid creating obstacles for auspicious events, like weddings, as doing so weakens the influence of Venus. For financial stability, steer clear of such actions.

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Auspicious Time: 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Gemini: Today is an ideal day to nurture your spiritual or religious interests. Businesspersons may see financial gains with the support of a close friend, helping to resolve some ongoing challenges. Set aside time to address any issues your children may be facing. This is not the best moment to share your personal feelings or secrets with your partner. If you’ve been waiting for some excitement, today might bring a welcome change. Your spouse’s harsh attitude may weigh on you, so be prepared. Drawn toward spirituality, you may feel inclined to visit a spiritual teacher for guidance. Remedy: Wearing black clothing frequently can help bring stability and strength to your love life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 12:15 pm and 1:15 p.m.

Cancer: Your health remains strong today. Be mindful of your spending and try to avoid unnecessary expenses. If you’re planning a gathering, invite your closest friends—they’ll lift your spirits. Romantic gestures may not yield the response you’re hoping for. Sensing the fleeting nature of time, you may prefer some solitude today, which could be quite refreshing. Morning may bring minor inconveniences, like a power outage, but your spouse will step in to help. Expect a call from someone you’ve long wanted to reconnect with, which may bring back cherished memories and make you feel nostalgic. Remedy: For a joyful love life, immerse revadi (a sesame and sugar snack) in water.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.

Leo: Your optimism will flourish like a beautiful, fragrant flower today. If you’re traveling, take extra care of your belongings, as being careless could lead to losses or theft. Be mindful of your words—avoiding thoughtless remarks can help you protect the feelings of loved ones. A sudden shift in your romantic mood might leave you feeling unsettled. Understanding the fleeting nature of time, you may feel drawn to spend some quiet time alone, which could be quite refreshing. Your spouse may feel a bit hurt if they learn something unexpected about your past today. You’re likely to spend meaningful time with your partner, deepening your emotional bond. Remedy: For financial prosperity, consider donating red bangles and clothing to young girls.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.

Virgo: Avoid alcohol today, as it could disrupt your sleep and prevent you from getting proper rest. Be cautious with investments; rushing into them without thorough consideration could lead to losses. A visit with relatives may turn out to be more enjoyable than expected. Romantic vibes are strong, so you may experience a special connection. Travel plans or outings can be both enjoyable and educational. You’ll feel a renewed sense of appreciation for the beauty of your marriage. Reconnecting with friends will be fun, but remember to prioritize your health. Remedy: Seek blessings from your mother, grandmother, or other elder women for good health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8:30 p.m.

Libra: Your polite behavior will be well-appreciated, and many will offer you words of praise. Married individuals under this zodiac sign may receive financial support from their in-laws today. However, be mindful of your words, as they may unintentionally hurt your grandparents’ feelings. At times, silence is wiser than speaking without purpose -- after all, meaningful actions give life its true essence. Show your loved ones that you care for them sincerely. A harsh attitude toward the person you deeply care about could disrupt the harmony in your relationship, so practice patience and kindness. You will have plenty of time to spend with your spouse today, and your partner will feel deeply cherished by the love and attention you provide. That said, things may not go entirely as planned in your married life, so tread carefully. Cooking a special meal together can rekindle warmth and enhance your bond.

Remedy: Offering tandoori rotis to a reddish-brown dog may help bring sweetness and harmony to your love life.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Scorpio: You will recover from a prolonged illness, but it's best to steer clear of selfish or short-tempered individuals, as their behavior may cause unnecessary stress and hinder your progress. Although your expenses may increase, a rise in income will help you manage them comfortably. Friends will offer valuable advice regarding your personal life, so be open to their suggestions. Romantic memories will fill your day, bringing a sense of warmth and nostalgia. You’ll also have ample time for yourself today—make the most of it by pursuing personal interests, reading, or enjoying your favorite music. Your married life will flourish, so express your love openly to your partner and strengthen your bond. It’s the perfect day to treat yourself—you deserve it after a demanding week. Invite your friends to join in for some extra fun! Remedy: Offer Sindoor ka Chola (vermilion robe) to the idol of Hanumanji for positive energy and blessings.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.

Sagittarius: Expectant mothers should take extra care today, especially while walking, to avoid any mishaps. It’s wise to plan your finances and start saving now, as unexpected expenses may arise. On a positive note, you will be able to settle all outstanding family debts, bringing relief. Your love life feels especially blessed today, filling your heart with joy. However, be mindful of unnecessary arguments—they can dampen your mood and waste valuable time. In married life, small gestures like touches, hugs, and kisses carry deep meaning, and you will experience this closeness with your partner today. Cooking a special meal together could add an extra spark to your relationship. Remedy: Offer raw turmeric to flowing water to maintain good health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 12.30 pm to 2 pm.

Capricorn: Take extra care when consuming exposed or outside food to avoid any health issues. However, try not to stress yourself, as it will only lead to mental fatigue. Your expenses may increase today, so it's essential to create a well-planned budget to manage any financial challenges effectively. Family members will be supportive but may have high expectations from you. You might stumble upon a delightful surprise by checking your partner’s recent social media posts. For students, it’s wise to avoid procrastination—use your free time today to complete pending tasks, as this will benefit you in the long run. You’ll experience a deep connection with your spouse today, realizing that they truly are your soulmate. However, remember that impatience, whether in work or relationships, can lead to mistakes or setbacks, so stay calm and composed. Remedy: Place a zero-watt red bulb on the southern wall of your bedroom to attract happiness and positivity into your family life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4.45 pm to 5.45 pm.

Aquarius: Children will uplift your spirits this evening, making it the perfect time to plan a lovely dinner to unwind after a hectic day. Their cheerful presence will leave you feeling recharged. Today, you’ll find it easy to raise capital, recover outstanding debts, or secure funds for new projects. Spending time with family in social activities will create a pleasant and relaxed atmosphere for everyone. In matters of love, the line between dreams and reality will blur in the joy of togetherness. Businesspeople may feel inclined to prioritize family over work today, fostering harmony at home.

Expect a delightful surprise from your spouse, adding magic to your day. You'll also have the opportunity to fully enjoy your time, even if spent alone. Remedy: Place a golden idol of your deity in your pooja ghar or family altar, and offer daily prayers to promote good health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 8 pm.

Pisces: Make the most of your high confidence today. Even with a busy schedule, you’ll manage to regain your energy. However, avoid making hasty decisions, especially when handling significant financial matters. A disagreement with a neighbor may arise, but it’s important to stay calm—losing your temper will only escalate the situation. Instead, practice non-cooperation to diffuse any tension and work towards maintaining cordial relations. Love will feel especially meaningful today, filling your heart with warmth. However, an unexpected journey may disrupt your plans to spend quality time with your family. Disagreements on various issues might arise, potentially straining your relationships. Yet, your inner calm will help you create a peaceful environment at home. Remedy: Feed cows with flour and offer sugar to black ants to bring harmony and happiness to your family.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.