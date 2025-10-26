horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 27 October 2025, Monday.

Aries:

Your charismatic personality attracts positive attention. Small business owners may benefit from advice provided by close ones. A short trip to relatives offers relaxation. Be mindful of arguments and avoid unnecessary confrontations, as they may waste your time and destabilize your mood. Even if things don’t go as planned, expect a warm and loving moment with your partner. Remedy: Worship Lord Vishnu for stronger love relations.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.

Taurus:

Dreams may come true, but contain your excitement for overall harmony. Financial disputes might arise with your spouse but can be resolved with patience. Your presence easily draws in others today. Cherish the memory of friends. Ensure all pending tasks are complete before your superiors notice. You’ll come to appreciate just how much your life partner means to you. Remedy: Offer green Dhruv grass to Lord Ganesha to enhance your career growth.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.

Gemini:

Tread lightly in relationships to avoid strife, especially with your spouse. Monetary gains are possible through your children, making you proud. Family support brings comfort. Don’t let minor missteps spoil loving opportunities. Those at work will earn recognition. You may find house chores eating into your alone time, but the emotional closeness with your partner can intensify. Remedy: Carry a copper coin or piece of copper to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Cancer:

A propitious day to drop unhealthy habits. Avoid lending money to unreliable friends. Positive developments at home will bring happiness to your family. If you miss love today, remember things can change for the better. Promising new partnerships may arise. Make the most of free time with hobbies or activities. After a turbulent period, comfort in married life is likely. Remedy: Wearing gold on your ring finger can improve your financial situation.

Lucky Colour: Light Green.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.15 am.

Leo:

Don’t pressure others; instead, consider their needs for mutual happiness. Start saving—excessive spending could cause trouble. Your good mood uplifts others, but avoid overt displays of affection, which can sometimes harm relationships. Focus on implementing plans rather than just making them. Enjoy alone time or tidy up your space. Expect a loving interaction with your spouse. Remedy: Chanting 'ॐ शं शनैश्चराय नमः' (Om Sham Shanaishcharaaya Namha) 11 times is auspicious.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 5 pm.

Virgo:

Quiet your mind and avoid unnecessary worries for greater mental resilience. Married Virgos may receive financial benefits from their in-laws. Spend quality time with your family when possible. Ignore critical remarks from your loved one. Innovating at work will impress others. Balance work and time with friends to avoid feeling isolated. Watch for potential misunderstandings between your spouse and work. Remedy: Gifting blue flowers can strengthen love relationships.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.

Libra:

Prioritize rest to regain mental and physical strength. Stay away from gambling to avoid financial loss. Children might show disinterest in studies, prompting possible concern. Keep love affairs discrete. Conversations with influential people may spark new ideas. Busy schedules may finally allow for some personal time, though family chores might intrude. Fond memories can smooth over marital disagreements. Remedy: Add black pepper to your diet for prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 2 pm.

Scorpio:

A joyful day is ahead. Financial assistance may come from your mother’s side of the family. Socializing is easy today. Use your intellect in professional matters for innovative results. Be mindful of spending time on trivial activities. Attending to your spouse’s health may be necessary. Remedy: Caring for pet dogs strengthens romantic relationships.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Sagittarius:

Relaxation comes from entertainment or outings with your spouse. Finances will likely improve, and household tasks become manageable. Supporting your spouse emotionally is important. Real estate or entertainment deals can succeed. Complete work on time to free up personal hours. Expect a fulfilling dinner and peaceful night with your partner. Remedy: Show affection and give gifts to young girls for luck in love.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7.45 pm.

Capricorn:

Mental pressures may arise, but overall health remains stable. Chronic issues might require costly medical attention. Rekindle old friendships today. Anticipation of meeting an old friend raises your spirits. Professional progress is possible with the right connections. Your efforts to improve personal appearance will succeed. Expect a heartfelt gesture from your spouse. Remedy: Place a mix of flour, raw sugar, and ghee inside a coconut and leave it under a Peepal tree to increase wealth.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Aquarius:

Stress and disagreements can cause irritation. Spending on religious activities may bring peace. Family bonding over a candlelit dinner brings joy. Avoid developing a superficial romantic nature. Your dedication at work is likely to be appreciated. Take time off for your spouse, but involve them in planning to avoid tension. Remedy: Avoid plucking seedlings or sprouts to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Golden Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Pisces:

Conserve your energy—don’t take on too much. Financial matters look positive and debt resolution is possible. Control frustration to prevent significant loss. Engagement brings happiness. Bold actions at work are beneficial. Use time at home for fun or relaxation with family. Enjoy a wonderful day with your spouse. Remedy: Growing and nurturing white-flowered plants at home supports good health.​

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1 pm.