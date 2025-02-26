Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 27 February 2025, Thursday.

Aries: Be mindful of your posture while sitting to prevent injuries. Maintaining good posture not only enhances your personality but also contributes to better health and confidence. Financial needs can arise unexpectedly, so it's wise to plan ahead and start saving as much as possible. A strong understanding with your spouse fosters happiness, peace, and prosperity at home. Your charm and confidence may yield positive results today. A senior at work might support you, leading to a promotion or helping you complete a long-pending task. Some students of this zodiac sign may spend their day watching a movie on a laptop or TV. Meanwhile, take a moment to appreciate your spouse—they might just be the true blessing in your life. Remedy: Donating bronze can enhance the positive effects of Mercury, promoting financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.

Taurus: Keep a check on your weight and avoid overeating. When it comes to finances, steer clear of joint ventures and unreliable investment schemes. Spending time with friends will be enjoyable, but be mindful of your expenses—overspending might leave you with empty pockets. If you head out with friends in the evening, you might unexpectedly find romance. Work may not bring the best results today, and a close associate could betray your trust, leaving you worried. However, you'll realize the true value of relationships as you spend quality time with your family. Your spouse will express heartfelt words today, making you feel truly valued in their life. Remedy: Prepare flour balls stuffed with jaggery and feed them to cows to enhance professional success.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6:30 pm.

Gemini: Toothache or an upset stomach may trouble you today. Seek medical advice for immediate relief. You may learn the importance of saving money and how to use it wisely. It's a favourable day to start a new family venture—seeking support from loved ones will help ensure its success. Despite work pressure, your partner will bring you immense romantic joy. You will have the energy and knowledge to enhance your earning potential today. In your free time, you might focus on finding a reliable solution to a persistent problem. However, avoid taking your partner for granted, as it could lead to an argument. Remedy: Wearing gold or a yellow thread in any form can help improve your health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Cancer: Businesspeople of this zodiac sign should be cautious about lending money to family members who may not return it. Spending too much time at work could affect your domestic life, so try to maintain a balance. A caring and understanding friend may enter your life today. Use your intelligence and influence to resolve workplace matters effectively. To make good use of your time, consider visiting a park—but be mindful, as a disagreement with a stranger could spoil your mood. The evening with your spouse might turn out to be one of the most memorable ones of your life. Remedy: Plant and nurture red roses to bring happiness to your family life.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 11:30 am to 1 pm.

Leo: Your health will remain strong despite a busy day. Avoid the urge to live in the moment by overspending on entertainment. Your family will hold a special place in your heart today. Your love life is set to improve as you develop a deeper understanding with your partner. Hard work and patience will help you achieve your goals. Make the most of your confidence by stepping out and building new friendships and connections. The love and support of your spouse will make you forget all the struggles of life today. Remedy: Worship Lord Ganesha to improve your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Virgo: Today brings positive changes, and you may finally find relief from a long-standing illness. If you are involved in a money-related legal matter, the court is likely to rule in your favour, bringing financial benefits. A festive atmosphere at home will help ease your stress—make sure to actively participate rather than just observing from the sidelines. Romantic efforts may not yield the desired results today. However, you will feel valued and appreciated at work. Take some time to read spiritual books, as they may help you overcome certain troubles. If you make plans without consulting your spouse, be prepared for a negative reaction. Remedy: Strengthen your love life by gifting items related to the moon, such as fabrics, pearls, or sweets in white or silver colours.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 12:45 pm to 1:45 pm.

Libra: You may feel lower on energy than usual today, so avoid overloading yourself with extra work. Take some rest and reschedule non-urgent tasks for another day. Businesspersons can expect significant profits, with opportunities to take their ventures to new heights. Use your intelligence and influence to handle sensitive family matters effectively. Your partner will miss you deeply throughout the day—plan a special surprise to make it a memorable one. Your colleagues or business partners will be excited about your new ideas and ventures. While sports are important, don’t let them interfere with your education. Today, you’ll truly understand why marriages are considered to be made in heaven. Remedy: Serving and helping physically challenged individuals will bring you great health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

Scorpio: Engage your mind with some stimulating reading today. If you make smart financial moves, you could earn some extra cash. Spend quality time with those who truly care for you. Don’t delay expressing your feelings to your partner—tomorrow might be too late. Work will go in your favour, and you may find yourself in the spotlight as your past assistance to someone gets recognized or rewarded. The love and support of your partner will help you forget life’s hardships today. Remedy: Helping needy Kinnars (eunuchs) will bring harmony to your love life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2:15 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Sagittarius: Workplace pressure from seniors and tensions at home may cause stress, affecting your focus. However, an improvement in your financial situation will allow you to comfortably purchase essential items. If you need support, your friends will be there to help. Love will feel deeply meaningful today, reminding you of its soulful nature. Spending time with experienced individuals will provide valuable knowledge. A business trip taken today may bring long-term benefits. Your spouse will make you feel incredibly special, leaving you with a sense of abundance and joy. Remedy: Donating bronze can enhance Mercury’s positive influence, boosting your financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Capricorn: Avoid dwelling on your illness—engaging in work or activities will help shift your focus. Talking about it too much may only make things feel worse. Your strong understanding of money will pay off, as the savings you make today could help you navigate future challenges. Spending time with friends will bring comfort and relaxation. However, you may struggle to express your feelings to your beloved today. Stay focused on your work and avoid emotional confrontations. Auspicious rituals, havans, or ceremonies may take place at home, bringing a positive atmosphere. Stress from your spouse could take a toll on your health, so try to manage it wisely. Remedy: Regular intake of Triphala (a blend of three herbs) will provide great health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 p.m to 4 p.m.

Aquarius: Your energy levels will be high today—make the most of it by completing pending tasks. An inflow of money can help ease many financial concerns. A visit to a religious place or a relative's home is likely. If you seize the moment, today could become an unforgettable day in your love life. Surround yourself with experienced individuals and learn from their insights. Someone close to you may seek your time, but due to a busy schedule, you might not be able to fulfil their wish, leading to disappointment for both of you. While marriage isn't always filled with romance, today promises to be an exceptionally romantic day for you and your spouse. Remedy: To maintain good health, avoid plucking seedlings or sprouts, as Jupiter represents Lord Brahma.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4:15 pm to 5:45 pm.

Pisces: The blessings of a wise and saintly person will bring you peace of mind today. You may encounter some financial difficulties, and seeking advice from your father or a respected father figure could prove beneficial. An unexpected piece of good news later in the day will fill your home with joy and excitement. Your heart will race with happiness as you meet someone special who feels like your dream partner. At work, things could take a surprisingly positive turn if you simply greet someone who dislikes you. Some friends may drop by to spend time with you, but be mindful—avoid consuming harmful substances like alcohol or cigarettes, as it won’t do you any good. With just a little effort, today could turn out to be one of the most beautiful days of your married life. Remedy: Offer Dhatura (black thorn apple) seeds to Lord Shiva for good health and a peaceful mind.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5:30 pm.