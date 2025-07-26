horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 27 July 2025, Sunday.

Aries: Some family members may behave jealously, which could irritate you. However, try to stay calm—losing your temper might worsen the situation. Sometimes, it's better to accept what can't be changed. Financial gains are likely today, especially through your children, bringing you great joy. Interestingly, someone around you looks up to you as a role model. So, act in a way that earns respect and admiration. Your love partner may surprise you with something special today, adding happiness to your day. Your energy and creativity will also help you make the most of opportunities that come your way. On the personal front, your life partner will be more caring and attentive than usual. Enjoying a late-night chat on your phone is fine—just don’t overdo it, as it could affect your health or routine. Remedy: To maintain good health, feed cows with black-and-white spots with food and fodder.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Taurus: A heartfelt compliment from a friend will bring you joy today. It reflects the kind of person you are, like a tree that gives shade to others while standing in the heat itself. If someone has been delaying repayment of a loan they owe you, today might bring a pleasant surprise, as they could return your money unexpectedly. Your friends will also be supportive if you need help. A new romantic connection may lift your mood and bring excitement. A short trip for leisure will be enjoyable and refreshing. Your married life will feel especially fulfilling today. Take a moment to express your love and appreciation to your partner. Chatting with friends can be a fun way to pass the time, but spending too long on phone calls may lead to a headache, so be mindful. Remedy: Offer water to a Peepal tree for a positive and pleasant day.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.

Gemini: Those planning to step out for fun and relaxation will have a truly enjoyable time today. It’s a good day to focus on matters related to land, property, or cultural activities. Your cheerful and loving mood will uplift everyone around you. Travel plans could spark or strengthen a romantic bond. You’ll be bursting with creative ideas today, and the activities you choose may bring results that exceed your expectations. It’s also a day when love and harmony between partners will feel especially strong and meaningful. However, if your partner seems distant or unwilling to talk, don’t push them. Give them space—things will smooth out on their own with time. Remedy: Share white sweets with poor girls today. It will bring you peace of mind and emotional satisfaction.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.

Cancer: You’ll get a chance to enjoy some well-deserved leisure time today. With a little confidence and support from others, you can also find new ways to earn money. If needed, your friends will be there to help you. However, work-related stress may trouble you during the day. Try to relax in the second half to ease your mind. Students should stay focused and avoid wasting time socialising. This is a crucial phase in their academic journey and demands full attention. You might feel a bit neglected if your spouse spends more time with their friends today. Also, be prepared for a possible scolding from your father or elder brother. Instead of taking it negatively, listen carefully—it could help you grow and improve. Remedy: Plant and care for yellow flowering plants at home to strengthen your love life.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Leo: To stay healthy and energetic, avoid eating high-calorie food today. Those who have invested money somewhere may face some financial loss—be extra cautious with both friends and strangers. You might be emotionally affected by something your partner says. Try to stay calm and avoid reacting in a way that could make things worse. You'll finally get a chance to use your free time to complete pending tasks that you've been putting off. There’s a chance your spouse may say something hurtful today, which could leave you feeling upset for a while. Spending some quiet time under a tree can bring peace and help you reflect on important life lessons. Remedy: Show kindness and offer help to people suffering from leprosy—it will bring positive energy to your love life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Virgo: Spending time playing with children will bring you emotional healing and joy today. If you've been spending money carelessly, a sudden financial need may make you realize the importance of saving and earning wisely. Engaging in social activities will be enjoyable, but be careful not to share personal secrets with others. Trust issues can damage relationships—avoid unnecessary suspicion towards your partner. If something is bothering you, have an open and honest conversation instead of letting doubts grow. Despite your busy schedule, you’ll find some personal time today to enjoy your favorite hobbies or relax. However, if you make plans without informing your spouse, it could lead to disagreement or disappointment. Worry and overthinking might prevent you from fully enjoying the day, so try to stay positive. Remedy: Brush your teeth with a neem twig to attract good financial energy and stability.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Libra: A great deal may rest on your shoulders today, so maintaining a clear and focused mind will be key to making sound decisions. If you're running a business with close friends or family members, exercise caution—misunderstandings or missteps could lead to financial setbacks. Your charm and ability to make a strong impression will open up rewarding opportunities. Those who are engaged will find joy and emotional comfort in their partner’s presence. In your free time, you’ll feel rejuvenated by simply taking a walk under the open sky and enjoying the fresh air. Mental peace will accompany you today, giving you a calm and steady outlook. Love is in full bloom—it’s one of those rare, passionate days where your bond with your spouse could feel electric and intense. However, if your partner needs space or seems distant, avoid pressuring them. Give things time, and trust that the situation will naturally improve. Remedy: Stay honest in your dealings—integrity will boost your reliability and strengthen your relationships.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Scorpio: Your strong confidence and light work schedule today will offer you ample time to relax and recharge. It’s a day filled with positive energy, and you may even come across some unexpected gains. However, be mindful of your behavior—being rude to guests could not only upset your family but may also strain important relationships. In matters of the heart, expect something wonderful—your love life is set to flourish. If you're traveling today, take extra precautions with your belongings to avoid any inconvenience. A beautiful surprise awaits you at home—a warm and heartfelt hug from your spouse will lift your spirits. You might also stumble upon some fascinating and little-known facts about your country, leaving you pleasantly intrigued. Remedy: To foster harmony and happiness in your family, extend your support to your daughter, aunt (either maternal or paternal), or sister-in-law (your spouse’s sister).

