Rashifal and Horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces for 28 March 2025, Friday.

Aries: You may find joy in celebrating the success of others by appreciating their achievements. Today is a great opportunity to take your family out for a gathering and treat them generously. The day begins with pleasant news from close relatives or friends. Love and romance will be in the air. It’s a favorable day for businesspeople, and an unexpected business trip may bring positive outcomes. Although you’ll have a busy schedule, you’ll still manage to carve out time in the evening to indulge in activities you enjoy. The harmony between Venus and Mars today signifies deep emotional connections. Remedy: Enhancing your health can be achieved by immersing raw coal in water in the evening.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 12 pm.

Taurus: Today's entertainment should involve sports activities and outdoor events. Businesspeople dealing with overseas ventures are likely to see financial gains today. While family members will be supportive, they may also have high expectations of you. Love is in the air, and escaping Cupid’s arrow seems unlikely. Taking bold steps and making decisive choices will bring positive results. Those who have been occupied with work in recent days will finally get some much-needed personal time. A delightful outing with your life partner is on the cards, making for a memorable day. Remedy: Enhancing family happiness can be achieved by distributing food items to young girls.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Gemini: Prioritize your health and bring order to your life. Those who haven't received their salaries yet may feel stressed about finances and might consider borrowing money from a friend. Children may not meet your expectations, but instead of feeling disappointed, encourage them to strive towards success. Love is in the air, and you'll have plenty of romantic opportunities. A kind gesture at work could turn rivals into friends. Despite a hectic schedule, you'll find time for yourself today to enjoy your favorite activities. The evening with your spouse may turn out to be one of the most memorable moments of your life. Remedy: Improve your health by donating a cow. If that's not feasible, contribute an amount equivalent to its cost at a temple or hermitage.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Cancer: You may find relief from a prolonged illness. Avoid making any investments today. Your sharp wit will uplift the mood of those around you. Romantic memories will keep you occupied throughout the day. If you believe you can handle important tasks alone, think again—seeking support will be beneficial. It’s a day for thoughtful and cautious decisions, where logic should take precedence over emotions. By the end of the day, you’ll realize just how beautiful your marriage truly is. Remedy: Use Gangajal (holy water) extensively at home to enhance your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6.45 pm.

Leo: Encourage yourself to stay optimistic, as it boosts confidence and adaptability while helping you let go of negative emotions like fear, hatred, jealousy, and revenge. Your financial situation may improve through speculation or unexpected gains. A friend's troubles might leave you feeling concerned and upset. Be mindful while handling situations, as your spouse’s mood may not be at its best. You are likely to receive compliments at work. It’s a good day to indulge in recreation and entertainment. However, external interference could create tension in your marital relationship, so be cautious. Remedy: Establish a Guru Yantra engraved on gold or bronze and worship it daily for a harmonious family life.

Lucky Colour: Golden.

Auspicious Time: 9:00 am to 10:30 am.

Virgo: Stay confident and composed when interacting with high-profile individuals, as self-assurance is just as crucial for success as capital is for business. Learn to value both time and money, or you may face difficulties in the future. Avoid chasing unrealistic dreams—spending quality time with friends will bring you joy and relaxation. Love transcends logic, but today, you will truly feel its magic. Positive changes may occur in your workplace. While helping others is admirable, avoid getting involved in matters that don’t concern you. The day may bring disagreements on various issues, potentially straining your relationship. Remedy: To attract financial prosperity, place a silver coin in Gangajal (holy water) and keep it at home.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 10:00 am to 11:00 am.

Libra: Investing in self-improvement will bring multiple benefits—you'll feel more confident and fulfilled. However, be mindful of your finances today, as overspending or misplacing valuables is a possibility. Carelessness could lead to small losses, so stay alert. Your timely assistance could prevent someone from facing misfortune, so be ready to lend a hand. Keep your love life vibrant, just like cherished treasures. Pending projects and plans will finally begin to take shape. People born under this zodiac sign have a unique charm. While they thrive in social settings, they also enjoy solitude when needed. Fortunately, you'll find time for yourself despite a busy schedule. If you believe marriage is all about compromise, today you’ll realize it can also be one of life’s greatest blessings. Remedy: To attract financial prosperity, consider avoiding alcohol and non-vegetarian food. Additionally, strive for honesty, kindness, and self-discipline in your actions.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 1.15 pm to 2 pm.

Scorpio: Your health is expected to be in great shape today, allowing you to enjoy activities with friends. However, stay cautious and avoid questionable financial deals. It’s a wonderful day for exchanging gifts with loved ones, strengthening your bonds. You may find yourself reminiscing about a dear friend and cherishing their presence, even in their absence. With a busy schedule, rest may be limited as unfinished tasks demand your attention. However, you’ll still manage to spend quality time with your closest friends. Happiness and harmony will prevail in your married life today, making it a joyful and fulfilling day. Remedy: Enhance your financial well-being by placing reed over windows and doors.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.

Sagittarius: Psychological fears may try to unsettle you, but focusing on the positive and embracing optimism will help keep them at bay. Avoid lending money to those seeking temporary loans, as it may lead to unnecessary complications. Your sharp wit will uplift the mood around you, making the day lively and enjoyable. Any lingering complaints or misunderstandings in your relationship will fade away, bringing harmony and joy. However, be mindful of how you communicate with colleagues—clear and direct responses will prevent misunderstandings. Spending quality time with the younger members of your family is essential. Neglecting this may create distance and disrupt family harmony. Your marriage will enter a beautiful and fulfilling phase today, strengthening your bond with your partner. Remedy: Maintain good health by incorporating pure honey into your daily routine.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.

Capricorn: Your health is expected to be in great shape today, allowing you to enjoy some fun activities with friends. Since financial needs can arise unexpectedly, it's wise to start saving and planning your finances now. If you're feeling mentally burdened, confide in your relatives or close friends—they can help lighten your worries. Today, you'll realize that love has the power to replace everything else. At work, be mindful of the situation and choose your words carefully—staying quiet when necessary will help you avoid unnecessary trouble. Travel and educational experiences will broaden your perspective and deepen your awareness. Meanwhile, your married life will reach a peak of romance, making this a truly special day with your spouse. Remedy: To achieve success in business and professional life, pour sweetened milk over a banyan tree.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.

Aquarius: Sharing happiness with others will bring a positive boost to your health. Today, financial gains may come your way through your children, filling you with joy. Your brother will offer more support than you expected, strengthening your bond. However, your unpredictable behavior might make things challenging for your beloved, so try to be patient and understanding. At work, a simple "Hello" to someone who dislikes you could turn the day in your favor. Despite a busy schedule, you'll manage to carve out some personal time and spend it meaningfully with your family. Taking your spouse on a romantic date today will bring warmth and harmony to your relationship. Remedy: Strengthen your love life by donating green clothing to those in need.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm.

Pisces: Keep your emotions and impulses in check to maintain clarity and balance. Holding on to outdated beliefs may hinder your growth, so embrace change and adaptability for progress. Today, you might need to spend a significant amount on your parents’ health. While this could strain your finances, it will also strengthen your bond with them. Overall, the day will be beneficial, but be cautious—someone you trust may disappoint you. Love and romance will surround you, bringing a sense of joy and excitement. However, an important project you've been working on may face delays, requiring patience and persistence. While keeping up with responsibilities is important, don’t overlook the value of family. Make an effort to spend quality time with your loved ones. Just like rain enhances romance, you’ll experience a similar magical connection with your life partner today. Remedy: For better health and fitness, use silver plates and spoons while eating.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 9 pm.