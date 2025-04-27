Horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 28 April 2025, Monday.

Aries: Old, unresolved issues may resurface, causing some mental strain. If you’re running a small business, valuable advice from close friends or family could lead to financial gains today. Stay mindful not to let children take undue advantage of your generous nature. Work pressure might create some internal turbulence, but remember to take time to relax, especially in the latter part of the day. Support from colleagues will be strong, and promising new partnerships may form at your workplace. In the evening, you may feel the urge to step out for some fresh air, whether on the terrace or in a nearby park. Keep an eye on your spouse’s health, as they may feel a little under the weather. Remedy: To help maintain harmony at home, consider offering a green coconut at a sacred place.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Taurus: Spending time with cheerful and humorous relatives will ease your stress and bring you much-needed relief. You are truly blessed to have such wonderful people around you. You have a keen sense of understanding what others expect from you, but be mindful not to overspend today. Focusing on the needs of your family should take priority. Your beloved will be in a loving and romantic mood, adding warmth to your day. Make an effort to connect with experienced individuals and absorb their wisdom. Although you may attempt to carve out some personal time from your busy schedule, it might not go as planned. Today, your life partner will seem more amazing and supportive than ever before. Remedy: For family bliss and peace, consider donating barley equal to your body weight at a goshala (cow shelter).

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 11.45 am.

Gemini: Don’t let negative thoughts linger—address them early before they begin to affect your peace of mind. Engaging in charitable activities or donation work can help clear your head and bring you a sense of fulfillment. Today, you may need to spend a considerable amount on your mother’s or father’s health. While it may impact your finances, it will also deepen your bond with them. A new relationship on the horizon looks promising, with the potential to be both lasting and rewarding. Even if love seems disappointing right now, don’t let it dampen your spirit. If you’ve been contemplating a new venture, now is the time to act—favorable opportunities are aligning, so don’t hesitate to pursue what you truly desire. Your sharp instincts will keep you a step ahead of others. However, be mindful—relatives could be the cause of tension between you and your spouse today. Remedy: For financial stability, consider offering laddoos at a Lord Ganesha temple and then distributing them to those in need.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 9.45 am to 11 am.

Cancer: Your health remains strong today, giving you a solid foundation to take on new goals. If you aim to build financial security for the future, it's wise to start saving from today itself. Friends and relatives may drop by, making for a joyful and lively evening. Love fills your day with happiness, though an old issue might spark a minor disagreement with your beloved later at night. Exciting overseas news or business opportunities may come your way, offering promising prospects. You'll tap into your hidden talents to make the most out of the day. Overall, happiness and harmony shine brightly in your married life. Remedy: For a stable financial future, offer laddoos at a Lord Ganesha temple and distribute them to the less fortunate.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10 pm to 11.30 pm.

