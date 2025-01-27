Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 28 January 2025, Tuesday.

Aries: Your hopes will flourish like a vibrant, fragrant flower. However, financial challenges may arise if a family member falls ill. At this moment, prioritize their health over monetary concerns. Social gatherings will be a great opportunity to strengthen your connections with influential individuals. Be cautious in your relationship, as minor issues may lead to tension with your partner. At work, support from seniors and colleagues will boost your confidence. Spending excessive time with friends may seem tempting, but it could create problems later. Today, there’s a possibility of a serious argument with your spouse. Remedy: To enhance your love life, avoid cruelty to animals and consider embracing vegetarianism together with your partner. This positive change can deepen your bond.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Taurus: Physical, mental, and moral education are essential for complete development. Remember, a healthy mind thrives in a healthy body. Financial relief may come your way today, helping ease many of your troubles. Spending time on social activities with your family will create a relaxed and joyful atmosphere. The power of love will inspire you and give you a reason to cherish life. You might find yourself successfully managing major land deals or coordinating entertainment projects. Today, you may feel the need to spend time in solitude at a peaceful place, away from relatives. Your spouse will prove to be your true blessing, and you’ll appreciate their presence even more. Remedy: To maintain excellent health, chant the mantra Om Bum Budhaaya Namaha 11 times, twice a day.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Gemini: Control your impulsive and stubborn nature, especially at social gatherings, as it may dampen the party’s mood. Begin your day by seeking the blessings of your elders, as it could bring positive outcomes. Avoid sharing personal or confidential information with others. You might enjoy a sweet and memorable moment with your partner, sharing treats like candyfloss and toffees. Be mindful not to let others take credit for the hard work you’ve done. Students should focus on their studies and avoid wasting time on unnecessary outings, as this is a crucial phase for building their careers. Today, you’ll realize how truly wonderful your life partner is. Remedy: To restore harmony and happiness in the family, offer boondi and laddoos at a Hanuman temple.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Cancer: You are likely to find joy in celebrating the success of others by praising them. Financially, you will remain strong, as the favourable alignment of planets and nakshatras will bring numerous opportunities to earn money today. Attending social events may connect you with influential people. However, your partner may prefer to share their thoughts rather than listen to yours, which might upset you. This is a great time to express yourself and focus on creative projects. You may plan something new in your free time, but you’ll become so engrossed in it that other tasks will take a backseat. The day will feel like a beautiful spring—romantic and filled with special moments with your partner. Remedy: Wear white clothes regularly to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.

Leo: Someone may upset your mood today, but don't let minor irritations take control. These unnecessary worries and anxieties could negatively affect your body and might even lead to skin issues. Investments related to your home are likely to yield good returns. Your friends will be supportive but think carefully before speaking to avoid misunderstandings. A harsh attitude toward your loved one could create tension in your relationship, so be gentle and understanding. It's a great day to kick-start new projects and plans. Business-related travel will be fruitful in the long run. However, a disagreement with your spouse about going out may leave you feeling irritated. Remedy: Chanting Om Shukraaya Namaha 11 times can help promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Magenta.

Auspicious Time: 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Virgo: Today, you'll have plenty of time to focus on improving your health and appearance. A close relative might help you excel in your business, bringing financial benefits as well. It's a good day to engage in activities involving youngsters. However, you may need to face certain realities and temporarily distance yourself from someone you love. Be mindful of your communication, as unclear responses could irritate your colleagues or associates. While you'll realize the importance of prioritizing family, you may still struggle to do so. Also, take care to be gentle with your spouse, as there’s a chance of minor injuries in bed. Remedy: Strengthen your love bond by gifting white chocolates to your partner.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Libra: Health issues might cause some discomfort today, so take care of yourself. Be mindful of your expenses and stick to buying only essential items. A new relationship could prove to be both lasting and rewarding. Love will feel deeply fulfilling, and you'll experience its soulful essence today. It's a great day to take on new projects that could bring prosperity to your entire family. Before starting anything new, consult experienced individuals in the field—taking their advice can help you succeed. If possible, meet them in person to gather their insights. You'll also witness the inner beauty of your life partner shining through today. Remedy: Add more green grams to your diet for better health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: After 4 pm.

Scorpio: Stay positive, as good times are ahead and you'll feel energized. If you manage things wisely, you might earn some extra money today. Unexpected good news from distant relatives will bring joy to your whole family. You might even find yourself sharing sweets like candyfloss and toffees with your loved one. It seems there’s more happening in your life today than you realize, and in the coming days, great opportunities will come your way. It’s a day for thoughtful decisions—your mind will be more important than your emotions. Today, you'll also notice how beautiful your marriage has become. Remedy: To improve your health, bury black kohl (kajal) in a deserted area.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 1:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Sagittarius: Your health remains excellent, and your financial situation improves as overdue payments are cleared. If you offer advice today, be open to receiving it as well. Love has the power to transport you to a different world, even when you’re standing still. Today could be the day for a romantic getaway. At work, enemies may turn into allies thanks to a single kind gesture from you. This could be one of your best days, as you’ll have the chance to plan for a bright future. However, an unexpected guest in the evening may derail your plans. Something unexpected in the morning will set the tone for an amazing day. Remedy: For rapid career growth, wake up early, greet the rising Sun, and chant the Gayatri Mantra 11 times.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Capricorn: Your anxiety will fade as you take control of the situation. You’ll realize it’s as fragile as a soap bubble, easily burst by a bit of courage. Married couples may need to spend a significant amount on their children’s education today. It’s a good time to change your dominant attitude in the family. Work together to share life’s ups and downs, and your new approach will bring immense happiness to your loved ones. Ever imagined the scent of chocolate mixed with ginger and roses? That’s how your love life will feel today. You’ll also discover new things by attending seminars or lectures and will receive important invitations from unexpected sources. In marriage, love and good food are essential, and today, you'll enjoy both to the fullest. Remedy: Add black pepper in any form to your daily diet to improve your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 pm to 4:30 pm.

Aquarius: Engage in some charity or donation work today to find mental peace. An unexpected guest may arrive at your home, but their presence could bring you financial gain. You'll feel energized today, so gather everyone for a big party—your enthusiasm will help you organize events for your group. Be cautious, as your romantic partner might try to flatter you with emotional words like, "Don’t leave me alone in this lonely world." At work, things could go really well for you if you simply greet someone who doesn’t get along with you. You might also enjoy spending a day alone in a room with a book, which could be your perfect way to relax. Today, you'll rediscover your love for your spouse. Remedy: Apply a tilak of white sandalwood to help maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 p.m.

Pisces: A pleasure trip with friends or family will help you unwind and relax. Although your expenses rise, an increase in income will cover your bills. Someone you know may overreact to financial matters, leading to some tense moments at home. Your love life could take a new direction today, with your partner bringing up the topic of marriage. Take your time and consider all aspects before making any decisions. You'll also have the chance to work on major land deals and coordinate people for entertainment projects. It will be a day full of laughter, with most things unfolding as you wish. Your spouse will give you plenty of time to express what’s on your mind. Remedy: For better financial health, apply some oil to your body and belly button before taking a bath.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.