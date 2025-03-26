Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 27 March 2025, Thursday.

Aries: Engage your mind with something interesting to keep it active. Financial gains are likely tonight, as any previously lent money may return to you swiftly. Be mindful of trying to meet everyone's demands, as it could leave you feeling overwhelmed. Your love life offers renewed hope. There may be more happening behind the scenes in your life than you realize, with promising opportunities ahead in the coming days. Approach decisions with caution today, relying more on logic than emotions. After a challenging phase in married life, brighter moments await you. Remedy: To enhance family harmony, pour water over a white marble stone after applying a mark of white sandalwood paste.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Taurus: Spreading happiness among others can enhance your well-being. Advice from your father could be valuable in your professional life, and parental support in decision-making will be highly beneficial. Neglecting your partner’s feelings may lead to tension at home. Work pressures may occupy your mind, leaving little time for loved ones. However, favorable planetary influences will bring several moments of joy today. Be prepared, as your spouse might react to something they heard from the neighbors. Remedy: Strengthen your bond of love by offering Prasad at Lord Shiva and Hanuman temples.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.

Gemini: Your charm will draw attention today. The money you have been saving for a long time may come in handy, though unexpected expenses could dampen your mood. You might get a chance to attend social gatherings, bringing you closer to influential people. A minor argument with your partner may arise as you try to prove a point, but their understanding nature will help diffuse the tension. It's a great day to put new projects and plans into action. Despite having plenty of free time, you may struggle to find something truly fulfilling. Your spouse will be patient and willing to listen to your thoughts. Remedy: For financial prosperity, chant the eight sacred names of Lord Vishnu: Achyutam, Keshavam, Vishnum, Harim, Satyam, Janardhanam, Hamsam, Narayanam.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.

Cancer: Fear may hinder your aspirations and ambitions today, so seeking the right guidance will be crucial. Investing in religious activities could bring you mental peace and stability. Make an effort to spend quality time with children, even if it requires extra effort. Travel may strengthen your romantic bond. Consider enrolling in short-term courses to upgrade your skills and stay updated with the latest technologies. Maintain a polite and charming demeanor toward everyone you encounter—only a select few will truly understand the secret behind your allure. You and your spouse are likely to create a beautiful memory together today. Remedy: Donate barley, radish, and black mustard seeds to those in need to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Mauve.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

Leo: Reuniting with an old friend will lift your spirits today. If you're worried about finances, consider seeking advice from an elder on money management and savings. It's a good day to reconnect with people you seldom meet. Your love life will be as delightful as the aroma of chocolate blended with ginger and roses. Avoid being too pushy at work—understanding others' needs before making decisions will help maintain harmony. You have a unique personality, enjoying both social gatherings and moments of solitude. Fortunately, you'll find some much-needed "me time" today. A series of conflicts may strain your relationship, but don’t give up too easily—resolution is possible with patience and understanding. Remedy: To advance in your professional life, drink water stored in an orange or red glass bottle after keeping it under the sun.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4:15 pm to 6 pm.

Virgo: Cataract patients should avoid polluted areas, as smoke can worsen eye conditions. It's also advisable to limit sun exposure. You will realize today that financial stability comes from controlling extravagant spending. Your family will appreciate your dedication and hard work. Romance will be both exciting and fulfilling. At work, past efforts may finally receive recognition, and a promotion could be on the horizon. Business owners might benefit from seeking advice from experienced individuals on expanding their ventures. Engaging in charity or social work will bring you a sense of fulfillment, as your efforts can make a meaningful difference. While men and women may be from different worlds, today, love and understanding will bring them closer like never before. Remedy: Improve your health by caring for a dog with multi-colored spots.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Libra: Your impulsive behavior may strain your relationship with your wife. Think carefully about the consequences before doing something you might regret. If possible, take a short break to refresh your mood. Those struggling with financial difficulties may unexpectedly receive money today, resolving several ongoing issues. Before making changes at home, consult your elders to avoid disagreements or resentment. A sudden romantic encounter may leave you feeling uncertain. At work, adapt to situations wisely—stay silent unless necessary, as careless words could lead to trouble. Pay attention to advice from others if you genuinely want to benefit today. Taking your partner for granted in certain situations may lead to conflicts, so be mindful of your actions. Remedy: Grow and care for white flowering plants at home to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Scorpio: A lot will depend on your shoulders today, so maintaining a clear mind will be crucial for making the right decisions. Be cautious, as there is a risk of losing or having a valuable possession stolen—take extra care of your belongings. Spending quality time with family through social activities will create a relaxed and joyful atmosphere. Your love life is set to bloom beautifully today. However, fresh challenges may arise at work, especially if you don’t handle situations with diplomacy. Keep your emotions in check and avoid sharing too much with others. On the bright side, your married life will be filled with happiness and harmony today. Remedy: Keep a green handkerchief in your pocket to attract success in business and work life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Sagittarius: Drive carefully and stay alert on the road. Financial gains may come your way through commissions, dividends, or royalties. Spend quality time with those who genuinely love and care for you. Rekindle cherished memories by planning a picnic with your partner. It’s a day for strong performance and recognition in your work or personal endeavors. Use your free time wisely—consider reconnecting with old friends for a nostalgic and fulfilling experience. Your spouse will go the extra mile today to bring you happiness and make you feel truly special. Remedy: Keep a copper coin or a piece of copper in your pocket to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Capricorn: Maintain a balanced diet to enhance your physical health. While money is important, don’t let financial concerns strain your relationships. Spend your evening with friends—it will uplift your mood. Despite unfinished tasks, romance and socializing will dominate your thoughts. Taking bold steps and making confident decisions will lead to positive outcomes. Devote your time and energy to helping others, but avoid getting entangled in matters that don’t concern you. Today, you and your spouse will relive the beautiful romantic moments of the past. Remedy: Incorporate more green into your daily attire to promote better health.

Lucky Colour: Golden.

Auspicious Time: 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Aquarius: Avoid oily and spicy foods to maintain good health. Some individuals of this sign may receive financial gains today through their children, making them feel proud. Steer clear of unnecessary arguments, confrontations, and fault-finding in others. Today, it will feel like everything—work, money, friends, and family—takes a backseat while you and your partner remain deeply connected. Consider enrolling in short-term courses to upgrade your skills and stay updated with the latest technologies. An unexpected journey may disrupt your plans to spend time with family. However, after facing many ups and downs, today will be a golden day to celebrate and cherish your love with your spouse. Remedy: Wear gold or a yellow thread in any form to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

Pisces: Your hopes will blossom like a vibrant, fragrant flower today. It’s a favorable day for real estate deals and financial transactions. Family-centered entertainment will bring joy and strengthen bonds. However, failing to keep a promise might leave your partner feeling upset. This is an excellent time to build professional connections abroad. Focus on understanding situations clearly rather than overthinking, or you may waste valuable free time. Make an effort to surprise your partner regularly to ensure they always feel valued and cherished. Remedy: Keep red flowers in a copper vase to enhance your love life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 7.30 pm to 8.30 pm.