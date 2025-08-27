horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 28 August 2025, Thursday.

Aries: Your health is likely to improve, giving you the chance to take part in a sports competition. An unexpected guest may arrive at your home today, which could lead you to spend on household items you had planned to purchase next month. At a social gathering, you may form new friendships. Avoid unnecessary suspicion in your relationship, as doubt can damage trust. If something is troubling you, have an open conversation with your partner to resolve it. At work, you may come across an inspiring person, so make use of your confidence to build new contacts and friendships. Although your morning may be disrupted—perhaps by a power cut—your spouse will step in to help you manage. Remedy: To maintain peace and happiness in your love life, eat food without salt once a day.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Taurus: Adopt a positive mindset to overcome fear, otherwise you may end up feeling helpless against it. Though you often overlook the value of money, today you may realize its importance when you find yourself short of funds. An award function for your child will fill you with pride and joy, as they live up to your expectations. Your love life looks especially delightful today—cherish the moments together. Fresh ideas will prove fruitful, and listening to others’ advice could bring you benefits. Your day will be even more special as your spouse has planned a pleasant surprise for you. Remedy: Offer Dhatura (black thorn apple) seeds to Lord Shiva to gain good health and peace of mind.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 3 pm.

Gemini: Your hopes will blossom today, filling you with positivity and joy. You may feel inclined to spend generously on others, and many people will be eager to befriend you—something you’ll gladly welcome. In matters of love, the day looks especially beautiful, full of warmth and affection. Despite minor obstacles, you are likely to achieve much today. However, watch out for colleagues who may become moody if things don’t go their way. Surprising your spouse by setting aside work and spending quality time together will make the day even more memorable. When your partner is truly wonderful, life feels magical—and you’re likely to experience that today. Remedy: Worship the silver idol of your household deity regularly to strengthen your financial position.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Cancer: Today is a favourable day to pursue religious or spiritual activities. Avoid alcohol or intoxicants, as they may cause you to lose valuable items. An award function for your child will bring you pride and happiness, as they live up to your expectations and make your dreams come true. You may also be enchanted by the beauty of nature around you. At work, your approach and the quality of your output are set to improve. Homemakers can relax after completing household chores—perhaps by watching a movie or spending time on their phones. In your personal life, a heartfelt and soulful conversation with your spouse will make the day especially meaningful. Remedy: Apply a white sandalwood mark on your forehead to strengthen your financial prospects.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.

Leo: Leave work early today and spend time doing things you truly enjoy. New income opportunities may come your way through acquaintances. Social gatherings will be a great chance to strengthen ties with influential people. Family members of your spouse may cause some minor disturbances, and being too open about your plans could put a project at risk. Attending seminars or exhibitions will prove valuable, giving you fresh knowledge and useful contacts. Your spouse might unintentionally disrupt one of your plans, but try to stay calm and patient. Remedy: To strengthen your bond with your partner, read the Matsyavatar Katha of Lord Vishnu together, if possible.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.

Virgo: You may experience persistent neck or back pain today—don’t ignore it, especially if you also feel weak. Taking proper rest will be very important. A strong urge to earn quick money may arise, but be mindful of your decisions. Your stubbornness could upset family members and close friends, so try to stay flexible. In love, keep your bond as fresh and valuable as something truly precious. Avoid daydreaming or relying on others to finish your tasks, as this could lead to setbacks. On the brighter side, you’ll be full of creative ideas, and the activities you choose may bring rewards beyond expectations. Your spouse will make the day feel more wonderful than ever. Remedy: Help and serve physically challenged people to ensure good health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

Libra: Avoid making impulsive decisions today, as they could affect your children’s interests. Investments may turn out well, but take proper advice before proceeding. Your cheerful nature will brighten the home environment and spread positivity. You may be captivated by the beauty of nature around you. With your leadership qualities and sensitivity to others’ needs, expressing your true self will help you earn appreciation and support. Travel opportunities look promising and should not be missed. On the personal front, you’ll truly feel that your spouse is like an angel in your life. Remedy: Offer a flag or banner at a religious place to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Scorpio: You will feel energetic and active today, with good health supporting you throughout. Speculative activities may bring profits. Friends are likely to make your day lively by planning something exciting for the evening. In love, however, your relationship might face some disapproval. At work, avoid giving excuses, as your boss will expect results—focus on your tasks to stay in his good books. You may prefer solitude in your free time rather than socializing. Some family tensions could arise, but by the end of the day, your spouse’s affection will bring you comfort. Remedy: Keeping a yellow cloth or handkerchief in your pocket or wallet will prove auspicious for business growth.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.

Sagittarius: Listen carefully to others—you may find solutions to your problems in their words. Avoid making hasty investments, as rushing into decisions could lead to losses. Your timely help might even save someone’s life, bringing pride and inspiration to your family. In love, don’t give in to unnecessary demands. Consider enrolling in short-term courses to learn new skills or technologies that will benefit you. Despite a busy lifestyle, today you’ll find ample time for yourself. Someone may show extra interest in your spouse, but by the end of the day, you’ll realize there’s no cause for worry. Remedy: Use white sandalwood, gopi chandan, and vermillion in your daily prayers and rituals to attract prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.

Capricorn: You will find joy in leisure today. However, planetary positions do not favour money matters, so safeguard your finances carefully. Spend your free time with children—it will bring you happiness, even if it requires extra effort. In love, you may need to face some hard realities. At work, family concerns could lower your energy, and businesspersons should stay cautious as partners may cause harm. Your quick decision-making, though, will earn you recognition. In marriage, remember it’s not just about living together—it’s about spending meaningful time with your partner. Remedy: Keep the root of a Bael (wood apple) tree wrapped in red or orange cloth in your pocket to attract financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Cream.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Aquarius: Try to leave work early today and spend time doing what you truly enjoy. Financial gains may fall short of expectations, but relatives will be ready to support you. Matters of love might bring disappointment, but don’t lose hope—relationships often have their ups and downs. Knowledge you gain today will give you an advantage in dealing with colleagues. Unexpected travel could turn out to be tiring and stressful. In the morning, you may face small hurdles—like a power cut—but your spouse will step in to help you manage. Remedy: Brush your teeth with a neem twig to support financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.

Pisces: Your health will remain strong even through a busy day. If you’ve been spending money carelessly, it’s time to take control and start saving. Domestic matters will go smoothly, and you’ll be able to complete pending household tasks. In love, avoid forming opinions about your partner based on what others say—trust is the key to keeping your relationship strong. Meeting influential people may inspire you with fresh ideas and plans. Take some time for self-reflection today; evaluating your shortcomings will help bring positive changes to your personality. Someone may show undue interest in your spouse, but by day’s end, you’ll realize there’s nothing to worry about. Remedy: Keep the root of white sandalwood wrapped in a blue cloth at home to strengthen your love life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.