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.

Sagittarius: Today is perfect for doing things that uplift your spirit and boost your self-worth. An increase in income from a previous investment is likely, adding to your sense of accomplishment. At home, working in close coordination with loved ones will foster peace and harmony. For those deeply immersed in love, today brings a soulful connection—you’ll experience a moment so profound, it will make the world’s most beautiful songs feel silent in comparison. Time is precious—don't let it slip through your fingers. Cherish every moment, for once it's gone, it won't return. Your eyes will say what words cannot—expect a deeply emotional, heart-to-heart exchange with your spouse that strengthens your bond. Slowly but surely, your life is finding its rhythm again, and today you’ll feel that shift more clearly than ever. Remedy: Uplift your financial well-being by offering help and service to monks, saints, and others who dedicate their lives to spiritual paths.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.

Capricorn: Your eagerness to support everyone around you may leave you feeling drained and exhausted today. While your creative talents have the potential to bring in substantial rewards, they need to be channelled wisely and strategically. In your effort to excel at work, you might unintentionally overlook your family's needs—try to strike a better balance. Love takes center stage today. Amid all the demands of time, work, money, and relationships, you and your partner will feel deeply connected, lost in each other’s world. However, be careful not to get too distracted—binge-watching a movie on your phone or TV could cause you to miss out on important tasks. A beautiful realization awaits—you'll truly feel what it's like to be with your soulmate. Yes, your spouse is that person. Make sure not to squander your valuable time; use it mindfully. Remedy: To maintain peace and positivity at home, sprinkle Gangajal (holy Ganges water) in your living space.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 12.30 pm to 2 pm.

Aquarius: Despite a packed schedule, your health will remain strong and stable. Financial gains are likely to come from multiple avenues, bringing a sense of security. Spending time with your grandchildren will fill your heart with immense joy and warmth. For those who live and breathe love, today offers a magical moment—you’ll experience a connection so deep, it will make every other melody fade into the background. Travel may take you to new places and introduce you to influential people, enriching both your perspective and your network. On the personal front, your life partner will show extra care and affection, making you feel truly cherished. A small act of kindness, like helping a friend, will leave you with a deep sense of satisfaction. Remedy: To attract more wealth, feed rotis or wheat bread to crows.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10.30 am to 12 pm.

Pisces: Your health may need a little extra care today—don’t ignore minor signs and make time for rest and nourishment. You might discover valuable lessons in saving and managing your finances more wisely, which could benefit you in the long run. It’s the right moment to shed any dominating tendencies within your family. Embrace collaboration and emotional support—your shift in attitude will bring immense happiness to your loved ones. Romance flows smoothly today, blessing your love life with warmth and connection. Time waits for no one, so make the most of every moment—use it mindfully and with purpose. In married life, love and good food are simple joys—and today, you'll experience both to the fullest. If you live far from your family, feelings of longing may surface. A heartfelt conversation with your loved ones can lift your spirits and bring you peace. Remedy: Include jaggery and lentils in your meals today to boost your energy and vitality.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 6 pm.