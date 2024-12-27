Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 28 December 2024, Saturday.

Aries: Physical discomfort and stress-related issues may arise, so take care of your well-being. Financially, you’ll remain stable, and the favorable alignment of planets and nakshatras may bring you several opportunities to increase your earnings. Spending time with friends will be enjoyable, but be mindful of your expenses to avoid returning home with an empty wallet. You might encounter someone who cherishes you deeply. Consider spending some quiet time at a temple, gurudwara, or any spiritual place to find peace and steer clear of unnecessary conflicts. Take a moment to appreciate your spouse today—they truly are a blessing in your life. For small businesses, organizing a casual get-together can boost employee morale. Remedy: Wearing green today may enhance positive energy around you.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 10 am.

Taurus: Consider attending a social gathering to uplift your mood. Married individuals should pay extra attention to their children’s health today, as there may be concerns requiring significant expenses. You might receive unexpected gifts or tokens of appreciation from friends or relatives. The day will be filled with love and affection, though an old issue could spark a disagreement with your partner later in the evening. Students should focus on their studies rather than spending time idly with friends—this is a critical phase for building their future. Taking your partner for granted may lead to misunderstandings, so show appreciation where it's due. A long-awaited phone call could bring back cherished memories and evoke a sense of nostalgia. Remedy: Carry a green handkerchief with you to attract positive energy in your business or professional life.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Gemini: You’ll feel relaxed and in a cheerful mood to enjoy the day. While the morning may start on a positive note, unforeseen expenses in the evening could cause some concern. Good news from distant relatives will bring joy and uplift the entire family’s spirits. If you’re going on a date, steer clear of controversial topics to keep things pleasant. It’s a day filled with laughter and positivity, with most things falling into place as you wish. Although a heated argument may occur during the day, the evening promises to be delightful with your spouse. Consider hosting a spontaneous get-together at home for a fun and relaxed time. Remedy: Show affection and respect to your elder brothers to invite prosperity and stability into your financial life.

Lucky Colour: Crimson Red.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.

Cancer: Stick to your exercise routine and avoid high-calorie foods to maintain your health. While your financial situation shows signs of improvement, ongoing expenses might delay the execution of your plans. Friends and your spouse will bring joy and comfort to an otherwise slow day. Take a moment to check your partner's recent social media posts—you might discover a delightful surprise. Spending the day in quiet solitude with a good book could be your idea of perfect relaxation. Your partner may sweep you away into a world filled with love and passion today. Watching a film or series might ignite a desire to escape to the serene beauty of the hills. Remedy: Reading the Hanuman Chalisa can enhance your overall well-being and bring positive health outcomes.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Leo: A heartfelt compliment from a friend will brighten your day, reflecting the kindness and support you offer to others—much like a tree providing shade while standing in the scorching sun. While money holds significance, avoid letting financial concerns strain your relationships. The cheerful disposition of family members will create a warm and lively atmosphere at home. You may have a chance encounter with someone intriguing today. This is also a great opportunity to spend quality time with your partner and share your feelings openly. Your spouse will go out of their way to make you feel cherished. Make it a point to complete tasks instead of delaying them—it will serve you well. Remedy: To enhance your financial well-being, consider donating books or educational materials to deserving students, academicians, or scholars.

Lucky Colour: Lavender.

Auspicious Time: 3.45 pm to 5.15 pm.

