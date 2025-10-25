horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 26 October 2025, Sunday.

Aries

Focus on your mental well-being, as it is essential for spiritual and daily life. A clear mind will help you solve problems and bring enlightenment. Business dealings, especially internationally, may bring financial rewards. Enjoy some peaceful time with your family. You may meet someone who captures your heart. Compliments you desire could finally come your way. Efforts in your marriage will lead to a memorable day. Be cautious with humor among friends to avoid misunderstandings. Remedy: Burn loban incense at home to ward off negativity.

Lucky Colour: Deep Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Taurus

If you have heart concerns, today is a good day to quit coffee to reduce strain. Improved financial status will allow you to settle old bills. Multiple demands may leave you feeling stretched, so don’t overcommit. Avoid any harsh words with your partner. Small changes in your appearance may boost your confidence. Your spouse’s expectations could cause stress—be patient. Job seekers should intensify their efforts, as results may require persistence. Remedy: Bundle 5 iron nails and lime in black-white cloth and immerse in a river for a stronger love life.

Lucky Colour: Pale Orange.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Gemini

Your health will benefit from sharing joy with others. Investments made today, especially long-term, can yield gains. Don’t expect your troubles to be noticed by others—some may not recognize your struggle. A surprise romantic encounter may confuse you. Scheduling ‘me time’ is critical today. An exciting turn awaits your married life. Fight any sense of isolation by venturing outdoors. Remedy: Distribute chocolates and milk sweets to young girls for familial happiness.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.

Cancer

Bursting with energy, your productivity will soar and you will accomplish tasks quickly. A new financial agreement can bring in fresh funds. Seek elders’ advice before making any significant home changes. Relational misunderstandings are possible. Values in family relationships become apparent. Your partner may deliver some hard truths. Avoid oversleeping to stay energized throughout the day. Remedy: Place fresh flowers, money plants, or an aquarium in the North or Northwest at home for harmony.

Lucky Colour: Burgundy Red.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Leo

An enjoyable evening with friends is on the cards, but watch your consumption. Avoid risky financial propositions. Reconnect with old contacts—these relationships may prove valuable. Communication from your loved one is likely to uplift your day. Make good use of leisure time or you risk falling behind. Expect special attention from your spouse, but some family tensions may make you withdrawal-prone. Remedy: Donate white clothing to women for greater prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 1.30 pm to 3.30 pm.

Virgo

Relaxing outings and social events will add joy to your day. Consider long-term investments in stocks or mutual funds. Your high spirit and enthusiasm will help smoothen family matters. Going on an outing with a loved one will revive cherished memories. Plan to get home early to spend extra time with family; even a small effort will greatly enhance your marriage. Affectionate communication fortifies your bond. Remedy: For better health, fix copper rivets on the legs of your bed.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 4 pm.

Libra

You’ll find immense joy and pleasure today, making life feel full and bright. Networking can lead to new income streams. Surround yourself with people who care for you. Your romantic bond will endure any challenge. Pleasant words from others await you. Love in marriage peaks today. Enjoy some much-needed rest and rejuvenation. Remedy: Living a disciplined life will bring happiness and positivity to your family.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Scorpio

Expectant mothers should be extra cautious. Smart saving is possible, and you may secure your finances well today. Your child’s achievement brings happiness. Romantic feelings are strong. Making time for yourself will pay off, with the possibility of learning valuable lessons for the future. Love goes beyond the physical—deep bonds can grow stronger. Practice flexibility in interactions with others. Remedy: Use copper (or gold) spoons while eating for better health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12.30 pm.

Sagittarius

A great day to work on improving your health. Make wise investments. Good news in the mail could lift your family’s spirits. Some may hear wedding bells or experience romance. Solitude appeals more than socializing today—use quiet time for home improvement. Your marriage will be especially joyful. Shopping for new clothes or shoes could boost your mood. Remedy: Share part of your food with cows for continued health.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Capricorn

Bravery and a positive outlook will help you face any challenge. Avoid impulsive investments; consider your options carefully. Keep personal information private. Someone’s interference may create friction with your partner. Quick thinking on your part will bring recognition. Your partner’s lack of motivation could disrupt your day, but your strengths will be appreciated. Remedy: Occasionally gift red clothes to brothers for family harmony.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.

Aquarius

Enjoyable outings and gatherings help you relax. Watch out for possible disputes with close ones which might escalate and cost money. Family matters may be unpredictable. Love is favored—cherish your relationship. Before starting new projects, consult experienced people for advice. The bond in your marriage will be especially evident. Share the importance of water with the younger generation. Remedy: Chant the Rahu mantra “Om Neelavarnaaya Vidmahe Sainhikeyaya Dheemahi, Tanno Rahuhu Prachodayaat” 11 times for success.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4.45 pm to 5.25 pm.

Pisces

Pay special attention to your health. Financial gains are possible due to your children, bringing happiness. Surprising and good news from distant relatives cheers up the family. The world seems more beautiful when you’re in love. Time spent in spiritual places can bring peace. Your spouse has something special planned, making life feel wonderful. Job seekers may face hurdles, so dedication is key. Remedy: Offer water to the Sun in a copper vessel to dispel laziness.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.