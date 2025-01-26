Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 27 January 2025, Monday.

Aries: Your personality will feel as refreshing as a fragrance today. You'll be in the mood to travel and indulge in spending but think twice to avoid regrets later. Children might lend a helping hand with household chores, making tasks lighter. Small acts of kindness and love can make your day extra special. Your high energy levels are best directed toward professional pursuits. Take time to unwind with close friends, and cherish a beautiful moment with your spouse that could become one of the best memories of your married life. Remedy: Regularly perform abhishek (ritual bathing) of a Shivling to enhance your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 4:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.

Taurus: Today, you'll feel relaxed and perfectly in the mood to enjoy yourself. Consider exploring new investment opportunities, but commit only after thoroughly evaluating their viability. While friends and family may seek your attention, take this as an opportunity to step back, shut out distractions, and pamper yourself. When spending time with your partner, be authentic in both appearance and behaviour. Success is within reach if you take steady, well-planned steps toward change. However, students may find themselves distracted by thoughts of love, which could lead to wasted time. Your life partner will make the day extra special by giving you their undivided attention. Remedy: Chant the mantra "Om Neelavarnaaya Vidmahe Sainhikeyaya Dheemahi, Tanno Rahuhu Prachodayaat" 11 times for growth and prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 2:00 p.m to 3:00 pm.

Gemini: Misusing personal relationships to meet your own expectations might upset your wife, so be mindful of her feelings. Throughout the day, monetary transactions will keep you busy, but by evening, you'll find you've saved a decent amount. Social events today will provide an excellent opportunity to strengthen your connections with influential and important individuals. Your energy levels will soar as your beloved fills your day with immense joy. Your artistic and creative talents are likely to draw significant appreciation and even unexpected rewards. If you feel disheartened by issues related to money, love, or family, you might seek solace by meeting a spiritual teacher for guidance and inner peace. To top it off, your spouse will go the extra mile to make you feel truly special today. Remedy: Grow and care for white flowering plants at home to enjoy better health and positive energy.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Cancer: Cultivate a harmonious mindset to overcome hatred, as it can harm you more than love can heal. Remember, evil often prevails quicker than good, so stay patient and grounded. Be mindful of your spending today and avoid unnecessary expenses. It's an auspicious day to launch a new family venture—seek the support of other members to ensure its success. Use your judgment wisely when it comes to matters of love. Success will be yours if you focus on making essential changes step by step. If you've been accused of not giving enough time to your family, you might plan to spend quality moments with them, though unexpected work could disrupt your plans. However, you and your partner are likely to enjoy a peaceful day filled with love and free from conflicts. Remedy: For better health, include almonds (with skin), whole peanuts, split Bengal gram, and ghee in your diet, and offer yellow cloth at religious or spiritual places.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Leo: You might struggle to keep your emotions in check today, and your unusual behaviour could confuse those around you, leaving you feeling frustrated. It's best to avoid long-term investments and instead spend some quality time with a close friend to lighten your mood. The health of an elderly family member might cause some concern, so be prepared to offer support. Love knows no limits, and today, you'll truly feel its boundless nature. Your consistent hard work will yield excellent results. While sports are essential for a balanced life, avoid overindulgence if it begins to interfere with your education. The day promises to be filled with love, affection, and joyful moments shared with your spouse. Remedy: Sit under the moonlight for 15 to 20 minutes to enhance your health and well-being.

Lucky Colour: Magenta.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11:30 am.

Virgo: Keep your mind filled with positive thoughts. If an investment scheme catches your attention, dig deeper to understand its details and consult experts before making any commitments. Family members will be ready to offer their support if needed. You may find it difficult to express your feelings to your beloved today, but don't let that discourage you. There could be progress in your work, giving you a sense of achievement. If you go shopping, you might pick up a nice outfit for yourself. However, keep an eye on your spouse's health, as it might need some attention. Remedy: Chew cardamom before meeting your partner to bring auspiciousness and positivity to your love life.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Libra: You may recover from a prolonged illness soon. However, financial gains might fall short of your expectations. Domestic situations could cause some disappointment, but you'll come to understand that love is the ultimate solace. Your energy and skills will help you explore ways to boost your income. Favorable planetary alignments will bring several moments of joy today. Your spouse’s sweet and innocent gestures will add a delightful touch to your day. Remedy: Serve and support physically challenged individuals, and offer sesame-based treats to foster happiness and harmony in your family.

Lucky Colour: Deep Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Scorpio: This is the perfect time for heart patients to quit coffee, as continued consumption could put unnecessary strain on the heart. Consider seeking financial advice from senior family members today and applying their tips for better money management in your daily life. Later in the day, you may feel like relaxing and spending quality time with your family. However, your partner’s unpredictable behavior might dampen your mood. Attending lectures or seminars could inspire fresh ideas for personal or professional growth. You may face multiple pressing issues that require immediate attention, and your spouse’s demands might add to your stress. Remedy: Deepen your love life by wearing blue shoes.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.

Sagittarius: Today, you will be brimming with energy and will accomplish tasks in half the time it usually takes. However, any negligence at work or in business could lead to financial losses, so stay attentive. While you may face some challenges, remain practical and don’t expect miracles from those who offer help. Your fairness and generosity in love are likely to be recognized and appreciated. Connecting with influential individuals could inspire new ideas and plans. You might plan to leave work early today, allowing you to spend quality time with your family, perhaps by watching a movie or visiting a park. Today, you'll discover that true love goes far beyond physical attraction. Remedy: Avoid alcohol consumption within the family to enhance harmony and happiness. As a sattvik planet, the Sun opposes tamasic substances.

Lucky Colour: Crimson.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Capricorn: Today is a great day to focus on activities that will boost your health and well-being. You may need to spend a significant amount on your mother’s or father’s healthcare, which could strain your finances but will help strengthen your bond with them. For some, a new addition to the family will bring reasons to celebrate and rejoice. A positive message or communication from your beloved or spouse will uplift your spirits. Interestingly, someone you’ve had the least compatibility with at work may engage in a pleasant conversation with you today. You might also use your free time to find a reliable solution to a lingering problem. Your married life will be filled with fun, happiness, and bliss today. Remedy: To improve your financial condition, plant a banana tree, care for it, and worship it regularly.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Aquarius: Today is a perfect day to focus on activities that boost your self-confidence and well-being. Avoid lending money to relatives who still owe you from the past, as it may lead to financial strain. Be mindful of not imposing your opinions on friends and family, as it could create unnecessary friction. If you’ve unintentionally hurt your partner with your words, take responsibility, apologize, and resolve the issue before it escalates. At work, presenting your ideas with determination and enthusiasm can lead to significant gains. Students should use their free time wisely to complete pending tasks instead of delaying them, as this will prove advantageous. Married life will bring you plenty of opportunities to enjoy moments of joy and togetherness today. Remedy: Add a mixture of turmeric and milk to your bathwater to invite peace and harmony into your family life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Pisces: Today is an excellent day for your health, as your cheerful mindset will act as a natural tonic, keeping you confident and positive. Financially, things are looking up—you might even recover money you had previously lent to someone. Children will enjoy spending more time on sports and outdoor activities. However, the interference of a third party could cause tension between you and your partner, so handle the situation carefully. Learning new skills and techniques will be crucial for advancing in your career. You may receive compliments today that you’ve longed to hear, boosting your confidence. However, relatives of your spouse might disrupt the peace in your married life. Remedy: To enhance your love life, consider donating black clothes or fabrics to the poor and needy.

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.