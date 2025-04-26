Horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 27 April 2025, Sunday.

Aries: The needs of others may interfere with your desire for self-care today. Don’t suppress your emotions — instead, focus on activities you enjoy to help you relax. A new financial agreement is likely to be finalized, bringing fresh inflows of money. However, tensions at home could leave you feeling unsettled. You might also find yourself captivated by the beauty of nature. Social gatherings or a party at home could end up consuming more of your time than expected. On the brighter side, you'll experience one of the best days of your married life. Be mindful while joking with friends, as crossing boundaries could damage your friendships. Remedy: Worship Lord Lakshmi-Nrusimha (the fourth Avatar of Lord Vishnu) and chant the Nrusimha Kavach (a hymn for protection) to maintain harmony and happiness within your family.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Taurus: Self-medication can lead to drug dependency. Always consult a physician before taking any medication to avoid this risk. Financial gains are likely to come from multiple sources today. Friends will lift your spirits by planning an exciting evening for you. However, your lover may struggle to express their feelings, which could leave you feeling a bit disappointed. Still, you'll have the chance to spend meaningful time together and share your emotions openly. In your married life, you might feel a sense of discomfort or suffocation today — a heartfelt conversation can help ease this. Expressing what’s on your mind will not only clear misunderstandings but also deepen your bond. Remedy: Place a green glass bottle filled with water under the Sun, and later mix this energized water with your bath to promote a disease-free life.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green.

Auspicious Time: 5.15 pm to 6.30 pm.

Gemini: Share your family concerns with your wife and make time for each other to rediscover and reaffirm your bond as a loving, nurturing couple. Your children will also sense the joy, peace, and harmony at home, creating a more spontaneous and free-flowing environment for everyone. Financial issues could cause tension within the family today, so choose your words carefully and seek advice from loved ones before making any major decisions. Someone you live with may be particularly irritated by your recent actions, so be patient and understanding. Don’t forget to forgive your beloved today — letting go will strengthen your relationship. After work, indulge in a favorite hobby to relax and recharge. Remember, marriage is more than just sharing a home; it's about sharing meaningful moments together. Spending quiet time beneath the shade of a tree can bring you mental and physical peace, helping you reflect on life’s deeper lessons. Remedy: Perform regular abhishek (ritualistic offerings) to a Shivling to strengthen your finances.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Cancer: Your dearest dream is about to come true, but try to keep your excitement in check — too much exhilaration could lead to unexpected issues. Stay mindful of your tendency to live in the moment and avoid overspending on entertainment. Some people around you may make big promises but fail to deliver; it's best to move past empty words and focus on those who truly support you. Your beloved will seek deeper commitment today. Despite your busy schedule, you’ll find time to indulge in your favorite activities, bringing you much-needed joy. A beautiful transformation awaits in your intimate married life, making today especially memorable. Those working in the media field are likely to have a particularly good day. Remedy: To enhance financial growth, pour oil at the roots of a Peepal tree.

Lucky Colour: Light Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Leo: If you’ve been feeling frustrated lately, remember that the right actions and positive thinking today can bring the relief you need. Surplus money should be wisely invested in real estate. To your surprise, a brother or close family member may step in to support you. Focus on working together and supporting each other — cooperation is the true foundation of happiness. Be cautious, as outside interference could strain your relationship with your sweetheart. In meeting your family’s needs, you often neglect your own; today, however, you’ll find time to unwind and perhaps discover a new hobby. Your spouse might seem less supportive during tough moments, leading to minor discord at home. Stay calm and patient — your composed approach can lift everyone’s spirits. Remedy: Since the Moon governs girls and women, avoid hurting their feelings. Show respect and honor toward your partner to ensure a smoother love life.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 10.30 am to 12 pm.

Virgo: A friend may challenge your open-mindedness and tolerance today. Stay true to your values and make every decision with careful reasoning. Businessmen might face some losses and may also need to invest additional money to improve their operations. Don’t overlook your social life — take time out of your busy schedule to attend a gathering with your family. It will not only ease your stress but also help you overcome any lingering hesitation. Your lover may struggle to express their feelings openly today, which could leave you feeling a little upset. However, it’s a good day for some light-hearted recreation and entertainment. After a challenging phase in your married life, today offers a welcome sense of relief. Students can benefit by openly discussing tricky subjects with their teachers — their guidance will help clarify difficult concepts. Remedy: For financial growth, chant ॐ हं हनुमते नमः (Om Ham Hanumathe Namaha) 11 times early in the morning.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm.

