Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 28 February 2025, Friday.

Aries: Communicate openly with your wife about family matters. Set aside quality time for each other to strengthen your bond and nurture your relationship. A loving and harmonious home will create a joyful environment that your children will naturally sense. While managing finances may feel challenging, your luck will help maintain a steady flow of income. Your wit and charm will uplift those around you, creating a positive atmosphere. If you’re planning a romantic outing, pay attention to your attire—dressing appropriately will help avoid any unnecessary misunderstandings with your partner. Pending projects will finally start taking shape, bringing a sense of accomplishment. Take some time to enjoy nature, whether it’s a walk under the open sky or simply breathing in fresh air. This will help you stay mentally calm and energized throughout the day. Your spouse might initially feel neglected due to your busy schedule, but by the end of the day, they will understand and express their love and support. Remedy: Strengthen your bond with your partner by drinking water from an iron vessel.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.

Taurus: Tension at home may leave you feeling frustrated, but suppressing your emotions could take a toll on your health. Engage in physical activity to release stress, and if possible, step away from the source of irritation to regain your composure. Those who have yet to receive their salaries might feel anxious about finances and may consider seeking temporary support from a friend. Meanwhile, a letter or message will bring uplifting news that brightens the entire family’s mood. You may have planned a special outing with your partner, but unexpected responsibilities could disrupt your plans, potentially leading to a disagreement. Stay patient and handle the situation with understanding. Be cautious before committing to new projects, as hasty decisions may lead to unnecessary pressure. Although you might want to spend quality time with your family in the evening, an argument with a loved one could affect your mood. Ending the day with a peaceful dinner and a restful sleep will help restore harmony in your married life. Remedy: To improve health, toss a faulty or impure coin into a flowing river.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.

Gemini: Practice meditation and yoga to enhance both your spiritual and physical well-being. Today, consider seeking financial advice from your elders on money management and savings, and apply their wisdom to your daily life. Your sharp wit will make you a favorite at social gatherings, and you may discover a new and delightful side of your partner. If you’ve been trying to connect with someone at work for a while, today could bring you the opportunity you’ve been waiting for. Students may find themselves spending excessive time on TV or mobile phones, leading to unproductive hours. Try to manage your time wisely. By the end of the day, you’ll feel truly fortunate as your spouse showers you with love and care, making you feel like the richest person in the world. Remedy: Feed green millets (Jvaar, Sorghum) to cows for positive benefits.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Cancer: Be mindful of your posture while sitting to prevent injury. Maintaining good posture not only enhances your personality but also contributes to better health and increased confidence. Your financial situation may improve through smart speculation or unexpected gains. While spending time with friends will be enjoyable, avoid overspending to prevent unnecessary financial strain. A heartfelt phone call from your beloved or spouse will brighten your day. Writers and media professionals may receive well-deserved recognition for their work. You might spend most of your day resting at home, but by evening, you'll gain a deeper appreciation for the value of time. Today, you'll be reminded that your spouse is truly a blessing in your life—take a moment to cherish and appreciate them. Remedy: Donate a flag or banner at a place of worship for good health.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 5.45 pm to 7.15 pm.

Leo: Keep your emotions and impulses under control to maintain clarity and balance. Holding onto outdated beliefs may hinder your progress and create unnecessary obstacles—stay open to fresh perspectives and new ideas. Consider exploring investment opportunities that come your way, but commit only after thoroughly assessing their feasibility. Today, you’ll be in the spotlight, receiving plenty of attention. With multiple opportunities ahead, you may find it challenging to choose the best path. Love may unexpectedly find its way into your life, so stay open to romantic possibilities. You have the potential to accomplish great things—seize the opportunities that align with your goals. While you’ll realize the importance of prioritizing family, balancing time effectively may still be a challenge. Ending the day with a relaxing dinner and restful sleep will bring harmony to your married life. Remedy: Improve your health by sharing food with those in need or individuals with physical challenges.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4.15 pm to 6 pm.

Virgo: Your resilience and fearlessness will greatly sharpen your mental strength. Keep up this momentum to stay in control of any situation that comes your way. Today, your parents might express concern over your extravagant spending habits, which could lead to a tense conversation. However, engaging in social activities with your family will help create a relaxed and pleasant atmosphere at home. Offer support to someone who needs encouragement in their love life. When dealing with business or legal matters, read every detail carefully before signing any documents. Someone close to you may seek your time and attention, but due to a busy schedule, you might struggle to fulfill their request—leading to disappointment for both of you. On the bright side, romance will be in the air. With delicious food, delightful scents, and a joyful mood, you’ll share a truly special time with your partner. Remedy: Chant ॐ कें केतवे नमः (Om Kem Ketave Namaha) 11 times for rapid professional growth.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6 pm.