Leo: A lack of willpower today might leave you vulnerable to emotional and mental strain. Remember, during challenging times, it is your saved wealth that becomes your true support—so begin saving today and steer clear of unnecessary expenses. Keep your temper in check to avoid hurting your loved ones. On the bright side, your love life will bloom beautifully today, bringing warmth and joy. Those running small businesses might face some financial setbacks, but don't lose heart—if you stay committed and focused, success will surely follow. Charity and social work will call to you today, offering a wonderful opportunity to make a meaningful difference. Though love after marriage can often feel challenging, today you’ll experience it flowing effortlessly and sweetly. Remedy: Wear clean, well-ironed clothes to attract Venus's blessings and enhance your professional success.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Virgo: Your health will thrive today as you find joy in spreading happiness to others. Unexpected financial gains could brighten your day and lift your spirits. Be cautious not to share personal matters with casual acquaintances. Although you may plan a special outing with your beloved, unforeseen work commitments might cause a change of plans, potentially leading to some friction. At work, a cheerful and supportive boss will create a lively and positive atmosphere. If you've been feeling guilty about not spending enough time with your family, today might inspire you to make amends—though once again, urgent tasks could disrupt your intentions. On a beautiful note, your spouse will feel especially grateful to have you by their side, so make the most of these heartwarming moments. Remedy: For enhanced health and a harmonious family life, wear a gold chain that rests against your abdomen.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Libra: Unavoidable circumstances may cause some uneasiness today, but it’s important to stay calm and avoid reacting impulsively. You might spend a good amount on a gathering with friends, yet your financial position will remain stable and strong. Be careful not to disclose personal or sensitive information. Personal relationships may feel delicate, so handle them with extra care. Engaging in creative activities will bring you satisfaction and positivity. You may find yourself spending a large part of the day resting at home, but by evening, you’ll likely reflect on the true value of time. Your spouse may get caught up with their friends today, which could leave you feeling a bit neglected. Remedy: For excellent health, offer jasmine oil, vermillion, and a silver-foiled Chola (Chandi Ka Warq) to Lord Hanuman.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Scorpio: Daydreaming alone won't bring results—you need to take concrete steps to meet your family's expectations. Today, support from your brother or sister could bring you valuable benefits. Your curiosity and thirst for knowledge will open doors to new friendships. Love will blur the lines between dreams and reality, filling your day with bliss. Stay focused on your work and keep your priorities clear. Some unsettling news from your in-laws may leave you feeling down, leading to moments of deep reflection. However, your married life will feel more vibrant and colorful than ever today. Remedy: To maintain good health, consider offering a flag or banner at a sacred place.

Lucky Colour: Olive Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Sagittarius: Sharing happiness with others will help your health flourish today. Travel might feel hectic and tiring for some, but it will bring rewarding financial gains. Family responsibilities may demand your immediate attention—neglecting them could lead to costly consequences. Treat your love with care, nurturing it like a precious treasure. Promotions or financial rewards are likely for those who have earned them through dedication. Your communication skills will shine brightly, leaving a lasting impression. Tonight, you and your spouse could share one of the most beautiful evenings of your life. Remedy: For a strong and prosperous financial life, wear a gold ring on your ring finger.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11.15 am.

Capricorn: Today promises sheer joy and excitement, especially for those heading out for some fun. However, it's wise to avoid alcohol or similar substances, as they could lead to the loss of valuable items. Some people may make big promises they can't keep—it's best to focus on actions, not empty words. An exciting surprise awaits as you receive gifts or tokens of love from your beloved. Use your expertise and skills to overcome professional challenges; even a small effort today could lead to lasting solutions. A distant relative might drop by unexpectedly, taking up a good portion of your day. Your marriage will feel more wonderful and fulfilling today than ever before. Remedy: Strengthen your financial stability by helping and serving saints, monks, nuns, and others devoted to religious life.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Aquarius: Today, you’ll be brimming with energy—whatever you tackle, you’ll accomplish in half the time you usually need. Traders and businesspeople with international connections may face financial setbacks, so proceed cautiously and think carefully before making any moves. Your boundless energy and enthusiasm will bring positive outcomes, helping to ease any domestic tensions. It will be hard to stay away from your beloved today, as your connection deepens. Expect some exciting overseas news and potential business opportunities. Despite a busy schedule, you'll find time for yourself, and you may even engage in a creative activity during your spare moments. You might feel a little frustrated with your partner’s constant chatter, but they’ll surprise you with something truly special. Remedy: To improve your financial situation, feed jaggery (gur) to cows.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.

Pisces: Your focus on health and energy conservation will pay off, especially as you prepare for a long journey. Despite a packed schedule, you’ll find it easy to manage fatigue. Today, you may experience a steady outflow of money, making it difficult to save, but don’t let that discourage you. Tensions could arise at home, so be mindful of your words. Be cautious with matters of the heart today, as falling in love may feel complicated. Female colleagues will offer valuable support in completing new tasks. Nostalgia will pull you towards activities you loved during childhood, so you might spend some time reconnecting with those simple joys. If a plan to meet someone falls through due to your spouse’s health, you may end up having a more meaningful and enjoyable time together. Remedy: For a stable financial life, keep silver and a small amount of basmati rice in your locker.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4.45 pm to 5.45 pm.