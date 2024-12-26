Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 27 December 2024, Friday.

Aries: Don't let minor issues weigh on your mind. Connections with people you know could open doors to new income opportunities. Stay cautious with both friends and strangers. An unexpected romantic encounter may brighten your mood. Keep an eye on your surroundings—someone might try to claim credit for your hard work today. It's time to address pending problems; start positively and take the first step today. Your spouse may win your heart again today, reminding you why they deserve your love. Remedy: Worship a lead idol of your personal deity to boost your career and business prospects.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Taurus: Meditation and yoga will benefit you both spiritually and physically. While you may feel inclined to travel and spend money, doing so could lead to regret. Your carefree attitude might worry your parents, so it's important to discuss your plans with them before starting any new project. A third party's interference could cause tension between you and your partner. If your partner fails to keep their promises, avoid taking offence—have a calm conversation to resolve the issue. Communicate carefully with family members today, as unnecessary arguments could waste your time and energy. Your spouse might not meet your daily expectations, which could dampen your mood. Remedy: Show kindness to lepers and help them, as it will positively impact your love life.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Gemini: Your quick actions will inspire and energize you. To achieve success, adapt your ideas with time—this will expand your perspective, enhance your personality, and enrich your mind. Avoid lending money today to relatives who have yet to repay previous loans. Spend quality time pursuing hobbies and assisting family members. Keep your romantic thoughts private. Admitting your mistakes at work will work in your favour, but reflect on how to improve and ensure you don't repeat them. Offer a sincere apology to those you've wronged—mistakes are human, but repeating them is unwise. This is a great time to test new ideas. If you let others, apart from your spouse, take undue control of your decisions, it may lead to friction in your relationship. Remedy: Accept rice and silver from your mother and keep them in your home to boost your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.

Cancer: Your anxiety will fade away as you take control of the situation. You'll realize it is as fragile as a soap bubble, bursting at the first sign of courage. Travel might feel hectic and stressful for some, but it could bring financial gains. Children may fall short of your expectations, but instead of disappointment, motivate them to align with your dreams. A short vacation with your beloved promises to be unforgettable. Work quietly towards your goals and keep your plans private until you succeed. Be mindful of overspending if you go shopping. Your spouse is likely to shower you with special attention today. Remedy: Greet the rising Sun while chanting Om Ghrini Suryaya Namaha to enhance your financial prospects.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Leo: Spend your free time pursuing hobbies or activities you truly enjoy. If you're travelling, be extra cautious with your valuables, as carelessness could lead to theft or misplacement. Spend time with close friends who understand your feelings and needs. You'll likely attract attention and gain popularity, especially with members of the opposite sex. Work might feel uninspiring today, and you may struggle with focus due to inner conflict. While the day might start on a tiring note, things will improve as it progresses, and you'll achieve favourable outcomes. By the end of the day, you'll find time for yourself and may even connect with someone close to you. Though some may view marriage as a series of conflicts and passion, today will bring peace and harmony to your relationship. Remedy: Drink water stored in a copper vessel to promote excellent financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Virgo: A hectic work schedule may make you irritable. However, a sudden inflow of funds will help cover your bills and urgent expenses. Unexpected good news from distant relatives will bring joy to the entire family. Today, you and your partner will prioritize each other above everything else—work, money, friends, and family—creating special moments together. Stay focused on your tasks and avoid emotional confrontations at work. Despite a busy day, you’ll manage to spend quality time with your family. Be cautious, as there’s a chance that others may try to create misunderstandings in your relationship. Avoid taking advice from outsiders. Remedy: Wrap equal amounts of black and white sesame seeds in a multicoloured cloth and keep it with you to maintain excellent health.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 noon.

Libra: Your evening may bring a mix of emotions, leaving you a bit tense. However, there’s no need to worry, as the moments of happiness will outweigh any disappointments. If you run a small business, consider seeking advice from trusted loved ones today—it could lead to financial gains. Enjoy quality time with your family, as it will bring you joy and strengthen bonds. Your boundless love holds great value for your partner, so cherish it deeply. Embrace any fresh money-making ideas that come to mind and use your time wisely; once it’s gone, it can’t be reclaimed. Today, your marriage will reach a beautiful peak, bringing you immense happiness. Remedy: Wearing red clothing more often can promote better health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10.30 am.

Scorpio: The support of influential individuals will significantly boost your confidence today. You may receive money from an unexpected source, helping to resolve many of your financial challenges. However, a planned trip may need to be postponed due to health concerns within the family. Be mindful of your words, as harsh language could disrupt the peace and strain your relationship with your partner. Positive changes at work will bring benefits, so embrace them fully. Your day may also include travel, entertainment, and social activities. However, you might experience some tension with your spouse. Remedy: On birthdays and special occasions, donate white items to those in need to foster peace, happiness, and harmony within your family.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4.25 pm to 6.45 pm.

Sagittarius: Excessive excitement and intense emotions might strain your nervous system, so take steps to stay calm and balanced. Begin your day by seeking the blessings of your elders—it will bring positivity and good fortune. Friends will be supportive and stand by you when needed. You may deeply miss your partner’s presence today, feeling their absence keenly. Business owners could experience unexpected profits or windfalls, making it a favorable day for financial growth. Any travel for business purposes is likely to yield long-term benefits. In the evening, you’ll cherish some of the most memorable moments with your spouse. Remedy: Feeding rotis or bread to dogs can help you maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Capricorn: You’ll feel energetic and active throughout the day, with your health fully supporting your endeavors. If you’ve been waiting for a debtor to repay you, today might bring a pleasant surprise as they return the money unexpectedly. This could also help you clear outstanding family debts. Romance is in the air—plan something special for the evening and make it as magical as possible. You’ll also tackle several small but important tasks that have been pending for a while. Remember, time is valuable, so use it wisely to achieve your goals. At the same time, embrace flexibility and prioritize moments with your family. In your married life, today will stand out as an extraordinary and memorable day. Remedy: Feeding a white female dog will strengthen your financial condition.

Lucky Colour: Peach.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5 pm.

Aquarius: Stay patient, as your persistent efforts combined with sound judgment and understanding will ensure your success. Investments made in the past to secure your future will bring positive returns today. Avoid the habit of finding faults in others, as it may attract criticism from relatives and waste valuable time. Reflect on this tendency and work to change it. Romantic moments might be strained due to your spouse's health issues. Utilize your professional influence to advance your career—you have the potential to achieve significant success in your field by dedicating your skills and energy to gaining the upper hand. Your quick problem-solving abilities will earn you recognition. However, you might feel upset over a small lie from your spouse, so try to address it calmly. Remedy: Chant "Om" 28 times with a peaceful mind to promote happiness within your family.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Pisces: Your generous nature will prove to be a hidden blessing, helping you break free from negative traits like doubt, disloyalty, depression, greed, attachment, ego, and jealousy. Influential individuals may show interest in supporting ventures that carry a touch of uniqueness and quality. A significant event on the personal front will bring joy to you and your family. You’ll feel deeply romantic today, with ample opportunities to express your love. However, there will be little time for relaxation as pending tasks demand your attention. Make an effort to prioritize relationships and dedicate time to the people you value most. By the end of the day, you’ll experience the true bliss of married life. Remedy: To enhance your professional prospects, wash your home’s entrance with clean water early in the morning.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.