Libra: Engage in acts of charity and donation to find inner peace and fulfillment. Be extra cautious with your belongings today, as there is a risk of theft involving your movable property. Taking necessary precautions will help prevent any losses. Your spouse will make a heartfelt effort to bring happiness into your day, making it a joyful and fulfilling experience. However, emotional disturbances may cloud your mind—try to stay calm and centered. Today, you’ll gain insight into why your boss often seems harsh, and this realization will bring you a sense of clarity and relief. Your day will be filled with travel, entertainment, and social interactions, keeping you engaged and energized. However, keep an eye on your spouse’s health, as they may not be feeling their best. Remedy: Prepare multi-grain rotis or bread and feed them to birds to attract financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Scorpio: Today, you’ll be bursting with energy, completing tasks in half the time it usually takes. An old friend may offer valuable business advice that could significantly boost your profits—if you follow their guidance, luck will be on your side. Don’t let family tensions distract you; challenges often bring valuable lessons. Show love and understanding, even if faced with negativity from your beloved. Convincing your partners to align with your plans may prove difficult, so approach discussions with patience and clarity. Spending time with your siblings—perhaps watching a movie or a match at home—will strengthen your bond and bring warmth to your relationships. However, be mindful, as a relative might spark a disagreement between you and your spouse today. Remedy: Light a lamp in front of a Tulsi plant in the evening to enhance love and harmony in your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 11.30 am to 1 pm.

Sagittarius: Your kind and compassionate nature will bring plenty of joyful moments today. You may step out with your spouse to purchase some valuable household items, but be mindful, as this could put some strain on your finances. To maintain peace, avoid unnecessary arguments, confrontations, or fault-finding in others. Keep your love life private and focus on your work and priorities instead. It’s a favorable day where things will align in your favor, leaving you feeling on top of the world. However, a minor disagreement with your spouse—possibly over grocery shopping—might test your patience. Remedy: For a stable financial life, cultivate strong faith, surround yourself with positive people, avoid negative thoughts about others, and refrain from mental aggression.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.

Capricorn: Household concerns may leave you feeling anxious today. Someone with ambitious plans and ideas might grab your attention, but be sure to verify their credibility before making any financial commitments. The atmosphere at home may be a bit unpredictable, so try to stay patient and adaptable. Your presence will radiate love and positivity, uplifting those around you. At work, colleagues will offer strong support, and new professional alliances may form, opening up promising opportunities. Seeking guidance from a spiritual leader or an elder could provide clarity and wisdom. By the end of the day, you’ll have a heartfelt realization that the vows you took in marriage truly hold meaning—your spouse is your soulmate. Remedy: Nurturing red plants at home will bring positive health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 1.30 pm.

Aquarius: Your energy levels may be low today, making you easily irritated by small matters. The money you’ve been saving for a long time might come in handy, but unexpected expenses could dampen your mood. Your children may teach you valuable lessons today—their pure hearts, joyful nature, and absence of negativity have the power to uplift those around them. Romantic memories will fill your thoughts, adding warmth to your day. Your hard work is finally paying off, and it’s time to reap the rewards of your efforts. Although your family may confide in you about their concerns, you might find yourself lost in your own world, choosing to spend your free time doing something you truly enjoy. While you may often come across jokes about married life on social media, today, you’ll experience a deeply emotional moment as you realize the beautiful truth of your relationship. Remedy: Practice early morning breathing exercises (Pranayama) daily to maintain a fit body and a refreshed mind.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm.

Pisces: Regular exercise will help you maintain a healthy weight. Today, you’ll realize the true value of smart investments, as an old financial decision brings you profitable returns. Your spouse and children will shower you with extra love and care, strengthening your family bond. However, minor issues at home may arise—try to avoid unnecessary criticism of your partner to maintain harmony. If you’re planning to take a day off from work, rest assured that things will run smoothly in your absence. And if any issues do arise, you’ll be able to resolve them effortlessly upon your return. With some free time on your hands, consider reconnecting with old friends to relive cherished memories. However, be mindful, as your spouse’s rude behavior might leave you feeling emotionally drained today. Remedy: Strengthen your relationship with your partner by offering black and white sesame seeds to a flowing river.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.