horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 26 September 2025, Friday.

Aries: A day filled with joy and excitement awaits those stepping out for leisure. Married couples, however, may find their children's education expenses weighing heavily on them. Resolving personal issues through mutual understanding will be crucial—avoid airing such matters publicly to prevent damage to your reputation. Love brings delightful moments today. People associated with art and theatre are likely to come across fresh opportunities to showcase their creativity. For some, sudden travel could turn out to be tiring and stressful. Married life, however, promises one of its most memorable days. Remedy: Begin your morning by seeking blessings from elders through a respectful gesture of touching their feet, and focus on maintaining family harmony.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.

Taurus: A smile can be the best remedy for many of your problems. Today, your focus should be on matters related to land, property, or cultural activities. Enjoy quality time with friends and relatives. Avoid the tendency to fall in love too quickly or too often. Your dedication at work will finally bring results. You may also feel nostalgic and wish to revisit hobbies or activities you cherished in childhood. Differences may arise as your spouse could be influenced by others, but with love and patience, you will be able to restore harmony. Remedy: Strengthen your relationship by sharing chocolates with underprivileged young girls.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Gemini: Adopt a generous outlook towards life, as complaints and negativity only diminish its beauty and rob you of contentment. Avoid visiting close relatives today, as it may bring unexpected financial strain. A loved one’s unpredictable mood could test your patience. In romance, be cautious—flattering words may come with hidden intentions. Positive changes are likely at your workplace. On the personal front, your partner longs to spend quality time with you, and not being able to meet their wish may cause frustration. Today, you may realize that marriage is not just about physical intimacy but about experiencing the depth of true love. Remedy: Strengthen your financial condition by placing reeds over windows and doors.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Cancer: Your energy levels will be high today, and financial improvement is on the horizon. Be cautious, as someone you trust may not be entirely honest with you. However, your persuasive skills will help in overcoming challenges. Love is in the air, bringing joy and warmth into your day. Businesspeople may face the strain of an unavoidable work-related trip, while professionals should steer clear of office gossip. Despite a busy schedule, you will manage to carve out some personal time, which could be spent on creative pursuits. On the personal front, your spouse is likely to show more care and affection, strengthening your bond. Remedy: Light a lamp and add both black and white sesame seeds to it. This practice will help restore family happiness and deepen harmony at home.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7pm.

Leo: Today is highly favorable for giving up drinking. Remember, alcohol is harmful to health and lowers your efficiency. Some important plans are likely to be implemented, bringing new financial gains. Focus on the needs of your family members, as they should be your priority. If you are planning a romantic outing, pay attention to your attire, as neglecting this could upset your partner. Avoid yielding to external pressure while making crucial business decisions. The day also promises opportunities for fun, recreation, and entertainment. If your married life has felt dull recently, take the initiative to talk with your spouse and plan something refreshing together. Remedy: Distribute cashew-based sweets among children to ensure success and growth in your professional life.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.

Virgo: Friends will be supportive and bring joy into your day. One of your parents may advise you on the importance of saving money—listen carefully, as ignoring it could create problems later. Take some relaxed moments to spend quality time with family. Your partner may appear a little irritable, which could weigh on your mind, but they will also be excited about your new plans and ventures. Today calls for cautious decisions, relying more on your mind than your heart. Regularly surprise your spouse, or they may start feeling unappreciated. Remedy: Walk barefoot on green grass to enhance your financial prospects.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Libra: Your health looks promising today, giving you the energy to spend time playing or engaging in fun activities with friends. It’s also a favorable day for real estate matters and financial dealings. Unexpected gifts or pleasant surprises may come from relatives and friends, adding joy to your day. Love will feel especially sweet, like rich chocolate, and you’ll cherish tender moments of togetherness. Socially, the day is likely to be lively and engaging, with people seeking your advice and readily valuing your words. However, you may also crave some solitude, preferring to spend part of your free time in peaceful activities like cleaning and organizing your home. In married life, the warmth of simple gestures—touches, hugs, and kisses—will hold special meaning today. Remedy: Keep the roots of Anantmool (Indian Sarsaparilla) wrapped in a red cloth to attract excellent financial gains.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4.45 pm to 5.30 pm.

Scorpio: Health concerns may cause some discomfort today, so take extra care of yourself. Avoid unrealistic financial planning, as it could lead to a shortage of funds. On the family front, tensions may arise if you neglect your responsibilities, so handle matters with patience and understanding. In love, exercising control over your emotions will help prevent misunderstandings that could put your relationship at risk. On a brighter note, artists and working women are likely to have a highly productive and rewarding day. Spending time with siblings—perhaps watching a movie or match together at home—will strengthen bonds and increase affection within the family. Be mindful not to let others have more influence over you than your partner, as this could invite friction in your relationship. Remedy: Reciting the Hanuman Chalisa will bring positive results for your health.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.

Sagittarius: Your health will remain in excellent condition, even through a busy day. A strong urge to earn quick money may surface, but be cautious in your approach. Visiting relatives will turn out to be more pleasant and rewarding than you expect. You may also find yourself missing a close friend and cherishing their presence in spirit. New opportunities could look tempting, but avoid rushing into decisions without careful thought. It’s time to tackle long-pending issues—stay positive, take the first step, and your efforts will begin to clear the path ahead. On the personal front, you will truly appreciate the joy of having a wonderful life partner by your side today. Remedy: For a flourishing career or business, extend kindness and support to teachers, mentors, and young children with genuine affection and dedication.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4.30 pm.

Capricorn: Begin your day with yoga and meditation to stay energized and balanced throughout. Financial improvements will make it easier for you to go ahead with important purchases. It’s a day when you’ll enjoy plenty of attention, though with many options before you, choosing what to prioritize may feel a little challenging. Travel could bring you closer to your partner, strengthening your romantic bond. Success will surely come your way if you focus on making important changes gradually, step by step. Despite having ample free time, you may feel a lack of true satisfaction in how you use it. Married life, however, will bring you a deep sense of joy and fulfillment today. Remedy: Wear gold—according to your means—for steady growth and stability in financial matters.

Lucky Colour: Golden.

Auspicious Time: 8 pm to 10 pm.

Aquarius: You may feel emotionally sensitive today, so it’s best to avoid situations that could leave you hurt. Financial constraints might cause tension within the family; in such moments, choose your words wisely and consider seeking advice from loved ones. At social gatherings, you’ll naturally find yourself in the spotlight, while your partner will go out of their way to keep you happy. Focus on your work and avoid unnecessary emotional conflicts to maintain balance. Handle correspondence carefully, as even small oversights could matter. Married life will bring you moments of pure joy and togetherness today. Remedy: Apply a saffron tilak on your forehead to remain healthy and free from ailments.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Pisces: You’ll have plenty of time today to focus on enhancing your health and appearance. Those who have been spending carelessly may realize the true value of money, as sudden needs could arise. If you’re seeking emotional comfort, the support and guidance of elders will bring reassurance. Romance is favored, and from morning till evening, your energy at work will remain high and productive. Recognizing the fleeting nature of time, you may prefer moments of solitude, which will prove refreshing and beneficial. Married life will be filled with warmth and charm—romantic music, candlelight, delicious food, and togetherness will set the mood for the day. Remedy: Feed a white rabbit to attract better financial prospects.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.