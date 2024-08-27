Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 28 August 2024, Wednesday.

Aries: Health can improve by spreading happiness to others. Be cautious with your finances today, as there's a risk of overspending or losing your wallet. Carelessness may lead to some losses. Your timely assistance could prevent someone from facing a difficult situation. Avoid disappointing your partner today, as it could lead to regret. Those involved in art and theatre may come across new opportunities to showcase their talents. It's not an ideal day for travelling. Allowing others to have more control over you than your partner might lead to a negative reaction. Remedy: To improve your financial situation, keep a piece of bronze in empty vessels at home.

Lucky Color: Brown

Brown Lucky Time: 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Taurus: Take breaks and try to relax as much as possible during work. Be mindful of your spending today to avoid running into financial difficulties. Set aside some time to address your children's issues. Romance will be thrilling, so reach out to your loved one and make the most of the day. Any changes at work will be for the better. Although you usually enjoy spending your free time on your favourite activities, an unexpected guest may disrupt your plans today. You'll come to appreciate how beautiful your marriage truly is. Remedy: To improve your financial situation, pour oil over the roots of a Peepal tree.

Lucky Color: Black

Black Lucky Time: 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Gemini: Harbouring ill will towards others will only cause mental stress. It's best to avoid such thoughts, as they drain your energy and reduce your efficiency. While money may seem to slip through your fingers, your luck will ensure a steady flow of finances. Some pending household tasks will demand your attention. Despite work pressures, your beloved will bring you great romantic joy. The knowledge you gain today will give you an advantage when dealing with colleagues. You may want to spend your free time taking care of your mother's needs, but an urgent matter might prevent you, which could leave you feeling troubled. However, you will have plenty of opportunities to enjoy the happiness of married life. Remedy: To maintain good health, avoid plucking seedlings or sprouts from plants or trees, as these are associated with the planet Jupiter, believed to be a form of Lord Brahma.

Lucky Color: White

White Lucky Time: 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM

Cancer: Unavoidable circumstances might cause some discomfort today, but it's important to stay calm and avoid reacting impulsively. If you're a businessperson heading out for work, be sure to keep your money in a safe place, as there's a risk of theft. Before making any changes to your home environment, ensure that everyone is on board. A long period of loneliness may come to an end as you find your soulmate. Your partners will be excited about your new plans and ventures. To make the most of your free time, take a break from others and engage in activities you love, which can bring positive changes to your life. Your day will be truly delightful when your spouse puts aside any disagreements and embraces you with love. Remedy: Feed fish with wheat flour balls to bring positivity into your life.

Lucky Color: Maroon

Maroon Lucky Time: 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Leo: Seek comfort in the company of children. The therapeutic presence of kids, whether they are your own or others, can bring you peace and help ease your anxiety. Avoid investing in land or property today, as it could lead to significant losses. It's a good day to engage in activities involving young people. However, don't expect much in the way of romance today. Work will go smoothly. While it's fine to chat with acquaintances, be cautious about sharing your deepest secrets with them, as it may not be worth your time or trust. Your spouse might disrupt a plan or project, but try to remain patient. Remedy: Offer red flowers to the Sun God in the morning to enhance the flow of money into your life.

Lucky Color: Indigo

Indigo Lucky Time: 7:00 AM - 8:30 AM

Virgo: A special compliment from a friend will bring you happiness today. This is because you've lived your life like a tree—providing shade and comfort to others while enduring the heat yourself. An unexpected guest might visit your home today, and their presence could bring you financial benefits. If you offer advice today, be open to receiving it as well. You won't forget this day if you seize the opportunity for romance. Those involved in foreign trade are likely to achieve their desired results, and working professionals of this zodiac sign can fully showcase their talents at work today. Although outstation travel may be uncomfortable, it will help you make valuable connections. Physical intimacy with your spouse will reach new heights today. Remedy: To stay healthy, consider donating milk, curd, camphor, and white flowers.

