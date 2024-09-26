Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 27 September 2024, Friday.

Aries: You'll enjoy some leisure time today. Despite dealing with financial matters throughout the day, you may still see some profits by evening. However, concerns about the health of an elderly family member might arise. It's time to break the habit of constantly falling in love. A positive mood from your boss could create a lively atmosphere at work. Travelling will be beneficial but could be costly. If plans to meet someone were disrupted due to your spouse's health, you'll end up spending even more quality time together. Remedy: Keep a square piece of silver with you or wear it around your neck to enhance family harmony.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2:15 pm to 3:45 pm.

Taurus: Recent events may leave your mind unsettled, but meditation and yoga can offer both spiritual and physical benefits. Today, you might receive financial support from your mother's side, possibly from your maternal uncle or grandfather. Your family will be there to help meet your needs. A marriage proposal could be on the horizon as your love life deepens into a lifelong bond. After days of challenges at work, today will feel much smoother and more fulfilling. Expect a joyful, laughter-filled day where things go your way. Your spouse will express their deep appreciation for you with heartfelt words. Remedy: Feed fish with balls made of barley flour to increase family prosperity and happiness.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 7 pm.

Gemini: Despite being in high spirits, you'll miss someone who isn't with you today. You'll realize that managing your spending is key to keeping your finances in check, and this lesson will be clear today. Be mindful of your words, as they might hurt your grandparents' feelings; it's better to stay silent than speak unnecessarily. Remember, life becomes meaningful through thoughtful actions—show them you care. True love resonates deeply with those who embrace it, and today, you'll feel that love in a way that makes you forget everything else. With luck on your side, you'll find yourself in the right place at the right time, bringing you unexpected gains. Be careful not to waste time on excessive TV or mobile usage. Life feels magical when your partner is truly amazing, and today, you'll experience just that. Remedy: To enhance positive energy in the family, offer 28 drops of mustard oil near a Peepal or banyan tree, or place it in a pot filled with mud at home.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 11:20 am to 12:30 pm.

Cancer: To break free from the sentimental mood that grips you today, you'll need to let go of the past. While money is important, don't let financial concerns affect your relationships. Family responsibilities may increase, adding to your stress. However, a pleasure trip is likely, which will refresh your energy and enthusiasm. At work, you will be recognized and appreciated for your good deeds. Be careful with your words, as you might unintentionally hurt a family member's feelings. Regretting it, you may spend the day making amends. Your spouse is truly your angel—if you haven't noticed, today will prove it. Remedy: Using scented items will benefit your health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.

Leo: Too much travel may leave you feeling overwhelmed, so try to pace yourself. Be cautious with your spending and avoid getting involved in questionable financial schemes. Family obligations need your immediate attention, and neglecting them could lead to serious consequences. It's an exciting day for romance—plan something special for the evening and make it as memorable as possible. Your mental clarity will give you a competitive edge in business, helping you resolve past confusions. It's a positive day overall, allowing you to carve out some quality time for yourself. The love from your spouse will help you forget all the challenges you've faced. Remedy: Eat while facing east for improved health.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Virgo: You're likely to engage in some sports or physical activity today, helping you stay fit. Money-related issues may arise, and it could be helpful to seek advice from your father or a father-like figure you trust. Don't let family tensions distract you; tough times often teach valuable lessons. Your erratic behaviour may make it hard for your partner to cope with you today. However, someone at work might treat you to something nice, brightening your day. Expect to receive compliments you've always longed for. Though an unexpected guest might disrupt your plans, their presence will ultimately make your day better. Remedy: To improve your love life, consider helping those in the sweeper community.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Libra: Health should take precedence over social activities. Unexpected expenses may add to financial stress. Strengthening your understanding with your spouse will lead to happiness, peace, and prosperity at home. You'll find comfort and support in your partner's embrace. Taking bold actions and making decisive choices will yield favorable results. Your quick problem-solving abilities will earn you recognition. Your spouse will offer plenty of time to listen and support you emotionally. Remedy: To strengthen your financial stability, wash your feet before meals or, if that's not possible, remove your footwear while eating.

Lucky Colour: Light Pink.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 3 pm.

Scorpio: Take extra care of your health today. While your financial situation will be stable, it's important to avoid overspending or purchasing unnecessary items. This is a favorable time for pursuing a matrimonial alliance. Plan something special for the evening, making it as romantic as possible. Your confidence is on the rise, and progress is evident. In the midst of a hectic routine, finding time for yourself can be challenging, but today offers the perfect opportunity to relax and recharge. You may also receive a delightful surprise that enhances your marital happiness. Remedy: Keep a yellow piece of cloth in your pocket, wallet, or nearby for both physical and mental well-being, as the color yellow is known to uplift moods.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 9.30 am.

Sagittarius: Don’t rely on fate to improve your health—fortune rarely comes on its own. It's time to take control of your weight and restart your exercise routine to regain your well-being. You may spend a significant amount of money on a gathering with friends today, but your financial stability will remain intact. Your children may require more attention but will be supportive and caring. Trust in your partner’s loyalty. Be cautious in your actions, and hold off on presenting any ideas until you’re confident they will succeed. If you feel disillusioned by money, love, or family matters, consider visiting a spiritual teacher for peace and guidance. Today, you will relive cherished romantic memories with your spouse. Remedy: For professional success, distribute yellow sweets such as laddoo or boondi at sacred places and spaces.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4.15 pm to 5.45 pm.

Capricorn: Share any family concerns with your spouse and dedicate time to one another to rediscover and reaffirm your bond as a loving, nurturing couple. Your children will also sense the joy and harmony in the home, fostering greater spontaneity and freedom in your interactions. Financially, today will be better than usual, and you’ll earn a sufficient amount of money. Opportunities may arise to attend social events, bringing you into contact with influential people. Take time to understand your partner's feelings today. Use your expertise to overcome any professional obstacles—a small effort could resolve the issue once and for all. Remember, time moves swiftly, so make the most of it. Your spouse may remind you of your youthful days, along with some mischievous memories. Remedy: Chant the mantra "Aum Surya Narayanaya Namo Namah" for positive energy.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 6 am to 8 am.

Aquarius: Today, you’ll be bursting with energy, completing tasks in half the time it normally takes. Investing in religious or spiritual activities could bring you mental peace and stability. However, your patience may be limited today, so be mindful of your words to avoid upsetting those around you. Romantic memories will fill your thoughts. Be prepared for some stress or worry caused by coworkers or subordinates. Your competitive spirit will help you succeed in any challenge you face. Your spouse may bring back memories of your teenage years, along with some playful mischief. Remedy: Feed bread or rotis to crows for a boost in your career.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Pisces: Your sense of humor will inspire someone to develop this skill, helping them understand that true happiness isn’t found in possessions but within ourselves. You’re likely to gain financial profits tonight, as any money lent out previously will return quickly. Family-centered entertainment will be enjoyable. Someone may offer you a compliment today. However, your work could undergo a sudden thorough review, and any mistakes might come at a cost. Businesspeople should consider taking their ventures in a new direction. While meeting your family’s needs, you often overlook self-care, but today, you’ll find some time for yourself and possibly explore a new hobby. Avoid pressuring your partner, as it could create emotional distance between you. Remedy: Donate milk packets to underprivileged girls to boost growth in your business.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1 pm.