horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 27 August 2025, Wednesday.

Aries: Your energy levels will remain high today. While expenses may increase, a rise in income will help you manage your bills smoothly. With charm and intelligence, you’ll be able to influence people and get things your way. Keep your relationship as fresh and valuable as something precious. Some colleagues may not openly agree with how you handle key matters, but they may choose to stay silent. If outcomes don’t meet your expectations, it would be wise to review your plans and make necessary adjustments. Avoid indulging in gossip or rumours. Today, the harmony between Venus and Mars favours love and understanding between partners. Remedy: Offer Dhruva (grass blades) at Lord Ganesha’s temple for better financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.

Taurus: Today promises sheer joy and happiness as you embrace life to the fullest. Some of you may have to spend money on land or property-related matters. A close relative may seek more of your attention but will also extend care and support. If you’re planning a date, avoid bringing up controversial topics to keep things smooth. Those considering job opportunities abroad may find today especially favourable. In your leisure time, playing a game can refresh you, but stay alert as there is a chance of minor accidents. Married life will feel lighter today, offering relief after a challenging phase. Remedy: Distribute sweetened rice to the needy to strengthen your financial condition.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Gemini: Avoid arguments today, as conflicts could affect your health. Married couples may need to spend a significant amount on their children’s education. The health of a female family member may also cause some concern. On the brighter side, a marriage proposal could turn your love life into a lifelong bond. Your business partners will be supportive, helping you complete pending tasks together. Make good use of your free time, otherwise you may feel left behind. Your spouse will remind you today that true happiness can be found right here on earth. Remedy: Chant Om 28 times with a calm and peaceful mind to bring harmony and happiness in the family.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Cancer: Meditation and yoga will bring you both spiritual peace and physical benefits today. Your financial condition looks better as pending payments are likely to be cleared. If you plan to make changes at home, ensure everyone’s approval beforehand. Romantic feelings will be warmly reciprocated, strengthening your bond. Seek the support of like-minded friends at work—their timely help will prove valuable. It’s also a favourable day for those involved in medical transcription. Though the day will keep you busy, you’ll still find time in the evening to indulge in something you truly enjoy. A memorable evening with your spouse will make the day even more special. Remedy: Plant fruit-bearing trees at home to bring harmony and happiness in family life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Leo: Your kind and caring nature will bring you many joyful moments today. Financially, the day looks promising as your earnings improve. Work sincerely for your family’s welfare, letting love and positivity guide your actions instead of greed. Love is in the air, and Cupid’s blessings may brighten your life—just stay alert to what’s unfolding around you. With strong stamina and skills, you’ll have the chance to boost your income. While you’ll realize the importance of giving more time to family, balancing it with other responsibilities may still feel challenging. Married life will be filled with romance today, making the bond even more special. Remedy: Place a Ketu Yantra at your Puja room or family altar and worship it regularly for growth in business and career.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.

Virgo: Remain calm-tension free today. Those who were spending money without thinking much till now can understand its importance in life, as an urgent need can arise. Don't forget family obligation. The day is fabulous in terms of your love life. Keep making love. Concentrate on your work and your priorities. The wheel of time moves very fast. So learn to use it wisely and make the most of it. You are going to feel the richest in the world, as your better half is going to treat you like the one. Remedy :- For more bliss and peace in the family, propitiate Saturn will taila-abhishek (pouring of oil over an idol of Saturn).

Lucky Colour: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.

Libra: Stay optimistic and focus on the brighter side of life today. Your confidence and positive expectations will pave the way for your hopes and desires to take shape. Those employed may feel the pinch of past overspending, but remember — friends and well-wishers will be there to support you if needed. In matters of the heart, be mindful of your words; if something you said has hurt your partner, acknowledge it with sincerity before it turns into a misunderstanding. Work and household responsibilities could bring some pressure, making you a bit short-tempered. However, you will also find moments of free time — use them for meditation or quiet reflection to restore inner peace. Married natives may face minor disturbances due to outside interference, but patience and trust will help strengthen your bond. Remedy: For better financial stability, apply oil on your body and in your navel before taking a bath.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.

Scorpio: Past decisions may cause some frustration or mental unrest today, leaving you uncertain about your next step. Don’t hesitate to seek guidance from others — support will help you move forward with clarity. A small financial setback in the morning could test your patience, but the day also holds opportunities for joy. Spending time with guests and relatives will lift your spirits, especially if you plan something thoughtful for them. Love is in the air, and you may feel Cupid’s presence bringing warmth and affection into your life. Stay alert to the signals around you so you don’t miss these moments. At work, handle colleagues with tact and patience to avoid misunderstandings. Travel may not yield instant rewards, but it will lay a strong foundation for future opportunities. In relationships, disagreements may arise, but don’t let arguments push you toward giving up. With perseverance, harmony can be restored. Remedy: Feed cows with green millets (jowar/sorghum) to attract positive results and blessings.

Lucky Colour: Light Orange.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Sagittarius: Spending quality time with your children will help you release stress today. Their pure energy and innocence can act as a powerful emotional and spiritual healer, leaving you refreshed and rejuvenated. Your creative ideas may open new avenues for earning extra income. At the same time, don’t neglect your social life — step out with your family to attend a gathering or celebration. It will ease your pressure and boost your confidence. Romance will feel like spring in full bloom, bringing warmth and joy to your heart. Even at work, someone you usually find irritating may surprise you with insightful thoughts. Friends may visit your home, adding cheer to your day, but avoid unhealthy habits like smoking or drinking. The evening promises to be delightful as you share precious moments with your spouse. Remedy: Feed cows with flour and offer sugar to black ants to nurture peace and harmony in the family.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5 pm.

Capricorn: Your impulsive tendencies may affect your health today, so practice self-control and mindfulness. Unexpected expenses could add to financial pressure, but don’t let family tensions distract you. Remember, tough times often teach valuable life lessons — avoid self-pity and focus on growth. On the brighter side, your soulmate will have you in their thoughts, and support from seniors and colleagues at work will boost your morale. Take some time to surprise your spouse by setting aside work and being with them — such gestures will strengthen your bond, even if minor disagreements have left you feeling distant. Remedy: Keep water in a copper vessel near your bedside at night and pour it at the root of a nearby tree in the morning for health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12 pm.

Aquarius: Try to leave work a little early today and engage in some recreation to refresh your mind. New opportunities for income may come through your contacts and acquaintances. If you’re planning a party, invite your closest friends — their company will fill the day with joy and laughter. In love, your partner may seek extra attention and affection, so be mindful of their emotions. At work, fresh challenges may arise, but handling them with diplomacy will help you sail through smoothly. Despite the buzz around you, you may prefer solitude in your free time, finding peace in your own company. Romance will take center stage, and with your spouse, you may experience the heights of love and togetherness today. Remedy: Keep some lentils wrapped in a red cloth with you to attract success in career and business.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.

Pisces: You may experience some minor health discomfort today, so take care of your well-being. Long-term investments in stocks or mutual funds are likely to be beneficial. At home, small tensions with family members or your spouse may arise, so practice patience and understanding. Be cautious in matters of love, as one-sided attraction could lead to disappointment. On the professional front, the day looks smooth, making it a good time to put fresh ideas into action. A small lie from your spouse may upset you, but it’s not worth letting it spoil your mood. Remedy: Keep a red glass bottle filled with water under the sun and drink it daily to boost vitality and health.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.