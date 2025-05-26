horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 27 May 2025, Tuesday.

Aries: Don't stress about your health — a positive mindset acts like a strong shield against illness. A good attitude can easily overcome negativity. Today, you might receive financial support from your mother's side of the family — perhaps from your maternal uncle or grandfather. It’s a great day to draw attention without much effort. Your partner may go out of their way to make you feel special and happy. Taking bold decisions could lead to rewarding outcomes. You might come across an old item at home today, which could bring back memories and keep you busy cleaning or restoring it. With a little effort, today could turn out to be one of the most beautiful days of your married life. Remedy: Drink milk and curd to boost your health.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Taurus: Some family members may annoy you with their jealous behaviour, but try to stay calm. Losing your temper could make things worse. Remember, some situations just have to be tolerated. Your financial condition is likely to improve. Children will be supportive and may help you with household chores. It’s a perfect day for romance — plan something special in the evening to make it memorable. You’ve worked hard, and now it’s time to enjoy the rewards. However, be prepared for a few tense moments, as disagreements may arise with close associates. On a positive note, you and your spouse are likely to create a beautiful and unforgettable memory today. Remedy: For a healthier life, avoid alcohol and non-vegetarian food.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Gemini: For success today, trust the advice of experienced and creative people when it comes to money matters. Be mindful of your spending — living too lavishly or staying out late might lead to tension at home. Even though work may be on your mind, your partner will fill your day with romantic joy. Try to connect with well-established people who can guide you about future opportunities. Some of your free time might be taken up by unimportant tasks. In your married life, you may relive the sweet memories of your early romance and courtship today. Remedy: Share chocolates, milk-based sweets, or toffees with young girls to bring happiness and positivity to your family.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.

Cancer: Household concerns may leave you feeling a bit anxious today. Investing in real estate could bring good returns. It’s a good time to let go of any dominating behavior at home. Try to work together with your family and support each other through life’s ups and downs. A more understanding attitude will bring them great happiness. Your partner cares deeply for you, which is why they may get upset at times. Instead of reacting, try to understand their feelings and point of view. Be careful not to submit any important files to your boss unless you’re sure they are complete and accurate. You might come across an old item at home that brings back memories, and spend the day cleaning or restoring it. In your married life, having unrealistic expectations may lead to disappointment — try to stay grounded. Remedy: Feed rotis or bread to dogs to help improve your health.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 2:15 p.m. and 3:50 p.m.

Leo: Don't take life too seriously today — try to lighten up a little. You’ll realise that your past investments are starting to pay off well, showing you the value of smart financial planning. Your family will feel especially close and important to you today. Avoid doubting your partner’s loyalty — trust will strengthen your bond. It’s a favourable day for those in retail and wholesale businesses. To make the most of your day, take some time out for yourself despite a busy schedule. If you've been longing for your spouse’s affection, today is likely to fulfill that wish. Remedy: For better health, spend 15 to 20 minutes sitting under the moonlight.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Virgo: For complete growth, focus not just on mental and moral development, but also on physical fitness. A healthy mind lives in a healthy body. An inflow of money today could help ease many of your financial worries. It’s a good day to handle domestic matters and complete any pending household tasks. A phone call from your partner or spouse will lift your mood and make your day special. Some colleagues may silently disagree with how you’re handling key issues. If results aren’t meeting your expectations, it’s a good idea to review your plans and make adjustments. Your quick thinking and timely actions will earn you appreciation. You are likely to spend a truly wonderful day with your spouse today. Remedy: Show respect and affection to your mother, mother figures, and elderly women to experience steady growth in your career or business.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Libra: Friends may introduce you to someone special who will greatly influence your thinking. You understand the value of money well, so the savings you make today will help you avoid big problems in the future. Avoid getting involved in arguments or controversial topics with your loved ones. Today, you might experience a deep and unconditional kind of love. It’s a good day for business, and a sudden business trip could bring positive results. Take time to surprise your spouse by spending the day with them and setting work aside. If you think marriage is only about physical intimacy, today will show you the true meaning of love. Remedy: For a happy family life, keep raw turmeric and five Peepal leaves under your pillow while you sleep.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 1:20 pm to 3:00 pm.

Scorpio: Use your high energy in a positive way today. You may spend quite a bit on a party with friends, but your finances will still stay strong. However, your friends might disappoint you when you need them most. You may have to let go of your beloved as you face the realities of life. Your confidence is growing, and progress is clearly visible. Guidance from a spiritual leader or an elder will help you. You can expect a calm and peaceful day with your spouse. Remedy: To bring more positivity into your family, offer 28 drops of mustard oil near a Peepal or banyan tree, or in a pot filled with mud at home.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 3:30 pm to 6:00 pm.

Sagittarius: Today, your energy may be low, and small things might irritate you. Avoid making quick decisions, especially when handling important financial matters. It’s a good time to help your children with their homework. You will experience the sweetness of love today. Work will pick up pace as your colleagues and seniors fully support you. Some friends might visit your home and spend time with you. However, it’s best to avoid harmful substances like alcohol and cigarettes right now. Your spouse is eager to surprise you with love and happiness—be sure to encourage them. Remedy: Recite Om Shukraaya Namaha 11 times to boost your health.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Capricorn: Take some time to relax with close friends today. If you’re a student planning to study abroad, financial problems at home might upset you. Someone you know could overreact to money issues, causing tension at home. You may plan an outing with your partner, but important work might come up and prevent you from going, which could lead to an argument. If you stay focused on your goals, your achievements could exceed your expectations. In today’s busy life, it’s often hard to find time for yourself, but today you’ll have plenty of free time. It looks like you and your spouse will also have enough time to share loving moments. Remedy: Sprinkle Gangajal (holy water) in your home to keep peace and happiness in the family.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: After 4 pm.

Aquarius: Focus your energy on self-improvement projects that will help you grow. You might spend quite a bit on small household items today, which could cause some mental stress. Your relationship with your spouse may feel tense because you’re too involved with work. Try to understand your partner’s feelings and keep your emotions in check, especially during important business negotiations. You can enjoy a relaxing day by reading an interesting magazine or novel. Your spouse will bring back the sweet memories of early love and romance today. Remedy: Donate laddoos to the needy after offering them at a Lord Ganesha temple to improve your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Pisces: Too much stress and anxiety can affect your mental strength and decision-making. Stay positive and motivate yourself to fight through challenges. Married couples may need to spend a significant amount on their children's education today. Family matters may not feel peaceful, and there could be some tension at home. Your romantic life may face difficulties today. At work, your responsibilities are likely to increase. You will share quality time with your spouse, but an old, unresolved issue may lead to a disagreement. Also, interference from your spouse’s relatives might affect the harmony in your married life. Remedy: For happiness in the family, offer help or support to your daughter, aunt (father’s or mother’s sister), or sister-in-law (your spouse’s sister).

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.