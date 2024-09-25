Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 26 September 2024, Thursday.

Aries: Your mind plays a crucial role in shaping your life as it is the gateway through which both good and bad experiences enter. A healthy mind helps solve life's problems and provides clarity. Financial improvements are likely today, but you may find it difficult to please the people around you, no matter your efforts. You'll be in a romantic mood, with plenty of opportunities to express your affection. However, some issues with servants, colleagues, or co-workers may arise. On a positive note, your creativity and enthusiasm will lead to a productive day. Your spouse will share heartfelt words, reminding you of your importance in their life. Remedy: Mars, also known as Bhoomi-Putra (Son of Earth), is honoured in Hindu tradition. To improve your work or business, start your day by paying respect to Mother Earth before your feet touch the ground.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Taurus: You'll experience pure pleasure today as you embrace life with enthusiasm. However, be mindful of your financial responsibilities, especially avoiding any involvement in tax evasion, as it could lead to serious consequences. Some family tensions may arise, but try not to let them disturb your peace of mind. Your partner may expect quality time and perhaps a thoughtful gift. If you've been waiting to connect with someone at work, today could be your chance. Travel is likely to be enjoyable and beneficial. On the whole, happiness fills your married life today. Remedy: To restore family harmony, offer bundi and laddoo at a Hanuman temple.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 5:15 pm to 6:15 pm.

Gemini: Ensure you get enough rest today to restore your energy. Financially, you may find yourself spending on various things, so it's important to create a well-planned budget to manage any challenges or money-related issues. You may get the chance to attend social events that could introduce you to influential people. Love is in the air, and you'll feel a sense of bliss today. At work, don't rely on excuses—make sure to stay on top of your tasks to remain in your boss's good graces. You might feel the need to escape to a peaceful place away from relatives. A warm, affectionate hug from your spouse will make your day extra special. Remedy: To attract the positive influence of Venus in your professional life, always wear neat, well-ironed clothes.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Cancer: Instead of waiting for luck to favor you, take proactive steps to improve your health. Fortune may be elusive, so it's important to control your weight and restart your exercise routine to regain fitness. Seek blessings from your elders before stepping out today, as it could bring you positive outcomes. Help your wife with household chores to ease her burden and strengthen the bond of sharing and happiness. Romance may blossom as a friendship deepens. Be mindful of others demanding too much of your time—ensure that your own work isn't neglected and that no one takes advantage of your kindness. If you're living away from home, you may prefer to relax in a park or peaceful spot in the evening. Later, enjoy some quality time with your life partner. Remedy: Serving and helping physically-challenged individuals will bring you good health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.

Leo: Fear can dampen your joy, but it's important to realize that it's often a result of our own thoughts and imagination. It stifles spontaneity, robs you of the joy of living, and hampers your efficiency—so it's best to address it early before it holds you back. Financially, you'll remain strong today, with the favorable alignment of planets bringing multiple opportunities to earn money. Some unexpected good news later in the day will bring joy to the entire family. Try to change your habit of constantly falling in and out of love. Challenging times at work will ease with the timely help of colleagues, allowing you to regain your professional confidence. It's an excellent day for both social and religious gatherings. However, your spouse might be too occupied to spend much time with you. Remedy: To maintain good health, make sure your home gets plenty of natural sunlight.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Virgo: Make a serious effort to enhance your personality. Keep your investments and future plans private. An enjoyable evening with friends is on the cards, but remember to be on your best behavior, as it won't take much to upset your partner today. You’ll have plenty of energy, so channel it into your professional work for productive results. Avoid running from problems—facing them head-on is the best approach, as escaping will only make things worse. Your spouse may intentionally say something hurtful, which could leave you feeling upset for a while. Remedy: To improve your financial condition, use Gangajal (holy water) regularly at home.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 11:45 am to 2:25 pm.

Libra: You may feel a bit drained both mentally and physically today, but a little rest and nutritious food will help boost your energy. If you’ve been working on getting a loan, today might be your lucky day. However, be cautious—someone you trust might not be completely honest with you. Your persuasive skills will help you navigate any upcoming challenges. Even with unfinished tasks, your mind will be more focused on romance and social activities. Slow progress at work may cause minor stress. Today, you might prefer spending time alone rather than socializing. You could use your free time to clean the house. Your efforts to improve your marital life will bring unexpectedly positive results today. Remedy: To enjoy good health, seek blessings from your mother, grandmother, or other elder women in your life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3:15 pm to 5 pm.

Scorpio: You may spend time engaging in sports to maintain your physical stamina. Financial improvements will allow you to settle any long-standing dues and bills. Be mindful during conversations—if things don’t go smoothly, you might lose your temper and say something you'll regret, so think before you speak. Don’t let yourself be overly submissive in love. Keep your emotions in check when negotiating major business deals. Today, you'll have some free time, which can be used for meditation, helping you stay mentally at peace. Regularly surprise your partner to make them feel valued and appreciated. Remedy: To enjoy happiness in family life, donate pure ghee and camphor at religious places.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sagittarius: You have been gifted with remarkable confidence and intelligence—make sure to use them to your advantage. Be cautious today, as there’s a risk of theft involving your movable property, so take extra care. Avoid arguments, confrontations, and unnecessary criticism of others. You and your partner will dive deep into the ocean of love today, experiencing its joyful heights. Use your expertise to overcome any professional obstacles; a small effort on your part could resolve issues once and for all. Recognize the value of your time and avoid surrounding yourself with difficult people, as this will only lead to more problems. Today, you’ll experience the joy of being with your soulmate, who is none other than your spouse. Remedy: To improve your financial situation, distribute chocolates, toffees, and white sweets to young girls.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.

Capricorn: Engage in some sports today, as it’s the key to staying youthful. You can expect an improvement in your finances later in the day. While there may be a period of tension, your family’s support will be there for you. Be cautious, as someone may flirt with you. Don’t wait for opportunities to come to you—go out and seek new ones. Today, you'll receive several interesting invitations, and a surprise gift might also be on its way. Your spouse may appear a bit self-centered today. Remedy: Before meeting your partner, have some crystal sugar (Mishri) with water to sweeten your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

Aquarius: Make a concerted effort to enhance your personality. An old friend may reach out for financial assistance today, but be cautious, as helping them could strain your own finances. It’s an auspicious day to embark on a new family venture, so involve other family members to ensure its success. The long phase of loneliness you've been experiencing is coming to an end as you may find your soulmate. However, new challenges could arise at work, especially if you don’t address issues diplomatically. While traveling today may not yield immediate results, it will lay a strong foundation for future benefits. Overall, this could turn out to be one of the best days of your married life. Remedy: To promote good health, feed cows with food and fodder that has black and white spots.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 9:45 am and 11:15 am.

Pisces: Today, you'll be under the enchanting spell of hope. Investing for the long term could lead to substantial gains. It’s a day filled with happiness as your spouse makes efforts to bring you joy. However, take note of past defeats, as proposing today might not go as planned. Expect a highly active and social day where people will seek your advice and readily agree with you. Favorable planetary alignments will provide you with plenty of reasons to feel content today. Just be aware that your spouse may seem insensitive to your health. Remedy: To enhance your love life, gift your partner something in red or orange.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.