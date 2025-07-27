horoscope and Rashifal for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 28 July 2025, Monday.

Aries: Your health will remain in good shape today. Avoid investing in joint ventures or suspicious financial schemes. Support and affection from friends and family will keep your spirits high. However, your partner might be upset due to family-related issues. Talk to them calmly and try to ease their stress. At work, you’ll feel appreciated and valued. But don’t forget to take some time out for yourself—too much workload might leave you mentally exhausted. During a light-hearted conversation with your partner, an old issue may unexpectedly resurface and lead to an argument. Handle the situation with care. Remedy: When positively placed, Rahu symbolises charity, creativity, and change. To improve your financial and social standing, look for creative ways to help others and give back to the community.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.

Taurus: Spend today enjoying outdoor activities or playing sports—it will boost your mood and energy. There's a good chance you'll receive financial gains by night, especially if someone repays money you had lent earlier. Work pressure might strain your relationship with your spouse, so try to balance your professional and personal life. You may experience love at first sight today. At work, your senior could be impressed by the quality of your efforts. If you're staying away from home for studies or work, use your free time to connect with your family. A heartfelt conversation might even make you emotional. Married life will feel especially blissful today. Remedy: Light Loban incense (dhoop) at home—it can bring positive vibes and harmony to your domestic life.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 8 am.

Gemini: Join a social gathering today—it will help lift your mood. You may have to spend a significant amount on your mother’s or father’s health. While it could affect your finances, it will also bring you emotionally closer to them. People around you will want to connect, and you’ll enjoy the attention and friendships. Love will be in the air today—you might experience a sweet and romantic moment. Your efforts at work will be recognised and appreciated. In your free time, consider reading a spiritual book—it may help you find clarity and peace, easing some of your worries. Your married life will feel especially joyful today. Plan a special evening to make your spouse feel loved and cherished. Remedy: Use a moderate amount of red chilli in your cooking—it is believed to support financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.

Cancer: You’ll feel energetic and active throughout the day, with your health fully supporting you. Those planning to sell land may find a good buyer and get a profitable deal. Be careful during conversations—if talks don’t go well, you might lose your temper and say something you’ll later regret. Think before you speak. It’s a good day for romance, but avoid making any promises unless you’re sure you can keep them. Be thoughtful while interacting with family members today, as small misunderstandings could lead to unnecessary arguments, wasting your time and energy. Your spouse may show you extra love and care today, making you feel truly special. Remedy: For happiness in family life, keep a piece of raw turmeric and five Peepal leaves under your pillow while sleeping.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.

Leo: A fun outing with friends or family will help you unwind and relax. Be extra cautious while handling any bank-related matters today. Try to spend your free time with children—it will bring joy, even if you have to make a special effort for it. You may feel emotional and empty, missing someone’s presence deeply. At work, someone might try to interfere with your plans, so stay alert and aware of your surroundings. A relative may drop by unexpectedly today, requiring you to shift your schedule and attend to them. There might be attempts by neighbours to create trouble in your married life, but the strong bond between you and your spouse will remain unaffected. Remedy: To improve your financial condition, donate or use items like perfumes, incense sticks, fragrances, or camphor.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.

Virgo: Be careful with your words and actions today—rash behaviour might harm your relationship with your spouse. Think about the consequences before doing or saying anything hurtful. If possible, take a short break or step away to improve your mood. You may have to spend a large amount on your mother’s or father’s health. While this may affect your finances, it will also deepen your bond with them. It’s a good day to exchange gifts with loved ones. Romance and social interactions will be on your mind, even though some tasks are still pending. At work, your self-confidence will leave a strong impression. It will help you present your ideas clearly and gain support from others. You might spend most of the day resting at home. However, by evening, you’ll realize how valuable time is. With a little effort, this day could turn out to be one of the most beautiful in your married life. Remedy: For better health and well-being, pour milk at the base of a Banyan tree and apply a tilak on your forehead using the damp soil around the tree.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.

