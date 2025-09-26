horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 27 September 2025, Saturday.

Aries: Body aches and stress may trouble you today. A sudden inflow of money will help cover your bills and urgent expenses. Spending too much time at work could strain your domestic life. Don’t let down your partner, or you might regret it later. While caring for your family, you often neglect yourself—but today you’ll find some time to relax and perhaps explore a new hobby. In married life, you and your partner may feel the need for personal space. At school or workplace, a clash with a senior is possible, so it’s best to keep your anger in check. Remedy: For good health, wash a piece of copper or silver with milk and rice, bury it in the ground, and pour the milk and rice over a plant outside your home.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Taurus: You may engage in a sporting activity today that will help boost your fitness. Be cautious while dealing with commitments and financial matters. Your high energy and enthusiasm are likely to bring positive results and ease tensions at home. Love is in the air, and you will experience moments of bliss. A surprise visit from a distant relative could take up much of your time. Married life will take a delightful turn, bringing happiness. At work, you may find yourself offering support to a colleague if their health takes a sudden dip. Remedy: To strengthen your financial prospects, clean your teeth with alum.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.

Gemini: Today brings relief from a long-standing ailment, making it a beneficial day for you. Avoid alcohol or intoxicants, as carelessness in such a state may cause you to lose valuable items. Spending time with family or close friends will add joy to the day. However, interference from your spouse’s family could create some disturbances. While your family may share their concerns, you might prefer staying in your own space and engaging in something you enjoy. The health issues of your spouse could delay some of your tasks. On the brighter side, running will greatly benefit your health—it’s simple, free, and one of the best exercises. Remedy: Offer laddoos at a Lord Ganesha temple and then donate them to the underprivileged. This is believed to strengthen financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Cancer: The day promises sheer joy and enjoyment, especially for those stepping out for fun. However, individuals with outstanding loans may face difficulties in repayment. Spending time with relatives will work in your favor, and you’ll get to witness a delightful new side of your partner. Learning how to make the best use of your free time is important, or you may risk falling behind. A pleasant surprise in the morning could set the tone for an amazing day. Remember, while others may advise, the real solutions to your problems must come from you. Remedy: For stronger financial gains, give up alcohol and non-vegetarian food. Avoid violent behavior, harsh criticism, and dishonest practices.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.

Leo: This is likely to be a beneficial day, bringing relief from a prolonged illness. Keep a close watch on your expenses, as careless spending may create problems later. Small improvements at home will brighten up the atmosphere. Love will radiate positive energy. You may plan to leave work early to spend time with your partner, but heavy traffic could spoil those plans. Still, your sincere efforts to strengthen your married life will bring results better than expected. A relaxed evening with movies and cheerful conversations with loved ones could make the day truly enjoyable. Remedy: Chant the Gayatri Chalisa and Gayatri Mantra regularly for steady financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Virgo: Be extra cautious while handling household tasks today, as careless use of domestic utilities may cause problems. Conservative investments could bring you good financial returns. Your high energy levels will help you plan and host gatherings, making it a perfect day to enjoy with friends and loved ones. Happy memories from the past may keep you occupied, while your free time could inspire you to engage in religious or spiritual activities. Avoid unnecessary arguments during this period. An evening filled with romantic songs, candles, delicious food, and togetherness with your spouse will make the day special. However, if you find yourself idle, negative thoughts may creep in. Stay positive by reading uplifting books, watching entertaining movies, or spending time with friends. Remedy: For better health, drink water from a silver vessel.

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Libra: You may face an important decision today that could leave you feeling tense and anxious. Financial gains are likely from multiple sources, but avoid indulging in any unfair or questionable dealings—your peace of mind depends on it. The thought of reuniting with an old friend may quicken your heartbeat with excitement. Be careful not to take impulsive steps that you might regret later. The love and support of your spouse will help you forget past hardships and fill your heart with joy. Remember, your journey becomes smoother when you surround yourself with the right thoughts and the right people. Remedy: Offer prasad of jaggery and gram (chana) for better health.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 1.40 pm to 2.55 pm.

Scorpio: Engage yourself in activities that help you stay calm and composed. Financial matters are likely to be resolved today, bringing monetary gains. Children may test your patience, but with love and warmth, you can handle the situation gracefully—remember, affection always wins hearts. A chance encounter with someone who truly appeals to you is on the cards. Travel plans, however, may face last-minute changes or postponement. At home, your spouse will shower you with praise and affection, rekindling love in your relationship. Your family may also seek your presence and support, so make time for them to strengthen bonds. Remedy: Place a zero-watt red bulb on the southern wall of your bedroom to bring happiness and harmony to your family.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Sagittarius: Don’t leave your health to fate—take active steps to improve it, as luck alone won’t help. Avoid overspending on entertainment or cosmetic indulgences. For those eligible, promising matrimonial alliances may come your way. Your love life will feel exciting and full of charm today, adding a special flavor to your day. Travel plans may bring benefits, though they could also prove costly. Married life will feel especially sweet, with love and affection flowing throughout the day. Be cautious in financial matters—avoid investing in stocks or companies you know little about without consulting trusted associates. Remedy: Feed seven types of whole grains to birds to attain excellent health.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 10.15 am to 11.15 am.

Capricorn: Today is a wonderful day to engage in activities that boost your confidence and make you feel good about yourself. Financial gains through your children are likely, bringing you immense joy. It’s important to support their concerns with care and understanding. Love is in the air, as Cupid seems to be working overtime in your favor—just stay mindful of the opportunities around you. Those living away from home may find peace by spending their evening in a park or a quiet spot after finishing daily tasks. With an amazing partner by your side, life will feel truly enchanting today. You’ll also find joy in pampering and showering affection on your children, who will happily stay close to you throughout the day. Remedy: Offer radish kept in a bronze plate to a temple or to beggars outside it to maintain harmony and balance in the family.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Aquarius: A reunion with an old friend will lift your spirits and bring back cherished memories. Those connected with the dairy or milk industry may see good financial gains today. However, a family dispute over money matters could arise—encourage open and transparent communication to avoid misunderstandings. Be mindful of your words, as harsh speech might disturb harmony and affect your bond with your partner. Students may get distracted by excessive time on TV or mobile phones, leading to unproductive hours. Some tension with your spouse may trouble you today, but your ability to show respect and maintain dignity in public will help you preserve a positive image. Remedy: To strengthen your bond with your partner, worship Goddess Saraswati.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.

Pisces: Engage in activities that excite you and bring a sense of relaxation. A sudden inflow of money will help you cover bills and immediate expenses with ease. Avoid letting friends or relatives handle your finances, as it could push you beyond your budget. A new romance may blossom for some, lifting spirits and filling the day with cheer. A party or gathering at home could take up much of your time, but the day also holds the potential to become one of the most memorable in your married life. With life’s fast pace, we often miss out on quality family time—today offers a perfect opportunity to cherish happy moments with your loved ones. Remedy: Keep your home free from clutter and avoid collecting unnecessary items to ensure harmony and happiness in the family.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.