Libra: Smile — it’s the best remedy for any problem you face. An increase in income from past investments is likely. An elderly relative may seek your help with personal matters, and their blessings will be with you. Today, it will feel like everything — work, money, friends, and family — fades into the background as you and your partner get lost in each other’s company. You’ll also find plenty of time for yourself, which you can use to fulfill personal desires, enjoy a good book, or listen to your favorite music. Love will color your world today — roses will seem redder, violets bluer, as the intoxication of romance lifts your spirits. A thoughtful gesture, like bringing home your parents’ favorite dish as a surprise, will create a warm and joyful atmosphere at home. Remedy: For a stable financial life, offer food items containing jaggery, wheat, or saffron to your father or father-like figures.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Scorpio: You may finally find relief from a long-standing illness. A new financial deal is likely to be finalized, bringing in fresh income. Share your ambitions with elder family members — they will do their best to support you. The power of love will give you a renewed reason to cherish life. Your quick and effective responses to challenges will earn you recognition. Today, your spouse will make you feel that heaven truly exists here on earth. While sharing your experiences, you might be tempted to exaggerate to make them sound more exciting — it’s best to avoid doing so. Remedy: Donate black and white clothing to a sadhu to make your day more fruitful.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 11.15 am to 12.30 pm.

Sagittarius: It’s high time to overcome your fears — remember, fear not only drains your physical energy but can also shorten your life. New sources of income are likely to emerge through people you already know. The illness of an infant may demand your immediate attention today; seek proper medical advice, as even a small oversight could worsen the situation. Don’t disappoint your lover today, or you may end up regretting it later. Your quick thinking and ability to address problems swiftly will earn you well-deserved recognition. Although an unexpected guest may disrupt your plans, their visit will ultimately brighten your day. Also, be extra cautious while driving, as someone else's negligence could put you at risk. Remedy: Spread joy among family members by distributing green-colored sweets to five young girls.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.

Capricorn: Your chances of recovering from a physical illness are high, allowing you to actively participate in sports competitions. If you've been working toward securing a loan, today could be your lucky day. This is also a favorable time to gain your parents’ support for your new projects and plans. If you're planning a special outing with your lover, pay attention to your attire — dressing thoughtfully will help avoid any unnecessary annoyance. Rituals, hawans, or other auspicious ceremonies may be performed at home, adding a positive vibe to your day. Romance will blossom beautifully, although minor health concerns might cause a little discomfort. Students are encouraged to approach their teachers today with any challenging subjects — their guidance will help clear up confusion and strengthen understanding. Remedy: Regular intake of honey will add sweetness to your love life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 9 pm.

Aquarius: A lot will rest on your shoulders today, and having a clear mind will be essential for making important decisions. Financially, you will remain stable. Thanks to the favorable alignment of planets and nakshatras, you’ll come across many opportunities to earn money. However, those you live with may not be very pleased with you, no matter how hard you try to please them. Emotional disturbances might cause some discomfort. Some of you may embark on a long journey, which will be tiring but ultimately rewarding. Your spouse could express frustration with your relationship, possibly due to a lack of excitement in your conjugal life. While chatting with friends is a great way to pass time, too much phone conversation could lead to a headache. Remedy: Add red sandalwood to your bathing water to enhance the stability of your love life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Pisces: Your deepest dream is set to come true, but remember to keep your excitement in check — too much happiness could lead to unexpected challenges. When it comes to investments, focus on a long-term strategy. Take some time to relax and enjoy moments with your family. Even though you may give thoughtful gifts, don’t be surprised if your lover doesn’t react as expected, as they might not appreciate them as you hoped. Today, you may stumble upon an old item at home that will take you on a nostalgic journey back to your childhood. Your spouse might not be as supportive in tough times today, so be patient. Businessmen are advised to revisit their stalled plans and consider revitalizing them.

Remedy: Place a copper idol of your family deity in your pooja room or altar, and perform daily worship to strengthen mutual trust and understanding.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.