Lucky Color: Coral

Coral Lucky Time: 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM

Libra: Today, you'll feel a boost in both confidence and energy. If you've been facing financial challenges, there's a chance for unexpected gains that could quickly resolve some ongoing issues. However, you may feel a bit down due to the current atmosphere at home. In matters of love, your feelings will deepen gradually. It's important to stay true to your own judgment when making crucial business decisions—don't let others influence you. An old item might surface at home today, bringing back fond memories of your childhood. Although you may sense some distance from your spouse, you'll realize by the day's end that they've been busy preparing something special just for you. Remedy: Soak the roots of the Vidhara Tree in water overnight. Drink this water the following morning to enjoy a harmonious time with your family.

Lucky Colour: Aqua.

Aqua. Auspicious Time: 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM.

Scorpio: For those managing blood pressure, a small amount of red wine could help lower it and keep cholesterol levels in check, providing a sense of relaxation. You may experience a financial gain tonight, especially if you’re expecting repayment of a loan. The atmosphere at home might be a bit unpredictable today. Your romantic relationship could face some disapproval from others. It's a favorable day to start a new partnership venture, with potential benefits for all involved—just be sure to carefully consider your partners before proceeding. You might feel drawn to charity and social work today, and dedicating your time to a noble cause could make a significant impact. Although you may sense a lack of attention from your spouse, you’ll realize by day's end that they’ve been preoccupied with preparations just for you. Remedy: Feeding fish with barley flour balls can help enhance family prosperity and happiness.

Lucky Colour: Gray.

Gray. Auspicious Time: 5:15 PM - 6:45 PM.

Sagittarius: As you continue battling your long-term illness, remember that self-trust is the foundation of true courage. While lending money is something most people hesitate to do, you'll find relief in helping someone in need today. Before making any changes to your home, ensure you have everyone's approval. If you express your love, your partner will feel like an angel to you today. A new partnership could hold great promise, making it an ideal day for such ventures. Traveling might bring you to new places and introduce you to influential people. However, ongoing disagreements with your spouse could create significant strain, making reconciliation difficult. Remedy: Wearing green today may bring you positive energy.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Brown. Auspicious Time: 9:15 AM - 10:45 AM.

Capricorn: Stay calm and tension-free today. If you’re involved in a legal case concerning financial matters, the court is likely to rule in your favor, bringing you monetary benefits. Steer clear of arguments, confrontations, and unnecessary criticism of others. Today, your dreams and reality will blur in the bliss of love. It's wise to avoid joint ventures and partnerships for now. In the midst of your busy life, it can be hard to find time for yourself, but today is your lucky day—you’ll have plenty of time to focus on you. You’ll feel like the wealthiest person in the world as your partner showers you with affection. Remedy: Donate red lentils to those in need to help achieve success in your business endeavors.

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Indigo. Auspicious Time: 2:45 PM - 4:15 PM.

Aquarius: Elderly individuals should pay extra attention to their health today. If you’ve been facing financial difficulties for a long time, you might unexpectedly receive money that could quickly resolve several problems. Children could bring exciting news your way. Be mindful not to resort to emotional manipulation with your partner. It’s an auspicious day to embark on new ventures. Consider surprising your spouse by dedicating your time to them, setting aside your work. However, your spouse may not be very supportive during challenging situations today. Remedy: For excellent health, wrap equal amounts of black and white sesame seeds in a multicolored cloth and keep it with you at all times.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Purple. Auspicious Time: 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

Pisces: Self-medication can lead to drug dependency. It's essential to consult a physician before taking any medication to avoid this risk. Today, your attention should be on matters related to land, real estate, or cultural projects. Consider visiting a relative who hasn't been feeling well. Romance is in the air—plan something special for the evening and make it as romantic as possible. It's wise to postpone new projects and unnecessary expenses. Favorable planetary alignments will give you many reasons to feel content today. Your parents might bless your spouse with a thoughtful gift, which will strengthen your marriage. Remedy: Reading the Hanuman Chalisa will bring positive results for your health.