Libra: Avoid getting lost in daydreams—it's time to take action and meet your family's expectations. Be extra cautious in your work or business today, as carelessness could lead to financial setbacks. Spend some quiet, quality time with your loved ones. If others come to you with their problems, try not to let it weigh down your peace of mind. A surprise message may brighten your day and fill your evening with joy. A new partnership opportunity looks promising and may bring positive results. Tonight, you may feel the urge to step out for a peaceful walk—perhaps on the terrace or in a nearby park—to clear your thoughts. You will experience the true bliss of married life today. Remedy: For improved health and positivity, prepare and eat a sweet dish made with milk, sugar, and rice.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7.45 pm.

Scorpio: Your health remains strong and steady today. To maintain a smooth and secure lifestyle, it’s important to stay mindful of your finances and avoid unnecessary expenses. A new relationship may blossom into something meaningful and long-lasting. There’s a strong chance you’ll meet someone who truly touches your heart. At work, your words will carry weight—colleagues and superiors will pay close attention to your ideas. Despite a hectic routine, you'll find precious moments for yourself and indulge in activities that bring you joy. Today, you'll experience the deep joy and fulfillment that comes from a loving marriage. Remedy: Steer clear of any association with harmful actions toward life—never support foeticide or harm a pregnant woman or a new mother. As Jupiter symbolizes life (Jeeva Karaka), honoring and protecting life will invite lasting prosperity and financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5.30 pm.

Sagittarius: Today, rest and relaxation are essential, especially if you've been under significant mental stress lately. Indulging in some recreation or entertainment will help ease your mind and restore your energy. Established businesspersons of this zodiac sign should handle investments with extra caution—strategic thinking is crucial today. Being open to advice and genuinely considering others' suggestions can lead to valuable insights and positive outcomes. If you're in love, today brings a deeply emotional moment—the kind of connection that makes the rest of the world fade away. You'll feel truly in sync with your partner, as if you're hearing a melody only the two of you understand. A journey aimed at improving your career may take shape, but ensure you have your parents' approval beforehand to avoid misunderstandings. Spending quiet time with your spouse this evening will remind you of the importance of nurturing your relationship. When emotional intimacy is strong, love deepens in beautiful ways. Remedy: Nurture your spiritual side—have faith in a higher power, and engage in charitable acts. These practices will enhance Saturn’s positive influence and bring harmony to your professional life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.

Capricorn: Pleasure trips and social gatherings will lift your spirits and keep you feeling relaxed today. It’s a good time to have a meaningful conversation with your family about investments and savings—their insights could significantly enhance your financial planning. An unexpected visit from guests may add liveliness to your evening. In matters of love, the day promises warmth and magic—your romantic life will feel truly special. Stay honest and direct in your interactions; your determination and talent won't go unnoticed. You’ll find comfort in solitude today, choosing to enjoy your own company rather than socializing. Love will color your world beautifully—roses will seem redder, and violets bluer—as you're swept away by the sweet intoxication of affection. Remedy: To attract financial prosperity, consider gifting or using items like perfume, incense sticks, camphor, or fragrant oils. Their subtle energy will invite abundance into your life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 1 pm.

Aquarius: Stay patient—your consistent efforts, combined with practical thinking and understanding, are sure to lead you to success. Established businesspersons of this zodiac sign should make financial decisions with extra caution today; thoughtful investments are key. Spending time with your grandchildren will bring immense joy and emotional warmth. In matters of the heart, love brings renewed hope and positivity. It’s a good day to unwind and enjoy some recreation. However, if you're working, be especially attentive to the details of your business dealings. Your communication skills will shine today, helping you connect effectively with others. Married life feels brighter and more fulfilling—you’ll experience the deeper joys of companionship. Remedy: For rapid growth in your career or business, wear shoes in shades of red.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 8 pm.

Pisces: Patience is your greatest ally today. Your consistent efforts, guided by common sense and clarity, will pave the way to success. A sudden inflow of money will help you manage bills and urgent expenses with ease. However, someone close may overreact to financial matters, potentially creating tension at home—stay calm and handle things diplomatically. Romantic life may feel a bit tangled today; misunderstandings or emotional distance could arise. On the professional front, it’s a favorable day for retailers and wholesalers—business may pick up unexpectedly. Be cautious about whom you spend your time with—avoid getting too friendly with those who tend to distract or waste your time. Any lingering frustration or low spirits will be gently uplifted by your life partner, who may surprise you with something thoughtful and heartfelt. Remedy: Respect and follow your father's guidance to maintain a harmonious and peaceful family atmosphere.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 2 pm.