Virgo: Your health will thrive as you share joyful moments with others, but be mindful not to neglect it, as this could lead to issues later. Financial matters may not favor you today, so exercise caution and keep your money secure. An unexpected piece of good news later in the day will bring happiness and uplift your family’s spirits. Your partner may seek a commitment—be honest and avoid making promises you cannot keep. Consider leaving work early to spend quality time with your spouse, though heavy traffic might disrupt your plans. An old friend might visit, rekindling cherished memories with your partner. Spending time with your younger brother today can be fun and strengthen your bond. Remedy: To accelerate financial growth, look at your reflection in mustard oil, fry sweet flour balls in the same oil, and feed them to birds.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Libra: Try to leave the office early today and spend time doing the things you truly enjoy. A helpful interaction with someone of the opposite sex could lead to financial gains in your business or job. However, if conversations don’t go smoothly, stay calm and avoid saying something you might regret—choose your words wisely. Work on breaking the pattern of falling in love impulsively. Although the day may start off a bit exhausting, things will improve as it progresses. By evening, you’ll find time to connect with someone close to you, creating meaningful moments. A heated argument during the day could be followed by a lovely and peaceful evening with your spouse. You may also recover money lent to someone, alleviating some of your financial concerns. Remedy: Donate barley equivalent to your weight at a goshala or cowshed to bring harmony and peace to your family life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4.25 pm to 6.45 pm.

Scorpio: Your sense of humor is your greatest strength—use it to help heal both your mind and body. A financial boost today may ease many of your monetary concerns. Be ready for delightful surprises in the form of unexpected gifts from relatives and friends. The world will seem more vibrant and beautiful today as love fills your heart and brightens your outlook. Your quick thinking and problem-solving skills will earn you appreciation and respect. While marriage isn’t always filled with romance, today promises to be an exceptionally romantic day for you and your spouse. A colleague might offer some advice that, while useful, may not sit well with you initially. Remedy: Worship Lord Shiva for blessings and improved health.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Sagittarius: Practicing meditation and yoga today will benefit both your spiritual and physical well-being. Be cautious with your planning, as unrealistic expectations might lead to financial strain. Your cheerful and energetic demeanor will spread joy to those around you. Love seems to be favoring you, making your romantic life blissful. Spending time with an elder family member could provide valuable life lessons and deeper insights. Your marital life will feel exceptionally harmonious and fulfilling. You might accompany your family on an outing—while you may feel hesitant at first, you’re likely to enjoy the experience as the day unfolds. Remedy: Upholding strong moral values will help you achieve financial stability and prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.

Capricorn: An evening at the movies or dinner with your spouse promises to leave you feeling relaxed and joyful. However, a disagreement over money matters might arise—but your calm and composed approach will help resolve it smoothly. Your children may lend a helping hand with household tasks, making things easier. Today, you’ll realize that love is not just a feeling but a sacred connection akin to worshiping the divine. Make an effort to use your free time wisely, as it could shape your future success. Your married life will take a delightful turn, with everything aligning in your favor. The stars hint at a short, fun-filled trip with your close ones, offering a refreshing change of pace. Remedy: Treat women outside your family and friend circle with respect and kindness to invite financial growth and prosperity.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 3.30 pm.

Aquarius: Avoid letting negative thoughts cloud your mind today. Stay calm and relaxed, as this will strengthen your mental resilience. Be cautious with your movable property, as there’s a risk of theft—take extra care to safeguard your belongings. Engaging in social activities with your family will create a cheerful and peaceful atmosphere at home. Romance may seem a bit complicated today, but it’s a good time for some fun and recreation. If your married life feels monotonous, spice things up by finding new ways to inject excitement. It's a great day to tap into your creativity and come up with groundbreaking ideas. Remedy: Offering Dhruva at Lord Ganesha's temple will bring positive energy and financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.

Pisces: If possible, avoid long journeys today as you're feeling weak, and traveling may drain your energy further. You may need to spend money on your partner’s health, but don’t worry—your savings will cover the expenses. Be cautious of people who make promises they can’t keep—don’t let their empty words affect you. Enjoy a picnic with your beloved to relive special moments and create new memories. Today is ideal for both social gatherings and religious functions. Your spouse is truly your angel—experience and appreciate this today. You may treat your family or friends to lunch or dinner at an upscale restaurant, though it might be a bit expensive. Remedy: Offer seeds of Dhatura (black thorn apple) to Lord Shiva to enhance your physical fitness and mental clarity.

Lucky Colour: Deep Red.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.